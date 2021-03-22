The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – AstraZeneca to request US authorization

Presented by Facebook

AstraZeneca is planning to request authorization for use in the U.S. after a study released Monday found its vaccine was 79 percent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19.

Where you’ve heard that name before: Multiple European nations this month suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over concerns it led to blood clots. The top drug regulator for the European Union last week said the vaccine is safe to use but could not rule out possible rare side effects. The U.S. study identified no safety concerns related to the vaccine, according to AstraZeneca. http://bit.ly/3tDqGJ4

Next steps: The Food and Drug Administration has to authorize the vaccine for emergency use before it can be distributed in the U.S. For context, that process took 23 days from submission to authorization for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Associated Press’s Maria Cheng and Lauran Neergaard have more: http://bit.ly/3169oIp

It’s Monday. I’m Alicia Cohn, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK It’s time to update internet regulations The internet has changed a lot in the 25 years since lawmakers last passed comprehensive internet regulations. It’s time for an update. See how we’re making progress on key issues and why we support updated regulations to set clear rules for addressing today’s toughest challenges.

IN FLORIDA

Spring Break is not canceled, apparently:

Via The New York Times’s Neil Vigdor, Michael Majchrowicz and Azi Paybarah: Miami Beach declared a state of emergency and enacted a curfew, but it wasn’t enough to discourage people from gathering to party for Spring Break. Police officers used pepper balls to disperse a large crowd that reportedly was not observing social distancing or mask rules on Ocean Drive on Saturday night. http://nyti.ms/3f2Vwqw

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3tOhXUH

WELL, THEY TRIED:

Spring Break parties are happening despite the fact that around 60 percent of colleges canceled “spring break” this year, according to the College Crisis Initiative at Davidson College. However, colleges can’t control where students sign on when most classes are still virtual. https://bit.ly/3lBGU2K

IN SOCIAL MEDIA

But I don’t have enough space on my phone for another app:

Former President Trump told the iHeart Radio podcast “The Truth with Lisa Boothe” on Monday that people will hear “soon” about the platform he’s creating as an alternative to Twitter or Facebook.

Reminder: Trump was permanently banned from Twitter and indefinitely banned from Facebook in January.

Trump’s senior advisor Jason Miller told Fox News’s #MediaBuzz on Sunday the platform will launch in “about two or three months,” and promised it would “completely redefine the game.” Watch video: https://bit.ly/318g4FO

WE’LL BE HEARING MORE ABOUT THIS:

The prosecutor who led the criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol breach told “60 Minutes” on Sunday night that former President Trump could be found criminally culpable for instigating the riot. Watch Michael Sherwin’s interview here: http://cbsn.ws/2NEoaTx

Status update: 400 criminal cases have already been filed, and Sherwin expects at least 100 more people will be charged in the insurrection.

IN THE SENATE

Almost enough for a Cabinet football match:

The Senate has confirmed 20 out of 23 of President Biden’s Cabinet members so far. They’re expected to make it 21 on Monday night with a final vote on Marty Walsh’s nomination to lead the Department of Labor. The Senate has confirmed more of Biden’s nominees during the first 100 days of his presidency compared to former President Trump, who got 19 confirmed during his first 100 days.

The Hill’s Jordain Carney has more here: http://bit.ly/394ghhD

IN TRAVEL

Leavin’ on a jet plane? No vaccine passport required yet:

But the debate is heating up. Airlines are considering requiring proof of vaccination to fly, especially internationally, which could be a relief to fellow travelers. But critics are worried about privacy and inequity.

From CNet’s Kent German: http://cnet.co/3c7J0UM

Plus, domestic travel is steadily increasing, according to the TSA:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/392ZCLF

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Internet regulations need an update It’s been 25 years since comprehensive internet regulations passed. But a lot has changed since 1996. See how we’re taking action and why we support updated regulations to address today’s challenges — protecting privacy, fighting misinformation, reforming Section 230, and more.

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

I barely remember what the lower half of a face looks like:

Colorado and Utah are joining more than a dozen states — both Republican- and Democrat-led — that have lifted or are lifting mask mandates in the next two weeks. Health experts have warned it’s too soon, with only around 13 percent of the U.S. population fully vaccinated so far. But governors say local governments can still impose mask requirements on a case-by-case basis.

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 29,821,403

U.S. death toll: 542,382

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 124 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 2.49 million doses.

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Aww, look at those two photogenic first dogs:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/38Vsk0Y

ON TAP:

The House left town last week. The Senate is in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington.

9:30 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris swore in Isabella Casillas Guzman as Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

12 p.m. EDT: Members of Congress hold a virtual press conference to increase awareness of the #STOPASIANHATE Virtual Action Day planned for March 26.

2:25 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris visits a Jacksonville, Fla., Vaccination Center.

7:00 p.m. EDT: President Biden meets virtually with the Senate Democratic Caucus during their annual retreat.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11:00 a.m. EDT: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials. Video: https://bit.ly/2PkE9a4

12:30 p.m. EDT: Press Briefing by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3r5oHvn

Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EDT: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Climate Under Threat.” Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/3lFnEkN

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National World Water Day.

It’s a good day to celebrate: Most water parks are planning to reopen this summer, after closing last season.

And because you read this far, here are two very guilty pups: https://bit.ly/2QmixKR