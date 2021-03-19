The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Facebook — CDC updates guidelines for students

Presented by Facebook

You may come three feet closer.:

Via The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidance for physical distancing in schools. https://bit.ly/3bZoBRI

The change: Students only need to separate by three feet over the previous recommendation of six feet.

As long as: Everyone is still wearing a mask.

Does this apply to all schools?: “The recommendation is for all K-12 students, regardless of whether community transmission is low, moderate or substantial, the CDC said. Middle school and high school students should be at least 6 feet apart in communities where transmission is high, CDC said, if cohorting is not possible.”

What is cohorting?: “Cohorting is when groups of students are kept together with the same peers and staff throughout the school day to reduce the risk for spread throughout the school.”

More from the guidance, including for common areas: https://bit.ly/3bZoBRI

Happy Friday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: I will be off on Monday and Tuesday for a long weekend. The Hill's Alicia Cohn will take the reins while I am off.

To infinity and beyond!:

President Biden announced this morning that he will nominate former Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) as NASA administrator. https://n.pr/3eWDOos

What to know about Nelson: “Nelson represented Orlando and Florida’s Space Coast in the U.S. House before eventually moving to the Senate in 2001, where he served three terms before being defeated in 2018 by then-Gov. Rick Scott. He was the ranking member on the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.”

My favorite fun fact about Nelson: “Nelson is one of three people to have flown on the space shuttle while serving in Congress.”

More from NPR’S Scott Neuman: https://n.pr/3eWDOos

LATEST WITH THE ATLANTA SHOOTING

This tragic event has really struck a nerve:

Via The Hill’s Scott Wong and Mike Lillis, “The Atlanta shooting rampage that killed six Asian women and two others has, in a single tragic event, turned a national spotlight onto some of the prickliest issues facing American politics and society today: racial attacks related to COVID-19, gun violence, misogyny, racism in policing, and Donald Trump.” https://bit.ly/3lucWgQ

Everywhere on social media: The hashtag #StopAsianHate

The big picture: “While the discussion has centered on … anti-Asian violence, the tragic shooting has confronted lawmakers — and the nation — with a host of other explosive topics they’ve grappled with for years — [including] race, class, the plight of immigrants and violence against women.”

The actions some are hoping will come out of this tragedy: https://bit.ly/3lucWgQ

The victims:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3eXH6Ie

A sad reality — America is facing a long war with extremism:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “More than two months after the Capitol riot, the nation is grappling anew with extremism. https://bit.ly/3s3tWgA

Just this week: “The motives of the alleged shooter in Tuesday’s mass killing in the Atlanta area are still being investigated. But six of his eight fatal victims were Asian American women, and he had solely targeted Asian spas. The following day, an armed man was arrested near Washington’s Naval Observatory, the official residence of Vice President Harris.”

Plus: “A newly declassified report from the director of national intelligence, commissioned by President Biden, warns of the threat from domestic terrorists with motivations rooted in ‘biases against minority populations.’ ”

New study — Trump using the phrase ‘Chinese virus’ did not help things…:

Former President Trump tweeting the phrase “Chinese virus” in March 2020 led to an increase of anti-Asian hashtags on Twitter, according to a new study from the University of California, San Francisco. https://bit.ly/3c653LP

Details: “Half of the 777,852 hashtags with #chinesevirus after Trump’s tweet contained anti-Asian sentiment. Those who adopted the rhetoric were far more likely to pair it with other overtly racist hashtags, compared to those who tweeted with the hashtag #covid19.”

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Yes, China?:

Via The Hill’s Laura Kelly, “China questioned the state of U.S. democracy in the first face-to-face meeting between Chinese officials and the Biden administration, signaling Beijing’s intention of using former President Trump’s attacks on the 2020 election for its own interests.” https://bit.ly/3vK3MS4

“Foreign affairs director of the Chinese Communist Party Yang Jiechi in his first remarks with U.S. officials at a meeting in Alaska said the U.S. is in no place to preach democracy to other countries.”

Ayyyyyy, it’s your buddy, Bill. Billy C.:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes, “When former President Bill Clinton wanted to relay a message about what Joe Biden should say during a victory speech on Super Tuesday last year, he picked up the phone and dialed his former aide Bruce Reed, as he had done countless times before that day. Reed, who served as one of Biden’s closest advisers on his presidential campaign, took notes as his former boss chimed in about how Biden should call for unification of the Democratic Party in his address.” https://bit.ly/3cNiSh1

Why this is worth mentioning — think of all the Obama 2.0 headlines: “The Biden administration has often been called Obama 2.0, with many aides spilling over from the former Democratic president’s White House. But Democrats say the huge overlap between the Biden and Clinton worlds is even more striking.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

A gentle reminder — ‘Seriously, stop sharing your vaccine cards on social media’:

Several government agencies are warning people not to post their vaccine card on social media for fear of giving sensitive information to scammers. CNN’s Samantha Murphy Kelly explains the reasoning: https://cnn.it/3vG7Brs

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 29,670,129

U.S. death toll: 539,801

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 116 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 2.50 million doses (!)

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH



ON TAP:

The House is in. The Senate is out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Georgia.

9:50 a.m. EST: Vice President Harris left for Atlanta.

10 a.m. EST: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3eWjSlN

10:45 a.m. EST: President Biden left for Atlanta.

2:15 p.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

3:35 p.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris meet with Georgia Asian American leaders.

7:10 p.m. EST: President Biden leaves for Camp David.

8:25 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris leaves for Washington, D.C.

WHAT TO WATCH:

This morning: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) held her weekly press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3eVoubL

12:30 p.m. EST: The White House COVID Response Team holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/38WiAmR

4:40 p.m. EST: President Biden delivers remarks at Emory University. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2ONyjhm

