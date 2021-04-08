The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – Biden turns focus to gun violence

Presented by ExxonMobil

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden announces gun violence executive actions | Targets ‘ghost guns’ | White House speeds processing for migrant minors | 71 percent increase at border since Feb. | Manchin throws cold water on repeatedly using filibuster loophole | Office vacancies spell trouble for landlords post-pandemic | Low-rise jean trend returns | College gymnast pulls out vaccination card after sticking landing

NEWS THIS MORNING

And now if you would please turn your attention to gun violence:

President Biden just announced six executive actions related to gun violence. https://bit.ly/31V7fjl

The gist of the actions: “The Department of Justice (DOJ) will issue a series of proposed rules aimed at restricting the proliferation of so-called ghost guns, encouraging states to adopt red flag laws and tightening loopholes around certain modified pistols.”

What are ‘ghost guns?’: Via The Wall Street Journal, ghost guns are “untraceable weapons … that can be made from parts purchased online.” https://on.wsj.com/3cWziVH

What about ‘red flag laws?’: Via Politico, “Biden will also direct the Department of Justice to provide states within 60 days with proposed red flag legislation that would permit courts to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may be a danger to themselves or others and issue a comprehensive report on firearms trafficking, according to the White House.” https://politi.co/2Q8QZIQ

Livestream of Biden’s announcement: https://bit.ly/3cWGHo2

The obligatory White House selfie:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3cYl5HK

By the way: Fred Guttenberg’s 14-year-old daughter was killed at Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. He is an activist against gun violence.

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

The border is VERY active right now:

Via The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch and Rafael Bernal, “The Biden administration says it’s making headway on more quickly processing migrant minors in their custody while continuing to expel a record number of adults under Trump-era COVID-19 protocols.” https://bit.ly/3cYPIgg

The scale of the migration: “March numbers released by the Department of Homeland Security show more than 172,000 migrants were encountered by U.S. authorities at the southern border last month — a 71-percent increase over February figures and the highest total recorded since 2006.”

IN CONGRESS

The gist of Manchin’s stance:

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) threw cold water on the idea of eliminating the filibuster and for the use of the budget reconciliation loophole to bypass the filibuster. https://wapo.st/3d50Atj

Manchin wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post: “We should all be alarmed at how the budget reconciliation process is being used by both parties to stifle debate around the major issues facing our country today.”

Manchin’s reasoning: “If the filibuster is eliminated or budget reconciliation becomes the norm, a new and dangerous precedent will be set to pass sweeping, partisan legislation that changes the direction of our nation every time there is a change in political control.”

Read Manchin’s full op-ed: https://wapo.st/3d50Atj

It’s a wee bit awkward for Mitch McConnell:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a longtime ally of the business community, now finds himself in a tricky position of having to manage the GOP’s increasingly awkward relationship with corporate America.” https://bit.ly/2Qa23Fj

What made that relationship awkward: “McConnell, in a major break from character, earlier this week slammed companies such as Major League Baseball, Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola for criticizing Georgia’s new election law, which President Biden called ‘Jim Crow in the 21st century.’”

Why this is particularly interesting: “Republican strategists say McConnell’s uncharacteristically sharp tone is a reflection of a party that has become more populist and one where corporate behavior that some Republicans see as catering to what they call ‘wokeness’ or ‘cancel culture’ doesn’t play well with the conservative base.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Office space may not be as necessary in the future:

Via The New York Times’s Peter Eavis and Matthew Haag, “As office vacancies climb to their highest levels in decades with businesses giving up office space and embracing remote work, the real estate industry in many American cities faces a potentially grave threat.” https://nyti.ms/2OwF6fb

For example: “In only a year, the market value of office towers in Manhattan, home to the country’s two largest central business districts, has plummeted 25 percent, according to city projections released on Wednesday, contributing to an estimated $1 billion drop-off in property tax revenue.”

How this could play out: https://nyti.ms/2OwF6fb

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 30,926,343

U.S. death toll: 599,168

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 171 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 3.03 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/3mtt6HU

IN OTHER NEWS

Umm, *click*:

Several monkeys are on the loose in Cincinnati. https://bit.ly/3g0yQaK

The nerve!: “Officers said three of the monkeys are in the cemetery swinging through trees evading officers, who have seen them but just can’t catch them.”

Yes, yes, there’s video. I would never just tease you with a story like this without video: https://bit.ly/3g0yQaK

NOTABLE TWEETS:

I mean, duh. This is so obvious:

I absolutely understand what this tweet means. Every part of it.

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2QaSypm

The full story — it’s pretty wild: https://nyti.ms/2Q4BW2S

Wuuuut — it’s the subject line for me:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3sXgg7c

