The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – Supreme Court announces unanimous rulings

–> A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Supreme Court drops several unanimous rulings | MLB Opening Day | Trump is back in political fray | Fox News has no plans to hire Gaetz | Day 4 of Derek Chauvin trial | UNC’s Roy Williams retires | Sabra recalls hummus over salmonella risk | Daybook job listing for White House dog trainer

NEWS THIS MORNING

The Supreme Court’s dropping unanimous rulings this morning like Taylor Swift’s been dropping albums this past year:

On Facebook’s alert system: Via The Hill’s John Kruzel, “The Supreme Court on Thursday sided unanimously with Facebook, ruling that a notification system the social media giant employs to alert users to suspicious logins does not run afoul of a federal law aimed at curbing robocalls and automated text messages.” https://bit.ly/31Fk01k

On media outlets: Via Bloomberg’s Greg Stohr, “The U.S. Supreme Court let the Federal Communications Commission ease limits on the ownership of local media outlets, siding with the broadcast industry and former President Donald Trump’s administration in a long-running fight.” https://bit.ly/3cGcZDC

On a Georgia-Florida water dispute: “The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with the state of Georgia in its decades-long water dispute with Florida, a devastating blow to the Sunshine State’s attempt to buoy its struggling oyster industry.” https://bit.ly/2PQEFwp

Four people, including a child, were killed in California:

Via CNN, “Four people, including a child, were killed in a mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, California, on Wednesday, a police official said. A fifth victim was wounded and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.” https://cnn.it/3cGKtSf

What we know: “Police responded to a call of shots fired around 5:30 p.m. and encountered gunshots when they arrived on the scene … Officers engaged the suspect and ‘an officer-involved shooting did occur,’ … The suspect was transported to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound.”

The full story: https://cnn.it/3cGKtSf

UNC’s Roy Williams is retiring:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2PirjJP

It's April Fool's Day! Be skeptical, today. Be veeeery skeptical. And if you see any funny pranks, send them to me! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Biden’s infrastructure plan could reshape U.S. capitalism…:

Via The Hill’s Jonathan Easley, Brett Samuels and Amie Parnes, “The White House is pushing an infrastructure bill that could reshape the discussion around capitalism as it seems to reestablish the federal government as a primary driver of how the economy should grow and function.” https://bit.ly/39uTsnC

Keep in mind: “In addition to traditional infrastructure projects, Biden’s $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan would make government investments in broadband, electric vehicles, climate change, elderly care, child benefits, housing and developing future technologies. It would redefine classic infrastructure projects to include investments in workers and families paid for by tax hikes on corporations.”

Why this is important to mention: “The ambitious proposal effectively transforms the relationship between the government and the private sector, making radical changes to key sectors of the economy that could be felt for years down the road.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/39uTsnC

Turns out, tax hikes aren’t super popular:

Via The Hill’s Alex Gangitano, “President Biden is facing his first big test with the business community after industry leaders made clear Wednesday they will not support an infrastructure package financed in part through a corporate tax hike.” https://bit.ly/3fxtUKz

What Biden’s plan would do for taxes: “Biden’s proposal would increase the corporate tax rate to 28 percent and establish a minimum global tax. The 2017 GOP tax law lowered the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.”

The Biden administration’s plan: “The White House has said it will work with congressional Republicans and Democrats in hopes of finding common ground for financing the infrastructure package. But GOP lawmakers are highly unlikely to support any new taxes or tax increases.”

IN CONGRESS

Friends are few and far between for Matt Gaetz right now:

Via The Hill’s Juliegrace Brufke and Mike Lillis, “Few of [Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.)] GOP colleagues are coming to the defense of the third-term Floridian following a New York Times report that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct with — and interstate trafficking of — a minor roughly two years ago. And a number of Republicans, while warning against jumping to premature conclusions about Gaetz’s conduct, also suggested they wouldn’t miss him if he were gone.” https://bit.ly/3sGdFi0

TIDBIT — HE WILL LIKELY NOT LAND AT FOX NEWS:

Fox News has said that it has no interest in hiring Gaetz. https://bit.ly/39wDWaO

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Ughhhhhh:

Via The New York Times’s Sharon LaFraniere and Noah Weiland, a manufacturing plant in Baltimore mixed up the ingredients for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, ruining up to 15 million doses. https://nyti.ms/3mbavQF

Do we have to worry about current doses being tainted?: No. “The error does not affect any Johnson & Johnson doses that are currently being delivered and used nationwide, including the shipments that states are counting on next week. All those doses were produced in the Netherlands, where operations have been fully approved by federal regulators.”

The full story and what it means for distribution: https://nyti.ms/3mbavQF

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 30,462,642

U.S. death toll: 552,140

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 150 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 2.83 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

HAPPY OPENING DAY!

The best sign that spring is here!:

MLB returns today!

Via ESPN, here’s a list of every matchup today and what to expect for each: https://es.pn/39yQcri

Just announced — Nats game postponed 🙁

The Washington Nationals-New York Mets game has reportedly been postponed after a Nationals player tested positive for COVID-19. https://bit.ly/3wgv9U9

Tweet from ESPN’s Buster Olney: “The Mets-Nationals game tonight is being postponed, re COVID issues.” https://bit.ly/2QYT8qX

If I were a duck, that’s exactly where my crew would chill, too:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3fveBBR

^By the way: The Boston Red Sox’s game against the Baltimore Orioles has been postponed due to rain. https://atmlb.com/39xoHyz

Lol: The Hill’s Al Weaver tweeted, “Today begins my habit of watching 6 hours of baseball per day. S/o to my neighbors when i suddenly howl ARE YOU KIDDING ME THAT WAS A STRIKE.. I apologize in advance.” https://bit.ly/2Pqnt15

IN OTHER NEWS

The gift that keeps on giving:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “Former President Trump is back in the political fray.” https://bit.ly/3cF8dpS

How so: “He has issued broadsides against President Biden as well as Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci in the past few days. Trump’s original campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, is heading up a new super PAC at the former president’s behest. And Trump is rumored to be setting up his own social media network, in part to circumvent the ban that Twitter has issued against him.”

“But the bigger question hanging over it all is stark — what does Trump really want?”: https://bit.ly/3cF8dpS

Check your Sabra hummus — some of it has been recalled:

Sabra Dipping Company is recalling more than 2,000 cases of hummus because of the risk of salmonella. https://bit.ly/3ubsIR0

What hummus: “The recall is limited to 1 [stock-keeping unit] of 10 oz Classic Hummus produced on Friday, February 10, 2021 between the hours of 6:00 PM and 12:00 midnight with a ‘Best Before’ date of April 26.”

Where those cases of hummus were delivered: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Read the FDA’s full announcement: https://bit.ly/3webQLr

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C. Harris is flying to California this evening.

10:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

12:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris have lunch together.

1:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden holds a Cabinet Meeting in the East Room.

5 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff travel to Los Angeles.

WHAT TO WATCH:

9:15 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris holds a virtual meeting to discussion the COVID-19 public education campaign. Livestream: https://bit.ly/39Q2VX1

10 a.m. EDT: Day 4 of the Derek Chauvin trial. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3sIifw9

Noon: White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/39xomfb

2 p.m. EDT: State Department Spokesperson Ned Price holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3uqOv7B

