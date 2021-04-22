The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden convenes world leaders for Earth Day

Presented by Facebook via GIPHY

–> A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden hosts virtual climate summit | Putin, Jinping, Merkel join | Biden’s goal of reducing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030 | Greta Thunberg testifies | Promising study on safety of COVID vaccine and pregnancy | Weekly jobless rate drops to pandemic low | Mars rover creates oxygen | Panda mom trades baby for apple

HAPPENING TODAY

If everything is infrastructure, does that make today’s summit an infrastructure summit…?:

President Biden is hosting a two-day virtual summit on climate change.

Who is participating in today’s summit: Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel https://wapo.st/3v9GPXx

Latest updates from the summit: https://nyti.ms/2RWLSMI

White House schedule of events: https://bit.ly/3emomQS

SUMMIT HIGHLIGHTS:

Biden’s theme — ‘we’re all in this together!’: Biden demanded collective action from the world’s largest economies to combat climate change. https://bit.ly/3tHjjkd

Biden’s goal: Via The Hill’s Rachel Frazin, “President Biden is aiming to reduce the U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52 percent when compared to 2005 levels by the year 2030, an interim goal in his quest to reach net-zero emissions economy-wide by 2050.” https://bit.ly/3tJk0cO

How Biden’s goal will work: “The target, called a Nationally Determined Contribution, is being made as part of the Paris Agreement and will be formally submitted to the United Nations.”

For context: “The target follows an Obama-era goal of reducing emissions by 26 to 28 percent by the year 2025 compared to 2005 levels. In 2019, U.S. emissions were 13 percent lower than 2005 levels, according to data recently released by the Environmental Protection Agency.”

U.K. applauded Biden: “British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday commended President Biden’s commitment to halve emissions by 2030, calling the announcement ‘game-changing.’” https://bit.ly/3dHlYVv

It's a chilly, 40-degree Thursday in Washington.

NEWS THIS MORNING

To quote Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz, ‘get low, get low, get low, get low’:

Via The Hill’s Niv Elis, “Initial jobless claims for the week ending April 17 fell to a seasonally adjusted 547,000, a 39,000 drop from the previous week and the lowest level since pandemic lockdowns began last March.” https://bit.ly/2PcTYjb

For context on where we stand: “The continued drop in weekly claims is a sign of an improving labor market but also indicates how tough conditions remain. The weekly figure is over double the pre-pandemic level.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Interesting read — ‘Bidenworld fears many vaccine skeptics may be unreachable. They’re trying anyway.’:

Via Politico’s Eugene Daniels, “The Biden administration is launching a renewed, more nuanced push to tackle a resistance problem of its own — it has more Covid vaccines than people willing or able to take them.” https://politi.co/3gzLii6

How so: “In recent days, officials have leveraged community groups, attempted to lower financial hurdles and utilized top health care officials all in the service of one objective: convincing reluctant folks to get the jab.”

VACCINATIONS DROP FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE FEBRUARY:

https://bit.ly/3tJz7TN

New promising study on the vaccine and pregnancy:

Via The New York Times’s Emily Anthes, “In an early analysis of coronavirus vaccine safety data, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have found no evidence that the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines pose serious risks during pregnancy.” https://nyti.ms/3dG9HRt

Keep in mind about pregnant women getting COVID: “Covid-19 poses serious risks during pregnancy. Pregnant women who develop symptoms of the disease are more likely to become seriously ill, and more likely to die, than nonpregnant women with symptoms.”

Read the study in The New England Journal of Medicine: https://bit.ly/32AdYPS

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 31,865,342

U.S. death toll: 569,438

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 216 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 3.02 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN OTHER NEWS

The name of the game is T-R-U-M-P:

Via The Hill’s Julia Manchester, “Former President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump is looming over the Republican Senate primary in North Carolina as the field grows with some of the state’s biggest GOP names.” https://bit.ly/3xgNssY

Is she running?: “The younger Trump, a North Carolina native married to the former president’s son Eric Trump, has yet to announce whether she’ll jump into the race to fill retiring Sen. Richard Burr’s (R-N.C.) seat, but she stands to have a major impact on it.”

What to expect if she does run: https://bit.ly/3xgNssY

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

10 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

10:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden participated in another session of the virtual leaders’ summit on climate.

10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3sAmEQZ

Noon: President Biden and Vice President Harris have lunch together.

3:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris receive a COVID briefing.

WHAT TO WATCH:

8 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris delivered remarks. Biden then participated in the virtual leaders’ summit on the climate. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2PcxUFv

10 a.m. EDT: Climate activist Greta Thunberg testified on Capitol Hill. Livestream: https://bit.ly/32CdhWf

11:30 a.m. EDT: Four roll call votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3tGYx4n

1:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, and National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy hold a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/32CkwgX

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Go, Persy! Go!:

Via CNN’s Ashley Strickland, NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance just made oxygen on Mars. https://cnn.it/3eo9Rfd

Details — for the scientific readers in the bunch: “The rover on Tuesday successfully converted some of the plentiful carbon dioxide on Mars into oxygen as a first test of its MOXIE instrument. The name MOXIE is short for Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment. After warming up for about two hours, MOXIE produced 5.4 grams of oxygen. This is enough to sustain an astronaut for about 10 minutes.”

