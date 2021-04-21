The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Sights and sounds after Chauvin conviction

Presented by Facebook

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: DOJ expected to investigate Minneapolis police | Sights and sounds after Chauvin verdict | CBC huddled to watch | Watch Biden, Harris’s call to the Floyd family | Body-cam footage released in Columbus teen police shooting | Pelosi offers bipartisan 9/11-style commission for Jan. 6 attacks | ‘Free Joints for Vaxxed’

NEWS THIS MORNING

The DOJ would like to take a lil’ look:

Via The Associated Press’s Michael Balsamo and Amy Forliti, “The Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis after a former officer was convicted in the killing of George Floyd there, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday.” https://bit.ly/3sBbV8D

What to expect: “The Justice Department is already investigating whether Chauvin and the other officers involved in Floyd’s death violated his civil rights … The investigation announced Wednesday is known as a ‘pattern or practice’ — examining whether there is a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing — and will be a more sweeping probe of the entire police department and may result in major changes to policing there.”

The full story: https://bit.ly/3sBbV8D

RELEASED THIS A.M. — BODY CAM FOOTAGE FROM A TEENAGE GIRL WHO WAS KILLED RIGHT BEFORE THE CHAUVIN VERDICT:

“Authorities in Columbus, Ohio, have released body-camera footage of a police shooting that left a teenage girl dead minutes before the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial was announced in Minneapolis on Tuesday.” The full story: https://bit.ly/3v76b8h

Watch the footage: https://nbcnews.to/2QkZfpw

It’s Wednesday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK It’s time to update internet regulations The internet has changed a lot in the 25 years since lawmakers last passed comprehensive internet regulations. It’s time for an update. See how we’re making progress on key issues and why we support updated regulations to set clear rules for addressing today’s toughest challenges.

TALK OF THE MORNING

After just 10 hours of deliberations:

Via The Hill’s Marty Johnson and Brett Samuels, “Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday on all three charges he faced for the murder of George Floyd, capping a trial that captivated the nation nearly a year after Floyd’s death set off a reckoning over racial injustice and police brutality.” https://bit.ly/3emfSZQ

Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts: second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder https://bit.ly/3vaOFAm

IMPORTANT CONTEXT ON WHY THIS VERDICT IS RARE:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “It was clear to any fair-minded person that Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd on a Minneapolis street last May. For once, a jury agreed.”

“Individual states, as well as the federal government, are grappling with how to address those problems — and are doing so in the face of opposition from police unions, as well as some conservative voters and politicians. But the Chauvin verdict showed, at least, that justice can be done in some cases. There can, after all, be police conduct egregious enough for prosecutors to prosecute and juries to convict — even when the cop is white and the victim is Black.”

Stanage’s full column: https://bit.ly/3vcUM7d

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS

Just released — Derek Chauvin’s booking photo: Chauvin has been transferred to the state prison at Oak Park Heights. Photo, via Newsweek: https://bit.ly/3elhdQH

How Floyd’s family and legal team reacted when the verdict was announced: Watch: https://bit.ly/3gxkdvZ

In Minneapolis — here’s video of the moment the guilty verdict was read: https://bit.ly/3grR5pX

Outside the courthouse: https://bit.ly/3v7JLUt

This is very emotional to watch:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3sxWSN3

From WCCO Reporter Christiane Cordero: “What stood out to me the most was the moment right before the verdict was read. There was this deafening silence … In that silence, you felt the gravity of the moment of people really holding on to whatever the fate would be on the other side of it.” Watch: https://bit.ly/2QMsFwp

President Biden and Vice President Harris called the Floyd family: Listen to the call: https://cnn.it/3sGlx1Y

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3dF42Ls

^ And here’s video of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) reacting to the news: https://bit.ly/3n9a1eh

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3x7e4g1

IN CONGRESS

Announced this a.m. — everyone’s favorite b-word: bipartisan!:

Via CNN’s Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer and Jeremy Herb, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) just offered a plan for a bipartisan 9/11-style commission to look into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. https://cnn.it/3dAQyjx

I thought we knew this — Why it’s newsy: Pelosi had early proposed a commission that would have allowed for Democrats to appoint more than half of the commission. Now she is suggesting a commission with an equal spit of Democrats and Republicans.

What we still don’t know: “It’s still unclear whether the change will be enough for Republicans to get on board. As Pelosi herself has said, the makeup of the proposed commission was just one of the sticking points that had stalled talks on the commission, with Democrats and Republicans at odds over the scope of what the panel would investigate — including former President Donald Trump’s role leading up to the insurrection. Republicans are calling for an examination of violence surrounding last year’s protests of police brutality, too.”

OK, so here’s the plan:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senate Republicans on Tuesday discussed the outlines of a scaled-down infrastructure bill they say could pass the Democratic-led Congress with strong bipartisan support.” https://bit.ly/2PeJYpO

The gist: “[Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.)] is leading negotiations among a smaller group of GOP moderates who … [who want] to narrow Biden’s proposed $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan into something in the range of $600 billion to $800 billion. They say it should be paid for with a combination of user fees, repurposing some of the $350 billion sent out to state and local governments in the American Rescue Plan and other revenue-raising measures. It’s unlikely Democrats will back these offsets.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Happening today — what’s the dealio, Papa Joe?:

President Biden is giving remarks on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and how the vaccination effort has been going.

Watch Biden’s remarks live — he is expected to begin at 1:15 p.m. EDT: Here’s the livestream: https://bit.ly/3tDSbm5

UGH COME ON, TEAM:

“The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday issued a report on multiple failures at a troubled Baltimore vaccine manufacturing plant making Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses.” https://bit.ly/3gyXaRH

How so: “The report found the plant from Emergent BioSolutions, which previously was revealed to have ruined up to 15 million doses of vaccine, was ‘not maintained in a clean and sanitary condition’ and some ‘procedures to prevent cross-contamination are not followed.’ “

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 31,798,763

U.S. death toll: 568,532

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 213 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 3.03 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Facebook supports updated internet regulations It’s been 25 years since comprehensive internet regulations passed. But a lot has changed since 1996. See how we’re taking action and why we support updated regulations to address today’s challenges — protecting privacy, fighting misinformation, reforming Section 230, and more.

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Tidbit:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3sFNpmZ

This morning:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3n7o3x0

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:50 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

11:30 a.m. EDT: A cloture vote in the Senate.

3:45 – 6:45 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3n5MhId

WHAT TO WATCH:

12:15 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3n5QGe2

1:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the state of vaccinations. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3tDSbm5

2 p.m. EDT: U.S. Capitol Police Inspector General testifies on the Jan. 6 attacks. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3ohfkYr

2:30 p.m. EDT: A Senate hearing on the safety of air travel and COVID-19. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3tFFQ0P

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Chocolate Covered Cashew Day.

Imagine reading this headline 20 years ago, not knowing everything to come:

Via Washingtonian’s Andrew Beaujon, “Free Joints for Vaxxed People in DC Today: And Krispy Kreme donuts, too. Happy 4/20.” https://bit.ly/3awb7fk

And to make you smile, here’s a dog with a clever way of playing fetch: https://bit.ly/3n8DepJ