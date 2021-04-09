The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – World mourns the death of Prince Philip

Presented by ExxonMobil

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Prince Philip dies | Remember the Duke of Edinburgh | BBC cuts into programming for announcement | Buckingham Palace hangs framed announcement | Biden unveils $1.5T budget, includes major hikes in social programs | Creates commission on whether to expand Supreme Court | Trump speaks at GOP donors retreat |Trump’s message big unknown | J&J vaccine doses expected to drop by 85 percent next week | DC will open vaccine eligibility a week earlier

NEWS THIS MORNING

Rest in peace, Prince Philip:

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband to Queen Elizabeth II, died this morning at the age of 99. https://cnn.it/3uFN9Wi

Philip died just two months shy of his 100th birthday: He was born on June 10, 1921.

Here is the official announcement from the Palace: https://bit.ly/3dILJni

REMEMBRANCES:

The framed announcement was hung on the Buckingham Palace fence:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3uIckI9

^ Video of that plaque being carried out and hung: https://bit.ly/39XRHzB

A few great photos of the Duke of Edinburgh: https://bit.ly/3uBtFCu

This video really captures him well: ABC News published a 3-minute video tribute to Prince Philip’s life. Watch: https://bit.ly/3g47Qam

Prince Philip spoke at the National Press Club in 1990: Here’s video of his remarks, via C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman: https://bit.ly/3wGHCRc

Watch: https://bit.ly/3uA6450

^And: “Here is how the BBC News Channel announced the Duke of Edinburgh’s death a couple of minutes earlier.” Watch: https://bit.ly/3g9AG9J

The Westminster Abbey flag is at half-mast: It looks like a beautiful day. Here’s a photo: https://bit.ly/3wJgiSj

From British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: “We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.” Video of Johnson’s remarks, via NBC’s ‘Today’: https://bit.ly/2RhRyAt

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT HIS FUNERAL:

Via The New York Times’s Elian Peltier, “Prince Philip will lie in rest at Windsor Castle before a funeral in St. George’s Chapel.” https://nyti.ms/2RlE2vQ

“The palace said that a full outline would likely be released on Saturday, but details began to emerge on Friday. The ceremony will not be a state funeral and will not be preceded by a lying-in-state, according to a statement from the College of Arms.” https://nyti.ms/2RlE2vQ

Hasn’t his funeral been planned?: “CNN understands that plans for royal funerals have been in place for many years, but the ceremonial elements have had to be altered due to current COVID restrictions in the UK.” What we know, via CNN: https://cnn.it/3uFN9Wi

It's a quiet, recess Friday in Washington.

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Bam, here’s my budget. Whatcha think, everyone?:

Via The Hill’s Niv Elis, “President Biden on Friday proposed a $1.5 trillion annual budget for 2022 fiscal year, $118 billion higher than the regular 2020 appropriations, featuring a significant 16 percent boost in non-defense spending.” https://bit.ly/3uC94xH

Non-defense spending: “The $769 billion non-defense budget, which covers government departments such as Transportation, Health and Human Services, Justice, and Education, is a $105.7 billion increase from the current level.”

What about defense spending?: “Defense spending, which some budget watchers expected to stay flat in the proposal, would increase by $12.3 billion, or 1.7 percent, to $753 billion.”

Keep in mind about Biden’s budget request (!), via Bloomberg’s Roxana Tiron and Anthony Capaccio: “The request is only the start of what is sure to be a vigorous debate in Congress over how much to spend on defense, and how to spend it.”

To keep the Supreme Court the same size or to make it bigger — that *is* the question:

Via The New York Times’s Michael D. Shear and Carl Hulse, “President Biden on Friday will order a 180-day study of adding seats to the Supreme Court, making good on a campaign-year promise to establish a bipartisan commission to examine the potentially explosive subjects of expanding the court or setting term limits for justices, White House officials said.”

The full story: https://nyti.ms/3uG8IGf

IN PALM BEACH, FLA.

Happening this weekend — a meeting of the minds:

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is hosting its spring donor retreat for Republican leaders and fundraisers this weekend. https://bit.ly/2QdhGfb

Where: At the Four Seasons in Palm Beach, Fla., with portions of the program at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on Saturday.

