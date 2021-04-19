The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – All US adults now eligible for COVID vaccines

Presented by Facebook

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: All U.S. adults now eligible for COVID vaccine | Greece opens to tourists | NASA flies helicopter on Mars | Biden holds bipartisan infrastructure meeting | Rep. Steve Stivers retires | House to vote on DC statehood | Closing arguments in Derek Chauvin trial | 2024 hopefuls court House conservatives

NEWS THIS MORNING

Step right up. Come one, come all, get ’em while they’re cold!:

All American adults are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting today! https://nyti.ms/3x2XLRr

Vaccine pace: “The United States is administering an average of 3.2 million doses a day, up from roughly 2.5 million a month before.”

How many people have been vaccinated: “More than 131 million people, or half of all American adults, had received at least one shot as of Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and about 84.3 million people have been fully vaccinated.”

Didn’t most states already open eligibility to all adults before today?: Yes, a lot of states have already opened eligibility.

The states that expanded eligibility today: “Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont were the last states to expand eligibility, opening vaccinations to all adults on Monday.”

The latest with the vaccine rollout, via The New York Times’s Emily Anthes and Madeleine Ngo: https://nyti.ms/3x2XLRr

TIDBIT — GREECE IS OPENING TO TOURISTS:

Via Reuters’s Karolina Tagaris, “Greece will formally open on May 14 but starting Monday, tourists from the European Union, the United States, Britain, Serbia, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will not quarantine if they are vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19.” https://reut.rs/3ed2aZe

Happy Monday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK It’s time to update internet regulations The internet has changed a lot in the 25 years since lawmakers last passed comprehensive internet regulations. It’s time for an update. See how we’re making progress on key issues and why we support updated regulations to set clear rules for addressing today’s toughest challenges.

HAPPENING ON MARS

How cool?!:

Via The Washington Post’s Christian Davenport, “NASA successfully flew its four-pound helicopter from the surface of Mars early Monday, the first powered flight of an aircraft on another planet, a feat NASA officials compared to the Wright brothers first flight in 1903.” https://wapo.st/32ovl6e

^ Including a cool Reuters photo of the helicopter’s shadow on Mars: https://wapo.st/32ovl6e

I know I keep saying this, but HOW COOL?

Watch: https://bit.ly/3tvbyhe

IN CONGRESS

Another one bites the dust:

Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) announced today that he is retiring in May. Yes, this May. https://bit.ly/3tBVomk

Why: To serve as president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

What the know about Stivers: “Stivers, who chaired the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) during the first two years of former President Donald Trump’s tenure in the White House, has represented Ohio’s 15th District, which includes parts of Columbus, since 2011.”

Why his retirement threw the Senate race into the air: “Stivers’s decision to leave public office shakes up the state’s closely watched Senate race. The six-term congressman was seen as a potential hopeful for the GOP nomination for Portman’s seat and would have entered the contest as a top-tier candidate.”

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Happening today — there is nothing elected officials enjoy more than holding a bipartisan meeting:

President Biden is meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers today to discuss his $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan. https://bit.ly/3n0YYE1

Which lawmakers are attending: Sens. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Angus King (I-Maine), Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Reps. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.), Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.), Kay Granger (R-Texas) and Norma Torres (D-Calif.).

^What do all those lawmakers have in common?: I’ll wait … … … OK, they are all former governors or mayors!

Tidbit — how the press got home last night:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3n0T1ae

And here’s video of Vice President Harris leaving for North Carolina today: https://bit.ly/3tyIqFM

HAPPENING ON CAPITOL HILL THIS WEEK

D.C. statehood: The House will vote on legislation that would make Washington, D.C., a state. But don’t take that too seriously: “The House previously passed the bill last year, but it went nowhere in the GOP-controlled Senate. Even with Democrats now in control of both chambers, D.C. statehood faces an uphill, unlikely, climb to actually passing Congress.”

Afghanistan: “The Senate will get briefed this week on Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 — the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.” Keep in mind: It’s a historic step ending the country’s longest war but has sparked bipartisan criticism over whether it’s too soon.

A bill to address hate crimes: “The Senate is still trying to work out a deal on amendments to an anti-Asian hate crimes bill sponsored by Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii).”

And obviously more nominations: “The Senate will hold an initial vote on Lisa Monaco’s nomination to be deputy attorney general on Monday evening … [Then,] they’ll vote on the re-appointment of Gary Gensler to the Securities and Exchange Commission.”

Context and details for each from The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/2RDAPrs

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Know of any New Yorkers who haven’t been vaccinated?:

New York City Councilman Mark Levine tweeted, “American Museum of Natural History is becoming a vaccine site. You can get vaccinated right under the giant whale (really).” https://bit.ly/3dtVnew

My favorite reaction: @Darth tweeted, “i am not saying every vaccine site should have a giant blue whale swimming above it but i am not not saying every vaccine site should have a giant blue whale swimming above it” https://bit.ly/3dugeyd

Well said.

US CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 31,671,592

U.S. death toll: 567,233

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 209 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 3.19 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Facebook supports updated internet regulations It’s been 25 years since comprehensive internet regulations passed. But a lot has changed since 1996. See how we’re taking action and why we support updated regulations to address today’s challenges — protecting privacy, fighting misinformation, reforming Section 230, and more.

IN OTHER NEWS

We can always be presidential campaign mode if we try hard enough:

Via The Hill’s Scott Wong, “The road to the 2024 GOP presidential nomination appears to have a new stop along the way: an influential group of House conservatives.” https://bit.ly/3dAxRNf

Who is out and about: “Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has addressed the Republican Study Committee (RSC) about the surge of migrants at the border. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) told the conservative group last week they need to get tougher on President Biden and that former President Trump was to blame for losing the White House and Senate. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will join the RSC this week at a news conference on Iran. And Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Kristi Noem and Marco Rubio are expected to meet with the group in the coming weeks and months.

Why that’s important: “The early face time with rank-and-file conservatives allows these possible candidates to test out their campaign messaging and policies while cultivating relationships that could lead to valuable political endorsements and fundraising connections down the road.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3dAxRNf

NOTABLE TWEETS:

HAHA, this is good content — and former Sen. Ayotte’s reaction is priceless:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2OZwjTe

But this is so much work!:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2P5TWK2

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in today. President Biden is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Harris is in North Carolina today.

9:25 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris traveled to North Carolina.

9:50 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

Noon: The House meets.

1:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden meets with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss the infrastructure plan.

2:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris tours Thomas Built Buses, an electric school bus manufacturer.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets.

5:05 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris returns to Washington, D.C.

5:30 p.m. EDT: At least one roll call vote in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3glfCgr

6:30-8 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3v4NCls

You’re invited — Tuesday: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Policy Prescriptions for Cost & Coverage.” Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/32uvqoN

WHAT TO WATCH:

10 a.m. EDT: Closing arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3tyIqFM

10:30 a.m. EDT: The White House COVID-19 response team held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3x9RxPo

11:50 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris delivered remarks on infrastructure. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3ghemuK

12:15 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3gnmkm3

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Garlic Day.

Ahh hahahahaha:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3dx4qeK

And to make you smile, here’s a dog and a cat who adore each other: https://bit.ly/2QvP01a