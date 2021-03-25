The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden’s first news conference since taking office

Presented by Facebook

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Happening soon — Biden’s first news conference since taking office | 9 questions he could face | Biden tasks Harris with immigration | Unemployment claims fall to lowest level since COVID pandemic began | Trump discusses his own social media platform

HAPPENING SOON

*record scratch* *freeze frame* yup. that’s me. so you’re probably wondering how I got myself into this situation:

President Biden is set to hold his first news conference of his presidency this afternoon.

What time: 1:15 p.m. EDT

How to watch — here’s the livestream: https://bit.ly/3vWFXGM

A FEW OF THE LIKELY QUESTIONS BIDEN COULD FACE:

Are you going to raise taxes?

What can your administration do to stem the wave of migrants at the border?

Why don’t you have more Asian Americans in your Cabinet?

How are you going to respond to China’s aggression?

Context and more questions Biden could face, including on guns and the filibuster: Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Brett Samuels: https://bit.ly/2PwX4yw

Tidbit from yesterday — Biden had jokes:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/39bZCJm

It’s Thursday! The 2021 MLB season begins a week from today. It’s spring, my friends! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

ON CAPITOL HILL

The Tech Titan Triplets — TTT if you will — are back together:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are testifying on Capitol Hill this afternoon to discuss the spread of misinformation and how to stop it.

How to watch — here’s the livestream: https://bit.ly/3cly1qT

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Via MarketWatch’s Jon Swartz: https://on.mktw.net/31gDLft

NEWS THIS MORNING

For the first time since the pandemic began:

Via The Hill’s Niv Elis, “Initial Unemployment Claims for the week ending March 20 fell below 700,000, the first time below that number in a year, coming in at a seasonally adjusted 684,000.” https://bit.ly/31gfuGn

What that means: “It was the first week since the pandemic began that weekly claims fell below the pre-pandemic record of 695,000 set in 1982, though they remain above the Great Recession high of 665,000.”

Yes, but: “But the top-line figures mask deeper levels of pain still going on in the economy.” How so: https://bit.ly/31gfuGn

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Hey, Kamala. I have a quick favor to ask. Could you please solve the border crisis and just, well … immigration? K THX!:

President Biden has chosen Vice President Harris to lead his administration’s immigration efforts, including to curb the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. https://bit.ly/3rjc8gk

Biden announced yesterday: “I have asked her, the VP, today, because she is the most qualified person to do it, to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that are going to need help in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border.”

Harris’s approach will be twofold: “A White House official said Harris’s work will run along two tracks — first to address the swell of migrants at the southern border, and second to build long-term partnerships with the Central American countries the people are fleeing.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Can we just get a lil’ ~do over~? You know, between friends?:

Via The New York Times’s Rebecca Robbins and Benjamin Mueller, “AstraZeneca reiterated on Wednesday that its Covid-19 vaccine was very effective at preventing the disease, based on more recent data than was included when the company announced the interim results of its U.S. clinical trial on Monday.” https://nyti.ms/3rox4Cx

For context: “The company said in a news release that its vaccine was 76 percent effective at preventing Covid-19. That is slightly lower than the efficacy number that the company announced earlier this week.”

What this means for the vaccine: “The new results strengthen the scientific case for the embattled vaccine. But they may not repair the damage to AstraZeneca’s credibility after U.S. health officials and independent monitors issued an extraordinary rebuke of the company for not counting some Covid-19 cases when it announced its initial findings this week.”

How experts are hoping to convince skeptics to get vaccinated:

Via The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel and Reid Wilson, “Top public health experts and officials are developing new strategies to reach out to the conservatives most skeptical of or hesitant about receiving a coronavirus vaccine.” https://bit.ly/3fcoHYg

The biggest hurdle: Convincing supporters of former President Donald Trump

How to accomplish this: “The officials and experts are making appearances on Fox News and Newsmax and taking part on panels with prominent conservative politicians to reach out to vaccine skeptics on the right.”

Keep in mind: “The public health experts are not taking an antagonistic approach either. They say many conservatives have legitimate questions about COVID-19 vaccinations that are worth listening to and answering.”

INTERESTING READ — ‘SUPPLY ISN’T THE ONLY THING STYMING EUROPE’S VACCINE ROLLOUT:

Via The New York Times’s Jason Horowitz and Emma Bubola, “Bureaucratic inertia, a diffusion of responsibility and logistical problems have seriously undercut vaccination efforts. In Italy, it’s the older population that bears the brunt.” https://nyti.ms/3rsFjh6

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 30,014,615 — yes, we just topped 30 million cases in the U.S.

U.S. death toll: 545,317

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 130 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 2.49 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN OTHER NEWS

Coming soon to a social media market near you (well, maybe):

Via Axios’s Jonathan Swan and Sara Fischer, former President Trump is discussing creating his own social media network. https://bit.ly/3d6569x

Details: Trump’s team is in talks with a lesser-known app platform called FreeSpace “as he contemplates partnering with an existing platform to create his own social media network.”

What we know — there are a lot of unknowns: https://bit.ly/3d6569x

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Oh PLEASE make a bird beak print:

Watch the video to see what I mean.

Watch: https://bit.ly/2PrxwTc

ON TAP:

The House is out. The Senate is in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

10:45 a.m. EDT: Four roll call votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3rfPtRW

3:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden meets virtually with the European Council during its summit.

5:50 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff participate in the White House’s virtual Passover celebration.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EDT: Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) held a news conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3soe88a

Noon: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testify on misinformation. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3cly1qT

1 p.m. EDT: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “The COVID-19 Vaccine & the New Era of Manufacturing.” Details and livestream: https://bit.ly/3tUWjhC

1:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden holds his first news conference of his term. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3vWFXGM

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Lobster Newburg Day.

Bahaha, we don’t deserve you, Onion:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3dbwHGy

The fine print: “Spraying our patrons head-to-toe in a fresh, piping-hot layer of our trademark icing is our way of saying thank you to those who choose to get vaccinated. After everything our communities have been through during this pandemic, we think it’s important to stop and enjoy the things that make life worth living. Please note this offer is limited to one ride per customer per dose of an FDA-approved immunization.” The full story: https://bit.ly/2P9NP7j

^THE REAL STORY:

Krispy Kreme is offering vaccinated customers a free doughnut every day this year. https://cbsn.ws/3rnsrbK

Tidbit — not everyone is pleased with this promotion: For example, in a Twitter thread, a doctor made the case against giving people free doughnuts.

“First, if someone indeed eats an Original Glazed #KrispyKreme donut every day as your offer provides, and changed no other aspects of their diet/exercise, they’d gain approximately 15 pounds by the end of 2021.” Her full thread of tweets — excuse me while I cover my eyes and ears and repeatedly hum ‘la la la’: https://bit.ly/3vXRTbj

Did birds write this headline?:

“New study finds birds give people as much happiness as money.” https://bit.ly/39bfOdx

And to lean into my accidental bird themed newsletter today, here’s a bird strutting its stuff: https://bit.ly/2PncaX8

^ Seriously, I didn’t notice the theme until I finished writing. It’s also ironic because I’m pretty creeped out by birds.