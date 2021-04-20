The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Tensions rise as U.S. waits for Derek Chauvin verdict

Presented by Facebook

The Hill's 12:30 Report: Breaking: Biden 'praying' Chauvin is convicted | Walter Mondale dies | Remembrances pour in | Mondale sent farewell to staff over the weekend | Republicans' new strategy to derail Biden's infrastructure plan | White House backs DC statehood bill | Bush on current GOP: 'It's not exactly my vision' | Conn. lifts all business restrictions | Michelin Guide adds 6 new D.C. restaurants to Bib Gourmand list

TALK OF THE MORNING

Everyone is preparing for a Derek Chauvin verdict:

The Biden administration is working with state and local officials to prepare for the highly anticipated verdict of Derek Chauvin in the trial of George Floyd’s death. https://bit.ly/3suu5ZX

When to expect a verdict: The prosecution rested its case yesterday, so a verdict could come as early as this week.

From White House press secretary Jen Psaki: “Of course, our objective is to ensure there is a space for peaceful protest, that we continue to convey that while this country has gone through an extensive period, especially the black community, of pain, trauma and exhaustion as we have watched not just the trial but of course additional violence against their community over the past several weeks, it’s important to acknowledge that and elevate that at every opportunity we have.”

Will Biden say anything?: Psaki suggested that President Biden will address the case after a verdict is reached.

BREAKING — PRESIDENT BIDEN JUST WEIGHED IN ON THE CASE:

President Biden just said he is “praying” for Derek Chauvin to be convicted in the death of George Floyd. https://bit.ly/3tEvYEO

In Biden’s words: “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict,” Biden just told reporters in the Oval Office. “I think it’s overwhelming in my view.”

250 NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS ARE ACTIVATED IN WASHINGTON, DC:

The troops are approved if needed until May 9. https://bit.ly/32xCqS6

Adding to the tension:

Over the weekend, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) told reporters: “We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Details and video from Fox News: https://fxn.ws/3szWdL1

That didn’t go over so well: Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) accused Waters of “including violence” and is threatening to act “if Speaker Pelosi doesn’t.” https://bit.ly/2QHrxdK

Waters ripped Republicans who criticized her comments: “This is who they are and this is how they act. And I’m not going to be bullied by them.” More from Waters: https://bit.ly/3syxffb

^ The judge in the trial even got involved:

The judge in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin criticized Waters for her comments about the trial. https://n.pr/2P5Ca9L

From Judge Peter Cahill: “I’m aware that Congresswoman Waters was talking specifically about this trial, and about the unacceptability of anything less than a murder conviction, and talk about being ‘confrontational.’ … [I wish] elected officials would stop talking about this case.”

Yes, but: The judge rejected a motion from Chauvin’s defense team to declare this a mistrial. Why: The jury has been told not to watch the news.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Rest in peace, Fritz:

Former Vice President Walter Mondale died on Monday at the age of 93. https://bit.ly/32wjK4Y

How he died: Of natural cases, according to a spokesperson for the family.

Read his obituary in The New York Times: https://nyti.ms/3n4epeT

Here is farewell letter Mondale sent to staff on Saturday afternoon:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2QKbig4

REACTIONS:

From former President Jimmy Carter: “He was an invaluable partner and an able servant of the people of Minnesota, the United States, and the world. Fritz Mondale provided us all with a model for public service and private behavior.” More from The New York Times: https://nyti.ms/3gp2Ey9

From President Biden: “It’s with great sadness that Jill and I learned of the passing of Vice President Walter Mondale, but great gratitude that we were able to call one of our nation’s most dedicated patriots and public servants a dear friend and mentor.” https://bit.ly/3egImEv

From former President Barack Obama: “Walter Mondale championed progressive causes and changed the role of VP—so leaders like [President Biden] could be the last ones in the room when decisions were made. In selecting Geraldine Ferraro, he also paved the way for [Vice President Harris] to make history. Michelle and I send prayers to his family.” https://bit.ly/3v2zI36

From Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah): “It’s hard to find a picture of Fritz Mondale where he isn’t smiling. A cheerful and good soul who will surely be welcomed by a loving God.” https://bit.ly/2QbpyP0

From former President Bill Clinton: “Walter Mondale believed in the power of government to make a positive difference in people’s lives, and proved it at every stage of his remarkable career—with deep policy knowledge, a tireless work ethic, and uncommon decency. Hillary and I loved him and will miss him very much.” https://bit.ly/3sALRug

From the George & Barbara Bush Foundation: “Walter Mondale set the standard for Vice Presidents in the modern age, and President George H. W. Bush was proud to call him a friend. RIP Mr. Vice President.” Photo: https://bit.ly/3swL2CR

Read the Mondale family’s statement on his passing: https://bit.ly/3xaJdPK

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Add the ‘Joe backs’ stamp of approval to the bill:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, “The White House on Tuesday formally declared its support for a House bill that would grant statehood to Washington, D.C., saying it would provide the residents of the District with ‘long overdue full representation in Congress.’” https://bit.ly/3v6qF0Y

GOOD JOKE — FROM NBC’S ‘LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MYERS’:

Myers told viewers, “President Biden over the weekend attended the confirmation of his grandson. But then Mitch McConnell said it’s too close to an election and put all confirmations on hold.” https://bit.ly/3emLwGR

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

You may open:

Connecticut is lifting all COVID-19 business restrictions on May 19. https://bit.ly/3tyXvaE

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) said in a press release: “Contingent upon sufficiently low rates of infections and increasing vaccination rates, all remaining business restrictions will be lifted.”

Details of what can open and when: https://bit.ly/3n5keZp

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 31,741,301

U.S. death toll: 567,759

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 212 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 3.13 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN CONGRESS

Spotted: A folder that reads, ‘Top secret plan to take down infrastructure’:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Republicans say President Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure package will have a tough time getting through the Senate intact because of several key provisions that will open the legislation up to parliamentary challenges under the arcane Byrd Rule.” https://bit.ly/2Q9lnTR

What Republicans plan to do: “GOP lawmakers plan to raise numerous procedural objections to the eventual bill, arguing that various elements violate the special budgetary rules Democrats plan to use to pass the measure in the 50-50 Senate with a simple-majority vote.”

For context — why this is important: The Hill’s Bob Cusack tweeted, “This story reveals the parties are preparing for a partisan showdown amid the bipartisan chatter that is unlikely to go anywhere.” https://bit.ly/3dyzfj4

MEANWHILE IN THE GOP — HOW REPUBLICANS ARE STRUGGLING TO REIN IN NATIVISM:

Via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos: https://bit.ly/3tAAEvj

Tidbit — how former President George W. Bush describes the GOP these days:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3suB2Kx

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Woooof:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3xcxj7Z

