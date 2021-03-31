The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – Biden moves focus to rebuilding infrastructure

Presented by ExxonMobil

The Hill's 12:30 Report: Pfizer vaccine proven effective in teens | Biden to announce infrastructure plans in Pittsburgh speech | Five things to watch | What we know about the legislative push | Major Biden involved in second biting incident | Vaccine passports spark heated debate | Supreme Court hearts student-athlete compensation case | Chauvin trial continues | Volkswagen admits to 'Voltswagen' brand change prank

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Planes? Love ‘em. Trains, even better! Automobiles, never met one I didn’t like:

President Biden is announcing this afternoon his plans for infrastructure in the United States.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH:

What’s the price tag? How will Biden pay for it? What is the mix of traditional infrastructure vs. other priorities? Will Biden signal he’s willing to bypass Republicans? Can Biden get moderate Democrats on board?

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

“20,000 miles of rebuilt roads, repairs to the 10 most economically important bridges in the country, the elimination of lead pipes and service lines from the nation’s water supplies and a long list of other projects intended to create millions of jobs in the short run and strengthen American competitiveness in the long run.”

Plus: The plan “would also accelerate the fight against climate change by hastening the shift to new, cleaner energy sources, and would help promote racial equity in the economy.”

Noooo, Major! We’re rooting for you!:

Via CNN’s Kate Bennett, first dog Major Biden has been involved in a second biting incident after he received additional training from his first biting incident at the White House. https://cnn.it/3cDjLdn

“The incident, which involved a National Park Service employee, took place on the White House South Lawn on Monday afternoon. The employee was working at the time and needed to stop in order to receive treatment from the White House medical unit.”

From first lady Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa: Major is “still adjusting to his new surroundings … Yes, Major nipped someone on a walk. Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by WHMU and then returned to work without injury.”

It's Wednesday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Now let’s get Pfizer in teens’ arms!:

Via The New York Times’s Apoorva Mandavilli, “The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is extremely effective in adolescents 12 to 15 years old, perhaps even more so than in adults, the companies reported on Wednesday. No symptomatic infections were found among children who received the vaccine in a recent clinical trial, the drug makers said; the children produced strong antibody responses and experienced no serious side effects.” https://nyti.ms/3cBdLla

Reaction from a Yale immunologist: “’Oh my god, I’m so happy to see this — this is amazing,’ said Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University. If the vaccine’s performance in adults was A-plus, the results in children were ‘A-plus-plus.’”

Day 3 of the Derek Chauvin trial:

Trial proceedings continue in the trial against Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd last May.

TAKEAWAYS FROM DAY 2:

Via The Hill’s Marty Johnson, “The second day of the Derek Chauvin trial was dominated for the most part by a handful of eyewitnesses who recounted wrenching details of what they observed on the night of May 25, 2020, in the Powderhorn neighborhood on Minneapolis.” Full breakdown: https://bit.ly/3u3NC4q

IN CONGRESS

What’s going on with Matt Gaetz:

Via The New York Times’s Michael S. Schmidt, Katie Benner and Nicholas Fandos, “Representative Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida and a close ally of former President Donald J. Trump, is being investigated by the Justice Department over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him, according to three people briefed on the matter. Investigators are examining whether Mr. Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws, the people said.” https://nyti.ms/39wdcHp

THE WASHINGTON POST PUBLISHED A HELPFUL EXPLAINER ON THE SAGA:

FOX NEWS’S TUCKER CARLSON SAYS HIS MATT GAETZ SEXUAL ALLEGATION INTERVIEW WAS ONE OF THE WEIRDEST HE’ DONE:

Remember, it’s Matt Gaetz, not Gertz:

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Next family Zoom call, ask everyone what they think of vaccine passports — then abruptly leave:

The possibility of businesses and local governments requiring the use of vaccine passports is already facing fierce pushback from Republicans. https://bit.ly/31zA8RL

For example in Florida: “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has urged his state’s GOP-controlled legislature to pass a law forbidding passes showing proof of vaccination, while vowing to take executive action. Congressional Republicans have similarly slammed the passports, framing them as invasive.”

Where the Biden administration stands: “The Biden administration has said it will provide guidance on the matter, but signaled the decisions will largely be left up to local governments and business owners.”

Tidbit getting traction on Twitter:

DO NOT LOSE YOUR VACCINE CARD — I REPEAT, DO NOT LOSE YOUR VACCINE CARD:

Via The Wall Street Journal’s Julie Wernau, “Millions of adults vaccinated against Covid-19 have little to prove it beyond a paper card they received at inoculation sites.” https://on.wsj.com/3dhSGLQ

But there’s gotta be a central database, right?: Wrong. “The U.S. has no central database for immunizations. States maintain an incomplete patchwork of records. Nor is there standard proof of Covid-19 vaccinations like the yellow-fever cards that are required for travel to many countries where that disease remains prevalent.” https://on.wsj.com/3dhSGLQ

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 30,394,810

U.S. death toll: 551,005

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 148 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 2.77 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

NOTABLE TWEETS:

‘Tis the season for pink floral selfies, fa la la la la, la la la la:

This is annoyingly relatable:

^ Even the part about taking a photo of the parking signs after you find a spot.

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Pittsburgh this afternoon and Vice President Harris is in Washington, D.C.

10:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

1:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris holds a roundtable discussion on efforts to encourage all Americans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

1:40 p.m. EDT: President Biden leaves for Pittsburgh.

7:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

Today: The Supreme Court hears oral arguments in the NCAA v. Alston case on student-athlete compensation. C-SPAN livestream: https://bit.ly/3djfTgQ

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Tater Day.

I guess an April Fool’s prank has a higher chance of success if its … you know … not April Fool’s Day…?:

Via The Associated Press’s David Bauder, “Volkswagen admitted Tuesday that it had put out a false news release saying that it had changed the name of its U.S. subsidiary to ‘Voltswagen of America’ in an attempt to be funny and promote a new electric utility vehicle.” https://bit.ly/3whGjYG

“Several news organizations … had reported the original press release as real news, some after being assured specifically that it was no joke. The deception even briefly lifted stock prices for the company.”

The full story: https://bit.ly/3whGjYG

And because you made it to the end, here’s a little girl who put a temporary tattoo on her baby brother’s head. I think the baby’s rocking it! https://bit.ly/39mSPwd