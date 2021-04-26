The Hill’s 12:30 Report – House GOP strategizes during Orlando retreat

via GIPHY

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Supreme Court takes up major gun case | Census state population numbers to be released | Texas, Florida may gain House seats | House GOP retreat in Fla. | Republicans strategize 2022 | GOP worries fiscal conservatism losing its rallying cry | Biden readies for Wednesday address to Congress | Visits Atlanta Thursday to mark 100 days in office

IN ORLANDO

Hello and welcome to sunny Florida! I’m your host for this retreat, Uncle Sam!:

House Republicans are meeting in Orlando, Fla., this week for their annual caucus retreat. https://politi.co/3eAKcQw

The theme, via Politico’s Melanie Zanona: “For House Republicans, it’s less about how they can win back the majority and more about: How do they avoid messing things up?”

Republicans are in a good spot, but can still mess things up: “The next 18 months are littered with political tripwires, from internal divisions over the former president trying to influence them from Mar-a-Lago to the fringe elements in their ranks that threaten to swamp their agenda. Democrats are trying to fan those flames across the aisle by yoking the entire GOP to QAnon and, at every turn, elevating some of the conference’s most divisive personalities, such as freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).”

Tidbit:

^By the way: Politico’s Melanie Zanona tweeted, “Last GOP retreat in 2019 was ‘Socialism_Is_Very_Very_Bad’ ” https://bit.ly/2QBcfY2

Interesting read — fiscal conservatism may no longer be as trendy for the GOP:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Republicans say fiscal conservatism simply isn’t the GOP rallying cry it used to be, and that’s making it much harder to counter President Biden’s push for trillions of dollars in new government spending.” https://bit.ly/3xq64a8

Instead, what is now the unifier for Republicans?: “Culture war issues like immigration, religious freedom, LGBTQ rights, Big Tech and the Black Lives Matter movement are taking center stage in conservative politics.”

How we know — Biden’s big spending bills aren’t angering the GOP enough: “Republicans are having a tough time generating the same outrage over Biden’s multitrillion-dollar spending agenda as they did over former President Obama’s signature initiatives: the American Relief and Reinvestment Act and the Affordable Care Act, which cost far less than what Biden is proposing on infrastructure.”

It's Monday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Updated face mask guidance could be coming soon (!):

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, “President Biden is expected to announce on Tuesday updated guidance on masking from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), two sources confirmed to The Hill.” https://bit.ly/3gGL7l1

What to expect: “The guidance is still being finalized, according to multiple sources, but is likely to ease recommendations that Americans wear masks even while outdoors. Biden is expected to outline the changes in a speech on Tuesday more broadly addressing where the country stands in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.”

We’ll hear you out:

The Supreme Court has taken up a major Second Amendment case on carrying firearms in public. https://bit.ly/3aFXpX6

When the case will be heard: During the Supreme Court’s next term, which starts in October.

Happening this afternoon — tell us about our country!:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson, “The U.S. Census Bureau will release the first results of its decennial survey on Monday after a decade of explosive growth in Sun Belt states that will shift power in the House of Representatives.” https://bit.ly/3sO67Zz

What to expect this afternoon: The state population count

What we’re generally expecting: “Those results are likely to show a dramatic shift in population, as more Americans leave northern Rust Belt states in favor of sunnier climes where economic opportunity is more plentiful.”

States that will likely benefit: Texas and Florida, both of which have increased populations and will likely gain congressional seats.

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Where there’s a Joe, there’s a Kamala:

Via CNN’s Kevin Liptak and Jasmine Wright, “Nearly 100 days into [the Biden administration], [President Biden] and [Vice President Harris] have worked to deepen their relationship, spending five hours or more together per day in meetings at the White House, according to aides. Both Biden and Harris shunned work travel in the early days to set an example during the pandemic — forcing them into closer proximity than their predecessors.” https://cnn.it/3xpcyWu

“She began her tenure attending nearly every one of Biden’s events, provided her own speaking slot and always in-frame as the President delivered remarks, an unmissable — and intentional — level of visibility.”

Harris’s big task: “Attempting to stem the flow of migrants from Central America arriving at the southern border through diplomatic engagement with leaders in the region.”

You know, that tiny project…

HAPPENING THIS WEEK:

On Wednesday: President Biden is giving an evening address to Congress on Wednesday. https://cnn.it/3sNJuER

On Thursday: Biden is expected to visit Atlanta to mark his first 100 days in office. https://bit.ly/3nlkOlM

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

New poll — J&J is having a harder time making friends:

Just 22 percent of unvaccinated Americans said they would be willing to take the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after it was briefly halted in the United States due to rare blood clots. https://bit.ly/3nkKkI3

How many people were unwilling: 73 percent, according to a new Washington Post/ABC poll.

The full poll: https://wapo.st/3nnCnBF

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 32,078,229

U.S. death toll: 572,201

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 229 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 2.75 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN OTHER NEWS

Pick your poison — Apple is letting us choose what data is shared:

Via The New York Times’s Brian X. Chen, “On Monday, Apple plans to release iOS 14.5, one of its most anticipated software updates for iPhones and iPads in years. It includes a new privacy tool, called App Tracking Transparency, which could give us more control over how our data is shared.” https://nyti.ms/3sWIYEq

What to expect — a pop-up window that will ask for your permission: “When an app wants to follow our activities to share information with third parties such as advertisers, a window will show up on our Apple device to ask for our permission to do so. If we say no, the app must stop monitoring and sharing our data.”

