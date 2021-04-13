The Hill’s 12:30 Report: What the J&J vaccine pause means for COVID pandemic

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: U.S. health officials call for Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause | Six women developed rare blood clots | White House says J&J pause shouldn’t significantly affect vaccine pace | Pause raises new fears of vaccine hesitancy | Daunte Wright’s death ruled a homicide | Another night of protests | Obamas call for ‘reimagined policing’ | Increased capacity for Caps, Wizards, Nats games

NEWS OF THE MORNING

Two steps forward, one step back…:

Via The New York Times’s Noah Weiland, Sharon LaFraniere and Carl Zimmer, “Injections of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine came to a sudden halt in much of the country on Tuesday after federal health agencies called for a pause in the vaccine’s use following the emergence of a rare blood clotting in six recipients.” https://nyti.ms/2RApSap

Which federal agencies are calling for the pause?: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) https://cnn.it/3e2rRLU

What happened?: Six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed a rare type of blood clot between six and 13 days after their vaccinations. One woman died and another is in the hospital. https://nyti.ms/2RApSap

Putting those six cases into context: More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered. I.e.: Roughly one in a million.

WHAT NOW?:

The White House says it shouldn’t affect the vaccine pace too much: “This announcement will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan: Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up less than 5 percent of the recorded shots in arms in the United States to date,” said White House COVID response coordinator Jeff Zients. https://bit.ly/3a8plTo

What about existing appointments?: “We are working now with our state and federal partners to get anyone scheduled for a J&J vaccine quickly rescheduled for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.” Read the full White House statement: https://bit.ly/3a6NHgq

What this means for daily vaccination numbers: “This is more than enough supply to continue the current pace of vaccinations of 3 million shots per day, and meet the President’s goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office—and continue on to reach every adult who wants to be vaccinated,” Zients said.

It’s Tuesday. The news is all pretty heavy today, so I apologize in advance. But as always, I promise to leave you on a good note at the end. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

THE HILL EVENTS RSVP today for The Hill’s virtual Sustainability Imperative summit Environmental sustainability is no longer optional; it’s become an imperative. Join The Hill for a national multi-day virtual event including multiple tracks of programming featuring fireside chats with policy leaders and practitioners in the sustainability ecosystem including White House Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, former GE CEO Jeff Immelt, Gov. Jay Inslee, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, fashion designer Tracy Reese and many more. View the full schedule and RSVP today.

OTHER REACTIONS:

This puts it into context: “Dr. Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean at Emory University School of Medicine, says on CNN ‘you have a much higher chance of getting run over by a car’ than a blood clot from J&J. Says to alert a doctor if you develop shortness of breath, leg pain, headache within 2-3 weeks” (Via CNN’s Kaitlan Collins) https://bit.ly/3texVYf

^Watch Dr. Carlos del Rio’s full response: It’s pretty useful. Video: https://cnn.it/2Qg6QoW

DC canceled appointments for 1,200 individuals today: Here’s the message those people received: https://bit.ly/3g52OdZ

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3gbuzBx

THE MAJOR WORRY:

The pause in the J&J shots is raising fears of new vaccine hesitancy. What this means, via The Hill’s Reid Wilson: https://bit.ly/3g1BltE

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 31,273,951

U.S. death toll: 562,655

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 190 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 3.21 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

THE LATEST IN MINNESOTA

Daunte Wright’s death has been ruled a homicide:

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner confirmed on Monday that 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright “died of a gunshot wound of the chest and manner of death is homicide.” https://bit.ly/3wUsFuU

Earlier yesterday — Police released bodycam footage of the shooting: I’ll warn you, the footage is pretty hard to watch. Video: https://bit.ly/3trUeKh

REACTION FROM THE OBAMAS:

“The fact that this could happen even as the city of Minneapolis is going through the trial of Derek Chauvin and reliving the heart-wrenching murder of George Floyd indicates not just how important it is to conduct a full and transparent investigation, but also just how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety in this country.” Read the Obamas’ full statement: https://bit.ly/3gdcLpT

Another night of protests:

“Protesters in Minnesota clashed with police on Monday evening after the police chief in Brooklyn Center said that the officer who shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday meant to deploy a taser instead of her gun.” https://bit.ly/328h3Gv

“Hundreds of people flowed into the streets of the Minneapolis suburb to renew calls for police reform and an end to systemic racism in law enforcement.”

Keep in mind — the Derek Chauvin trial is happening: “Tensions in area and nation are already strained amid the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd.”

GETTING TRACTION:

Here is video of a tense interview on CNN last night:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3wR3Ujs

Daunte Wright’s parents appeared on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’:

The father of Daunte Wright said he “can’t accept” that authorities are claiming that the police officer mistakenly pulled out her gun instead of a taser.

Watch: https://bit.ly/3uQieXp

THE HILL EVENTS RSVP today for The Hill’s virtual Sustainability Imperative summit Environmental sustainability is no longer optional; it’s become an imperative. Join The Hill for a national multi-day virtual event including multiple tracks of programming featuring fireside chats with policy leaders and practitioners in the sustainability ecosystem including White House Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, former GE CEO Jeff Immelt, Gov. Jay Inslee, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, fashion designer Tracy Reese and many more. View the full schedule and RSVP today.

NOTABLE TWEETS:

On Capitol Hill:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2RAJ1ch

And here’s a photo of a remembrance table for Evans on the Senate side of the plaza: https://bit.ly/3a9b6h3

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

Noon: The Senate meets.

12:30 ­– 2:15 p.m. EDT: Senators meet for weekly caucus meetings.

2:15 p.m. EDT: Two roll call votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/2QiPmsb

2 p.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris meet with members of the Congressional Black Caucus. Late this a.m. — the White House releases a list of the members who will attend: https://bit.ly/2PQMPph

4 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris pays her respects to U.S. Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans.

7:15 – 7:45 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/32h5Mnj

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EDT: President Biden paid his respects in a congressional tribute for U.S. Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3tgccPI

12:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris holds a roundtable on Black maternal health. Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice will also participate. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3seTEhx

12:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3tdHO8s

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Peach Cobbler Day.

We need SOME good news today:

Via Washingtonian’s Daniella Byck, Washington, D.C. has approved increased capacity for Capital One Arena, Nationals Park and Audi Field (!) Details: https://bit.ly/3seQ7Qa

And to leave you on a good note, here’s a monkey enjoying a few strawberries: https://bit.ly/2Rrum2J