The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – COVID vaccine developments

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Study shows rarity of vaccinated people getting COVID | Major Biden returns to White House | Boulder, Atlanta shootings bring gun debate back into spotlight | Biden urges Congress to act | AstraZeneca may have used outdated vaccine data | Online harassment routine for women in journalism | Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts for vaccinated customers

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

I’d like to order another round of good news for the table!:

Via Axios’s Marisa Fernandez, “Fully vaccinated people can still get COVID, but it’s pretty rare, according to a pair of studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine.” https://bit.ly/31k6n7f

For example: “One study published Tuesday found that only four out of 8,121 fully vaccinated employees at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas became infected.”

And that’s not just an outlier: “Another study found that seven out of 14,990 vaccinated health care workers at Los Angeles hospitals tested positive.” And of those positive case, some had mild symptoms while others had no symptoms.

The full story — it will brighten your day: https://bit.ly/31k6n7f

It's Wednesday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

AstraZeneca did what now?!:

Via The New York Times’s Rebecca Robbins, Noah Weiland, Sharon LaFraniere and Benjamin Mueller, “Only hours after AstraZeneca announced encouraging news about the effectiveness of its Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, a group of medical experts charged with monitoring the company’s clinical trial made a highly unusual accusation: AstraZeneca had essentially cherry-picked data to make its vaccine look better.” https://nyti.ms/3f9RgFD

What do we mean by ‘cherry-picked data?’: AstraZeneca may have relied on outdated information.

What we know: https://nyti.ms/3f9RgFD

The Washington Post’s Dave Jorgenson explains it well:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2P6wIDn

REACTION FROM ANTHONY FAUCI:

“I was sort of stunned,” Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert said. “The data and safety monitoring board were concerned that the data that went into the press release by AZ was not the most accurate and up-to-date data … In my mind, it’s an unforced error by the company.” https://bit.ly/31aVvIW

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 29,923,370

U.S. death toll: 543,849

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS — NOT BAD, TEAM!:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 128 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 2.50 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/2NM4NrK

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Cue Major Biden strutting into the White House with a new look, as if nothing had happened:

Via People’s Naledi Ushe, first dog Major Biden has returned to the White House receiving training after his “biting incident.” https://bit.ly/2QCAo0b

Hello, nice to meet you, my name is … Minor. Yup, my name is Minor and this is my first visit to the White House:

Well, living in the White House is actually kinda nice. And Air Force One? Not a bad way to travel:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes, “Joe Biden campaigned on being a ‘transition’ president during a pivotal time in the nation’s history, saying he’d take the reins away from former President Trump and return the country to normal. But now more than ever, those around him say he’ll make another bid for the presidency.” https://bit.ly/3smsvtC

What we know: https://bit.ly/3smsvtC

IN CONGRESS

It’s coming down. It’s yelling ‘TIMBER!’:

Via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos, the outer security fencing around the U.S. Capitol complex has been removed. https://bit.ly/3fb8mD2

That means: Affected roads have been reopened.

What fencing is still intact: “The Capitol fence is not completely gone, however. There is still a barrier that closely circles the main Capitol building as the Architect of the Capitol continues to make repairs. But the remaining fence does not prevent members of the public from moving about the Capitol Hill neighborhood or impact car traffic as extensively as before.”

WHAT AN UTTER DISGRACE — ‘OFFICER BRIAN SICKNICK DIED AFTER THE CAPITOL RIOT. NEW VIDEOS SHOW HOW HE WAS ATTACKED’:

The New York Times compiled video and a timeline of what happened: https://nyti.ms/3chVNUT

LATEST WITH THE BOULDER SHOOTING

Those poor, innocent people:

Via CNN’s Madeline Holcombe, “The horror began in the parking lot. A gunman, wearing an armored or tactical vest, had just shot an elderly man outside the King Soopers on Monday afternoon in Boulder, Colorado. Inside the supermarket, staff watched in disbelief as the gunman stood over the man and fired again and again.” https://cnn.it/3d0QWq8

“The gunman turned around and entered the store. More shots rang out. Employees and some shoppers fled and hid — some to the back, some up the stairs to a room, some inside a pharmacy — as the suspect roamed aisles, according to witnesses and an affidavit for an arrest warrant.”

What we know: https://cnn.it/3d0QWq8

THE LIST OF VICTIMS AND THEIR STORIES:

Compiled by NPR: https://n.pr/2QBAMvW

Swapping the pan from back burner to the front burner:

The recent shootings in Boulder and Atlanta are throwing the gun control debate back into the national discussion. https://bit.ly/3vTFzsI

President Biden urged Congress to act: “Biden in remarks from the White House [yesterday] urged Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and to close loopholes in background checks for firearms.”

An example of the reaction from the right: “During a previously scheduled Senate hearing on reducing gun violence Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) accused Democrats of ‘ridiculous theater’ as they proposed universal background checks and other measures.”

I.e.: It’s unclear how the shootings in the past week will change the stalled debate.

What to expect in Congress: https://bit.ly/3vTFzsI

AN IMPORTANT READ

This is an infuriating reality for all women in journalism. … If you could see the emails and messages I regularly get…:

Via The Hill’s Alex Gangitano and Julia Manchester, “Female journalists are speaking out against harassment as it becomes more and more clear just how much more abuse they receive on social media and in direct communications from the public than their male counterparts.” https://bit.ly/3lMS5FQ

Yep, this is true: “Female reporters who spoke to The Hill say that being called a c— is not an uncommon insult. Messages calling women other sexist slurs like whore and slut, remarks about their appearances and emails from men making sexual remarks are harassments that border on the routine.”

Yep, also true: “When I share some of the notes that I get in my DMs and inboxes with my male colleagues, they are stunned because they cannot imagine somebody going there, somebody attacking you for the way you look or for the vile thoughts they might have about you or for your roles as a wife and as a mother,” said CBS White House correspondent Weijia Jiang.”

The full story — it is worth your time: https://bit.ly/3lMS5FQ

NOTABLE TWEETS:

I mean, I bet said dog was waving on the inside:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3sttecR

I’m a big fan, Jeni!:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3cexjvI