Is Trump speaking?: Yes!

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH:

What does Trump have to say?: “What his message will be is one of the biggest unknowns among the GOP’s donor class.” How do the 2024 prospects navigate the event?:“The donor retreat is expected to draw a handful of potential 2024 hopefuls, including former Secretary of State MikePompeo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.), Rick Scott (Fla.) and Tom Cotton (Ark.).” Will simmering tensions finally spill over?:“The GOP has struggled to find its footing since the end of Trump’s presidency.” Does Trump meet with resistance from major donors?: “The most pressing issue for many GOP donors is the 2022 midterms, when Republicans will have a chance to recapture their lost majorities in the House and Senate.” Will it do anything to unify the party?:“Despite the tensions within the GOP, there’s little desire among Republicans for a drawn-out fight over the party’s ideals and direction.”

Context and details for each from The Hill’s Max Greenwood: https://bit.ly/2QdhGfb

What does the coveted Donald Trump endorsement mean in 2022?:

Via The Hill’s Julia Manchester, “Former President Trump’s endorsements pose a test for him ahead of 2022 as he looks to flex his political muscle after leaving office.” https://bit.ly/3fT6SOl

Who Trump has endorsed so far: “Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) in his Senate bid, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in her Arkansas race, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) — who has yet to formally announce whether he is running for reelection — as well as Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).”

Why the endorsements are tricky: “[Trump’s] endorsements could prove risky as he looks to cement his hold on a party that has splintered into competing factions ahead of the midterms.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3fT6SOl

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Expect a big drop in J&J doses next week:

Via The Hill’s Peter Sullivan, The number of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses is expected to drop by around 85 percent (!) next week compared to this week. https://bit.ly/3t40vLX

Comparing the numbers: 4.9 million doses went out this week, 700,000 will go out next week.

Why?? — production issues: “Johnson & Johnson has had uneven manufacturing of its single-dose vaccine for weeks, and problems mounted at the end of March when an error at a plant in Baltimore had ruined up to 15 million doses, The New York Times reported.”

Why you shouldn’t panic: “Johnson & Johnson has been a relatively small part of the U.S. vaccination campaign, and Pfizer and Moderna doses are holding steady. About 90 million Pfizer doses have been administered, and about 80 million Moderna doses, compared to about 5 million Johnson & Johnson doses, according to CDC data.”

DC moved eligibility up by another week!:

Via Washingtonian’s Andrew Beaujon, “The DC Department of Health says it has enough Covid-vaccine appointments available to begin offering them to all residents 16 and older next week. That’s a full week earlier than it planned to open eligibility.” What to know: https://bit.ly/322yU1z

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 31,006,952

U.S. death toll: 560,152

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 175 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 3.04 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

GETTING TRACTION

A congressman kept his Venmo public, you say?:

Via The Daily Beast’s Jose Pagliery and Roger Sollenberger, “In two late-night Venmo transactions in May 2018, Rep. Matt Gaetz sent his friend, the accused sex trafficker Joel Greenberg, $900. The next morning, over the course of eight minutes, Greenberg used the same app to send three young women varying sums of money. In total, the transactions amounted to $900.” https://bit.ly/3fWbZND

“The memo field for the first of Gaetz’s transactions to Greenberg was titled ‘Test.’ In the second, the Florida GOP congressman wrote ‘hit up ___.’ But instead of a blank, Gaetz wrote a nickname for one of the recipients. (The Daily Beast is not sharing that nickname because the teenager had only turned 18 less than six months before.) When Greenberg then made his Venmo payments to these three young women, he described the money as being for ‘Tuition,’ ‘School,’ and ‘School.’”

The full story, including what that could mean for Gaetz: https://bit.ly/3fWbZND

NOTABLE TWEETS:

A recess Friday in a pandemic — but this is even quieter than I would have expected:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3dMVlNO

Lol, well played:

This tweet has more than 257k likes so far.

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3wBzOQV

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:50 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

2:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris receive a weekly economic briefing.

WHAT TO WATCH:

10 a.m. EDT: Day 10 of the Derek Chauvin trial. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3fTnBRH

11 a.m. EDT: The White House COVID Response Team held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/321EWje

12:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg hold a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3mzWOLe

