The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Nearly half of U.S. adults partially or fully vaccinated

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: More than 30 percent of U.S. adults fully vaccinated, nearly half received at least one dose: CDC | 8 killed in FedEx facility shooting | 100 days since Jan. 6 attack | Tokyo Olympics head says games won’t be canceled | Castro steps down in Cuba | Lawmakers vie for limited Biden address seats | Police comfort dog on Capitol Hill



NEWS THIS MORNING

More than 30 percent of U.S. adults (!) are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and nearly half of the U.S. adult population has received at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). https://bit.ly/3mSkP0o

The numbers — fully vaccinated: Roughly 78.3 million American adults — or 30.3 percent — have been fully vaccinated.

The numbers — at least one dose: Roughly 124.8 million American adults — or 48.3 percent — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

What this means: If the U.S. continues to administer 3 million vaccine shots a day, Anthony Fauci said we could hit herd immunity by June(!)

OTHER NEWS THIS MORNING

8 were killed in a FedEx facility shooting:

Via CNN, “A gunman opened fire outside and inside a FedEx Ground facility near Indianapolis’ main airport Thursday night, killing eight people, wounding several others and sending witnesses running before taking his own life, police said.” https://cnn.it/3dpk1NC

Indianapolis police Deputy Chief Craig McCartt told CNN: “The (gunman) came into the parking lot, and I believe he exited his vehicle and quickly began shooting. … The first shooting occurred in the parking lot, and then he went inside and did not get very far into the facility at all … I think that it probably only lasted one to two minutes, from what we’re hearing.”

Everything we know: https://cnn.it/2PZDmMp

A Castroless Cuba:

Via The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch and Rafael Bernal, “For the first time in more than 60 years, Cuba is poised to have a government without a single Castro.” https://bit.ly/3uUhcK1

Happening today: “Raúl Castro, who succeeded his brother Fidel as the Communist Party of Cuba’s first secretary in 2011, is expected to step down from his post as the country begins its eighth Communist Party Congress on Friday.”

What happens next: “Castro is expected to leave party leadership in the hands of President Miguel Díaz-Canel, while the rest of the politburo will be filled not with the youngest generation most eager for change, but middle-aged party leaders born in the wake of the revolution.”

What to expect in Cuba: https://bit.ly/3uUhcK1

IN CONGRESS

The lede of this story is amazing:

Via Politico’s Melanie Zanona and Sarah Ferris, “Which is a hotter ticket: Beyoncé’s first post-pandemic concert or President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress? Washington is about to find out.” https://politi.co/3x3bSG2

“Even as life slowly returns to normal on Capitol Hill amid the shrinking threat of Covid, strict safety protocols will remain in place for Biden’s April 28 joint address inside the House chamber. That means only 200 lawmakers, administration officials and staff will likely be allowed to attend the distanced and heavily sanitized event, a far cry from the typical crowds for a prime-time presidential speech.”

Inside the scramble for those 200 seats: https://politi.co/3x3bSG2

TIDBIT — TED CRUZ HAS DECIDED HE’S OVER WEARING MASKS IN THE CAPITOL:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said he will no longer wear a mask in the Capitol because he is fully vaccinated. https://bit.ly/3ghCMUS

Cruz told CNN: “At this point I’ve been vaccinated. Everybody working in the Senate has been vaccinated. CDC has said in small groups, particularly with people who were vaccinated, don’t need to wear masks.”

^ The problem: Some staffers and reporters are still waiting to receive a vaccine.

Tidbit from March: A reporter asked Cruz to wear a mask. “Uh, yeah, when I’m talking in front of the TV cameras I’m not going to wear a mask. And all of us have been immunized, so…” Cruz then said: “You’re welcome to step away if you like. The whole point of a vaccine … CDC guidance is what we’re following.”

It’s been 100 days since the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks:

NBC’s Frank Thorp V published a photo essay documenting a handful of people who were in the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection — and how they are doing now.

It’s worth checking out: https://nbcnews.to/3uU9RdB

This is not easy to read:

Via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos, “The Capitol Police’s internal watchdog on Thursday described in harrowing detail how officers were woefully underprepared for the Jan. 6 insurrection after leaders failed to communicate intelligence warnings and decided against providing more effective weapons to fight back the violent mob.”

How so: https://bit.ly/3mUa0uA

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Cue progressives stroking their chins with curious approval:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Morgan Chalfant, “President Biden is approaching the 100-day mark high in the polls, thanks in large part to his ability to unite fractious Democrats behind his policies.” https://bit.ly/3e3F3jM

How so: “Two polls out earlier this week showed Biden’s approval ratings at almost full support. A Quinnipiac University survey showed Biden with support among Democrats at 94 percent. A Monmouth University poll showed Biden doing even slightly better, at 95 percent, with those in his party.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

New day, new COVID challenges for the White House:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels and Morgan Chalfant, “Several states have seen an uptick in cases even as millions of Americans are vaccinated each day, which can be attributed in part to the lifting of restrictions on masks and businesses and general pandemic fatigue more than a year after the virus began to spread widely. More contagious variants are spreading throughout the country, and experts warn that new variants could pop up until the country reaches a greater degree of immunity.” https://bit.ly/3uTd792

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 31,499,477

U.S. death toll: 565,318

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 198 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 3.35 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

LATEST WITH THE TOKYO OLYMPICS

The show must go on!:

Via The Associated Press’s Stephen Wade, “The head of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday was again forced to assure the world that the postponed games will open in just over three months and not be canceled despite surging COVID-19 cases in Japan.” https://bit.ly/3e9o8fz

From organizing committee president: “There are a variety of concerns but as the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee we are not thinking about canceling the games.”

Omg, HI OFFICER CLARENCE!:

Here are more photos of Officer Clarence working in the Capitol Rotunda: https://bit.ly/2OPruMa

More footage of the new DCA concourse:

