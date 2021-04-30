The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden’s wide-ranging NBC interview
NEWS THIS MORNING
Gather round, young grasshoppers. I have a lot to tell you.:
In an interview with NBC News that aired this morning on “Today,” President Biden weighed in on the news of the day.
HIGHLIGHTS:
On whether schools should all reopen in the fall: “Based on the science and the CDC, they should probably all be open … There’s not overwhelming evidence there’s much of a transmission among these people, young people.” https://bit.ly/3gQEe0B
On whether Americans are racist: President Biden agreed with Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) assessment that Americans are not racist.
^ In Biden’s words: “No, I don’t think the American people are racist. But I think after 400 years, African Americans have been left in a position where they are so far behind the 8 ball in terms of education, health, in terms of opportunity … I don’t think America is racist, but I think the overhang from all the Jim Crow and before that, slavery, had a cost and we have to deal with it.” Watch Biden’s full reaction: https://bit.ly/2QAdI13
On raising taxes as the economy recovers: “That’s the reason why it’s recovering, ’cause we’re investing. Look how rapidly it’s recovered since we passed the last piece of legislation.” https://bit.ly/3vA0X58
TIDBIT — ANOTHER PET IN THE WHITE HOUSE!:
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden confirmed that they will be getting a cat! https://bit.ly/3eJH19l
Watch: https://bit.ly/3h4mr6z
Happy Friday, friends! We made it. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.
IN THE WHITE HOUSE
My weaknesses? I’ve done too much for the country in the first 100 days. And I care way too much:
“President Biden marked his 100th day in office on Thursday with a trip to Georgia, kicking off a publicity blitz to sell his newest legislative proposals in the state responsible for giving Democrats control of the Senate.” https://bit.ly/3t9Lw22
The gist of Biden’s remarks: Baaaasically the same themes as his joint address to Congress on Wednesday night.
TIDBIT — IMMIGRATION PROTESTERS INTERRUPTED BIDEN’S SPEECH YESTERDAY:
During President Biden’s speech in Georgia yesterday to mark his 100th day in office, protesters interrupted, yelling “End detention now,” “Abolish ICE” and “Our families are dying.” https://bit.ly/3e4dhER
Biden’s reaction: “I agree with you,” Biden shouted back. “I’m working on it, man. Give me another five days.” Watch’s Biden’s full reaction to the interruption: https://bit.ly/3t7LVSP
The protesters in the crowd: https://bit.ly/3t3Zp1W
THE WASHINGTON POST TRACKED THE FALSE CLAIMS BIDEN HAS MADE IN OFFICE:
The Post’s Glenn Kessler, Adrian Blanco and Tyler Remmel tracked President Biden’s claims and compared them to former President Trump’s claims in his first 100 days in office. The side-by-side comparison: https://wapo.st/2ResESs
IN CONGRESS
Champ Biden insisted he be involved with the negotiations:
Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Vice President Harris, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other top Democrats are working behind the scenes to put together a massive infrastructure and jobs package that is increasingly likely to pass without any GOP votes.” https://bit.ly/3gS6PTd
To work with Republicans or not — that is the question: “Democratic senators are jockeying to get their priorities added to the proposal — a sharp contrast to the small group of moderate Republicans and Democrats who are trying to craft a slimmed-down, compromise measure.”
What’s happening: https://bit.ly/3gS6PTd
‘JOE BIDEN HAS THE VISION. NOW CHUCK SCHUMER HAS TO BRING IT TO LIFE.’:
Analysis from The New York Times’s Carl Hulse: https://nyti.ms/3tboLux
LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS
Supply is now outnumbering demand:
Via CNBC’s Nate Rattner, “After months of a steady climb in vaccinations, the U.S. is experiencing its first true slowdown in the rate of daily shots, an indication that the nation is entering a new phase of its inoculation campaign.” https://cnb.cx/3u9gPvc
What next: “Meeting existing vaccine demand is no longer the main challenge, and states are employing strategies to [address] access and hesitancy barriers.”
CASE NUMBERS:
Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 32,291,267
U.S. death toll: 575,213
Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y
VACCINATION NUMBERS:
Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 237 million shots have been given.
Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 2.63 million doses
For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.
Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH
IN OTHER NEWS
When your ex is still sabotaging your future relationships:
Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “GOP drama is complicating what Republicans view as an opportunity to unite their increasingly fractious party against President Biden’s $4 trillion spending package.” https://bit.ly/3u6IBsd
What Republicans want to focus on: “Republicans tried to focus their energy this week on attacks on Biden’s plans, which include significant tax hikes on wealthy households, capital gains and corporations, as they look for a foothold heading into 2022.”
But getting in the way: “Much of the focus all week was on the battling within the GOP — between House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), the third-ranking member of his leadership team, and between former President Trump and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell.”
How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3u6IBsd
INTERESTING READ — ‘MIKE PENCE REEMERGES. BUT TRUMPWORLD IS MOVING ON.’:
Via Politico’s Meredith McGraw: https://politi.co/3aUiNIu
NOTABLE TWEETS:
Watch: https://bit.ly/3u5F51h
If Jill Biden’s dress on Wednesday looked familiar to you:
ON TAP:
The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Philadelphia this afternoon and Vice President Harris is in Cincinnati.
10 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.
10 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris left for Cincinnati.
10:30 a.m. EDT: First lady Jill Biden participated in an Arbor Day tree planting ceremony.
12:05 p.m. EDT: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden left for Philadelphia.
3:40 p.m. EDT: President Biden heads for Wilmington, Del.
3:50 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris returns to Washington, D.C.
WHAT TO WATCH:
11 a.m. EDT: The White House COVID Response Team held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3nytNA8
12:20 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris participates in a roundtable on infrastructure. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3eGVeUp
12:45 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3u7fNjs
2:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden speaks at Amtrak’s 50th anniversary event in Philly. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2SkkA3b
