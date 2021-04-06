The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – Biden moves vaccine eligibility by almost two weeks

Presented by ExxonMobil via GIPHY

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden to announce all US adults will be eligible for vaccine by April 19 | All American adults already eligible in 28 states | Longtime Dem. Rep. Alcee Hastings dies | Fauci calms fears of fourth COVID wave | Touts vaccination efforts | GOP fight with MLB intensifies | Senate parliamentarian allows Dems to bypass filibuster in two more bills | Boardwalk-themed bar in DC’s Wharf

NEWS THIS MORNING

Vaccines for all!:

Via CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, President Biden is expected to announce this afternoon that all adult Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 19, almost two weeks earlier than expected. https://bit.ly/3cTwetp

The previous date that all adult Americans would have been eligible: May 1

What Biden will also tout: That 150 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered.

WATCH BIDEN’S ANNOUNCEMENT AT 3:45 P.M. EDT:

Here’s the livestream: https://bit.ly/2PHRDgl

KEEP IN MIND ABOUT BIDEN’S ANNOUNCEMENT — THAT’S ALREADY THE CASE IN MORE THAN TWO THIRDS OF STATES:

As of today, 35 states have opened COVID vaccine eligibility to all American adults. https://bit.ly/2PYensk

The 35 states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

^ By the way: Delaware and New York opened eligibility today (!)

Rest in peace, congressman:

Longtime Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.) has died at 84 after battling pancreatic cancer. https://bit.ly/2PFq8UD

A bit on Hastings’s career: “Hastings started his career as a civil rights attorney and was nominated by former President Carter in 1979 as a federal judge in Florida. Nearly a decade later, he was impeached by the House for bribery and perjury and convicted by the Senate … Hastings later made an unlikely political comeback in 1992, winning a seat in the same House of Representatives that impeached him years earlier.” He then served for 15 terms.

It’s Tuesday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM EXXONMOBIL ExxonMobil – reducing emissions and capturing carbon ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions is working to advance breakthrough technologies, including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and other technologies, from our extensive, industry-leading R&D portfolio. Learn more.

IN CONGRESS

You may bypass the rules two more times, young grasshopper:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, The Senate parliamentarian ruled Monday that Democrats can pass two more bills with just 51 votes instead of the usual 60-vote threshold to avoid the filibuster. https://bit.ly/2OsH3ta

What this means: President Biden’s infrastructure package can likely pass without any Republican votes.

What happens now, in Senate speak: “Schumer could pass a budget resolution for fiscal 2022 to do a third reconciliation package for the second half of the Biden infrastructure agenda. Or the fiscal 2021 budget could be revised a third time to set up a third reconciliation package.”

Add MLB to the list of ‘do not broach’ at family gatherings:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Republicans are spoiling for a high-profile fight with MLB as they ramp up pressure on the league’s commissioner to reverse a decision to pull the All-Star Game from Atlanta over Georgia’s new voting law.” https://bit.ly/3cSqfFe

First: “GOP lawmakers are publicly scrutinizing Commissioner Rob Manfred’s membership at Georgia’s exclusive Augusta National Golf Club and threatening to take away MLB’s long-held antitrust exemption.”

And the fight is expanding to other states: “The fight is quickly spreading to other states as well, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) saying he won’t throw out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opener after MLB adopted ‘what has turned out to be a false narrative about Georgia’s election law reforms.’”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3cSqfFe

What does Friday’s attack mean for Capitol security?:

Via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos, “Lawmakers are struggling to balance maximizing security at the Capitol with wanting to maintain its traditional open campus in the wake of the latest attack on the grounds.” https://bit.ly/3fPWAOS

Lawmakers in both parties wanted the Jan. 6 security fencing to be removed: “But barely a week had passed after security officials finished taking down the outer fence to allow traffic on surrounding streets when a man rammed a car into a security barricade and hit two Capitol Police officers on Friday, killing one and injuring the other.”

The debate over what happens now: https://bit.ly/3fPWAOS

THE CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER WHO DIED WILL LIE IN HONOR IN THE CAPITOL ROTUNDA:

U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans will lie in honor next week. https://bit.ly/3dEFlgP

THE BEST CONTENT ON THE INTERNET YESTERDAY

The Easter Bunny made the rounds at the White House yesterday.

This feels like a nightmare I once had:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2PFoiTJ

Kaitlan Collins’s poker face is impressive here:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3usl3hc

I repeat, the bunny has seized the podium:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3uu6PwC

And here’s your annual reminder that former White House press secretary Sean Spicer dressed as a White House Easter Bunny during George W. Bush’s administration:

Here’s the photo to prove it: https://cnn.it/2RbCBjv

A MESSAGE FROM EXXONMOBIL ExxonMobil – reducing emissions and capturing carbon ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions is working to advance breakthrough technologies, including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and other technologies, from our extensive, industry-leading R&D portfolio. Learn more.

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Papa Tony calms us down:

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, tamped down fears of a fourth wave in COVID-19 cases. https://bit.ly/2Q0Rkgu

Fauci’s reasoning: Our vaccination effort is working.

Fauci said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe: “As long as we keep vaccinating people efficiently and effectively, I don’t think that’s gonna happen,” Fauci said about a potential fourth wave. “That doesn’t mean that we’re not going to still see an increase in cases.”

A year ago now:

It’s been a full year since I started reporting the daily U.S. COVID-19 cases and deaths. https://bit.ly/39LNfnv

On April 6, 2020:

Cases in the U.S.: 337,971

Deaths in the U.S.: 9,655

It’s pretty interesting looking at how the news was framed a year ago today: Check out the 12:30 Report from a year ago today: https://bit.ly/39LNfnv

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 30,787,596

U.S. death toll: 555,638

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 167 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 3.05 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Getting traction — lots of people have been zooming in to see Trump’s office:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2Pw6udZ

A few observations from The New York Post: Including what appears to be a Diet Coke. https://bit.ly/3dIcU1q

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Harris is in Chicago today.

10 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris left for Chicago.

10:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

2:10 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris tours a vaccination site in Chicago.

4 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris returns to Washington, D.C.

WHAT TO WATCH:

10 a.m. EDT: The trial of Derek Chauvin continues. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3wzZc9t

Noon: White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3fJ3lSv

1:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden visits a vaccination site in Virginia. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3wx7qzd

3:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks on vaccinations. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2PHRDgl

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Caramel Popcorn Day!

Ummm, sign me up!:

Via Washingtonian’s Anna Spiegel, “A Huge Boardwalk-Themed Bar Is Opening at the Wharf with Games and Beach-Style Fare: The Boardwalk Bar & Arcade is slated to open by the end of the year.” What we know about the new Wharf spot: https://bit.ly/3dBwfkZ

And to brighten your Tuesday afternoon, here’s a club I really want to join: https://bit.ly/3dHSqWy