The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – Supreme Court dismisses Trump Twitter case

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump blocking critics on Twitter | Biden’s big gamble with raising taxes | Battle lines drawn over infrastructure plan | Helicopter lands at U.S. Capitol during Friday’s attack | Derek Chauvin trial continues | Six takeaways from Week 1 | U.S. vaccine shot average tops 3 million per day | National Caramel Day!

NEWS THIS MORNING

Be gone, lawsuit!:

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel, “The Supreme Court on Monday vacated a ruling which found that former President Trump violated the First Amendment by blocking his critics on Twitter, with the justices dismissing the case as moot.” https://bit.ly/39Gt2Q4

Back story: “The lawsuit arose in 2017 after Trump’s social media account blocked seven people who had tweeted criticism of the president in comment threads linked to his @realDonaldTrump Twitter handle, which has since been banned on the platform … Lower federal courts found that Trump’s Twitter account, where he often weighed in on official matters, constitutes a public forum and that blocking his detractors violated their constitutional free speech protections.”

Read the 12-page opinion: https://bit.ly/3fM9tcK

And let’s play ball!:

MLB announced that the Washington Nationals’ first game of the season will happen tomorrow amid COVID-19 infections. https://bit.ly/3mn6pF7

From the MLB: “The most recent round of test results of Nationals personnel included no new positives. All of (Washington’s) eligible personnel will be able to participate in baseball activities at Nationals Park on Monday.”

Back story: “The Nationals’ opening day game against the Mets last Thursday was postponed after a player tested positive for the virus. The Associated Press reported that four Nationals players are now isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 over the past week. Seven other players and two staff members are under quarantine due to possible exposure. None of the players or staff members have been identified, according to the AP.”

It's Monday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

HAPPENING TODAY

Day 6 of the gut-wrenching trial:

Via The Hill’s Marty Johnson, “The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin resumed Monday morning with a short hearing involving possible jury misconduct.” https://bit.ly/3dzKhDI

What we know about the jury misconduct hearing: The presiding judge explained, “I just conducted a ‘Schwartz hearing’ with the jurors. The court makes the finding that there was no jury misconduct, and that the jurors were credible in their responses, and accordingly, no action will be taken.”

How to watch the trial — here’s today’s livestream: https://bit.ly/3dD4o3F

6 TAKEAWAYS FROM THE TRIAL SO FAR:

Via The New York Times’s Will Wright:

“Lawyers outlined their opposing strategies.” “Witnesses revealed a sense of shared trauma.” “The fateful arrest was replayed from every angle.” “The pivotal issue of drug use is directly addressed.” “At the scene, there were no signs of life.” “A tactic that was called ‘deadly force.’”

Context and details for each: https://nyti.ms/3fK5WM6

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Taking a big gamble with the tax increases:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “President Biden and the Democrats are making a big bet that the politics of taxation have changed.” https://bit.ly/3mlYGrd

What Democrats are hoping: “In their view, the American public — frustrated by the economic impact of COVID-19 and years of stagnation for the middle class — is willing to countenance higher taxes, at least on corporations and the wealthy.”

The biggggg risk: “The president and his party are also betting that any proposed shift in taxation will not enfeeble the post-pandemic recovery … If he’s wrong, the results could be politically disastrous.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3mlYGrd

BATTLE LINES DRAWN ON BIDEN’S INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN:

Via The Hill’s John Bowden: https://bit.ly/3wsyOOT

HOW ‘BIDEN’S NEXT BIG BILL COULD REVIVE — OR BURY — HIS BIPARTISAN BRAND’:

Via Politico’s Burgess Everett and Marianne Levine: https://politi.co/31Ky0H7

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Vaccination passports are the new ‘steer clear topic’ at family gatherings:

Via The Hill’s Max Greenwood, “Republicans are seizing on the intensifying debate over coronavirus vaccination passports as part of their strategy for recapturing control of Congress in 2022.” https://bit.ly/3wsCAro

Where the debate on passports stand: “The idea of vaccine passports has gained increasing attention in recent weeks as eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations has rapidly expanded and Americans begin to see glints of a post-pandemic normal on the horizon. The White House has indicated that it will issue basic guidelines for such programs, though it has also said that it has no plans to create a centralized, federal requirement.”

The implications: “In interviews and conversations with The Hill, GOP strategists and operatives acknowledged the growing eagerness among Americans to be vaccinated against COVID-19. But many are also betting that emerging debates about so-called vaccine passports will help them play on voters’ fears of government overreach and privacy violations.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3wsCAro

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 30,709,016

U.S. death toll: 555,035

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 165 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 3.08 million doses — we hit 3 million!!!

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN CONGRESS

Yikes — This is a first for me:

This happened on Friday afternoon after a suspect drove into a police barricade on Friday. What we know about the incident: https://cnn.it/3dASG9R

Watch: https://bit.ly/3up6lri

And here’s video of the helicopter leaving the U.S. Capitol: https://bit.ly/3fFdxvq

US CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER WILLIAM ‘BILLY’ EVANS DIED IN THE ALTERCATION:

https://nbcnews.to/2R9tAYc

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Getting traction — This kid’s got the trash talking down:

This video has more than 1.3 million views.

Watch: https://bit.ly/31PIsgi

Wow, the sound of the crack of the bat is incredible:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3fPYZsK

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Harris is in California.

11:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden returned to the White House.

11:40 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris left Los Angeles and is traveling to Oakland. In Oakland, she will tour a facility to advocate for the infrastructure plan and hold a listening session.

Noon: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

5:25 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris flies back to Los Angeles.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EDT: The White House’s COVID Response Team held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2R6UWhE

1 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers Easter remarks at the White House. First lady Jill Biden attends. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3wshwl0

1:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3fHjE2g

