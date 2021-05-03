The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – Trump, Cheney trade jabs

Presented by ExxonMobil

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump, Cheney trade jabs | Trump continues false claims of 2020 election | Cheney accuses Trump of ‘poisoning our democratic system’ | Cruz, Rubio criticize big business | GOP wrestles with culture war’s role in party priorities | Is the U.S. heading towards a housing bubble? | Herd immunity no longer the goal | Biden’s Virginia trip

NEWS THIS MORNING

The year is 2006 — ‘So in 15 years, Dick Cheney’s daughter and the guy from The Apprentice will be the biggest enemies in American politics’:

This morning, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) slammed former President Trump for continuing his false claims that he, in fact, won the 2020 presidential election. https://bit.ly/3ufeuPF

Trump’s statement this morning: “The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!” Btw, that’s not an excerpt. That was the full statement. https://bit.ly/3ej16Vb

Cheney’s reaction: “The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.” https://bit.ly/3ukxFHG

Back story — Cheney is public enemy No. 1 in Trump world: “The Wyoming congresswoman has found herself at the center of a political storm within the Republican Party after she voted in favor of impeaching Trump following the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Shortly after her vote, the Wyoming GOP voted to censure her and several ardent Trump allies in Congress called for her to be removed from power as House Republican Conference Chair. Trump has vowed to endorse any Republican primary candidate who runs against Cheney in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.”

It's Monday — welcome back!. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

IN THE GOP

Fascinating read — ‘Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes, Turn and face the strange, Ch-ch-changes’:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “It’s a strange time for the relationship between Republicans and big business. Important figures in a party that usually toes the pro-business line are instead throwing jabs at the corporate world. The critics include several potential 2024 presidential contenders.” https://bit.ly/33azRpg

For example — Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told The Hill: “If you look at the CEOs of the Fortune 100, there are very, very few who you could even plausibly characterize as right of center. They are almost uniformly Democrat. And they have made the decision to enlist their companies in the political agenda of today’s Democratic Party, which is controlled right now by the radical left.”

And Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) told The Hill: “For the past several years, I have been making the case that far too many American companies were prioritizing short-term financial windfalls at the expense of America’s families, communities and national security. More and more people are coming around to that viewpoint, both in the Republican Party and around the country.”

Why this matters (!): “Their barbs will not be well-received in boardrooms or the Chamber of Commerce. Democrats will roll their eyes and allege opportunism. But an anti-elite GOP base that grew even more populist during former President Trump’s time in the White House could reward the pugnacious tone.”

Where do the culture wars fall on the GOP’s priority list?:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Republicans wrestling over the future of the party are debating whether to embrace the culture wars that helped former President Trump cement his popularity with the GOP base.” https://bit.ly/3389mAX

The timing is important: “The internal rift, which involves congressional leaders and potential 2024 presidential contenders, comes as Republicans have struggled to dent President Biden’s popularity and as they plot their strategy to win back the House and Senate in the 2022 midterms.”

The debate within the party: “[Some] in the GOP are eager to double down on Trump’s brand of populism, [but] others argue the party needs to return to its roots.”

I.e.: “Strong on national security, low taxes, limited government, limited regulation and in the broadest sense of the word, pro-business,” according to Republican strategist Vin Weber.

How this debate could play out: https://bit.ly/3389mAX

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Herd immunity may unfortunately be a pipe dream:

Via The New York Times’s Apoorva Mandavilli, “Early in the pandemic, when vaccines for the coronavirus were still just a glimmer on the horizon, the term ‘herd immunity’ came to signify the endgame: the point when enough Americans would be protected from the virus so we could be rid of the pathogen and reclaim our lives.” https://nyti.ms/3nFBwww

Where we stand: “Now, more than half of adults in the United States have been inoculated with at least one dose of a vaccine. But daily vaccination rates are slipping, and there is widespread consensus among scientists and public health experts that the herd immunity threshold is not attainable — at least not in the foreseeable future, and perhaps not ever.”

What does that mean for us?: Don’t expect a big abrupt end to the pandemic. Instead, the coronavirus will be a manageable threat going forward. ^My interpretation: Sort of like the flu.

Why reaching herd immunity is hard and what this means for the next few years: https://nyti.ms/3nFBwww

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 32,423,048

U.S. death toll: 577,054

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 246 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 2.42 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/3nGOZnT

HAPPENING ON WEDNESDAY

Please step up and await our decision:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/33bMPTO

IN OTHER NEWS

It’s the wild, wild west out there on Redfin and Zillow:

Via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane, “The staggering rise of U.S. home prices is forcing thousands of aspiring buyers into grueling, often risky bidding wars, raising questions about whether the torrid housing market could be in a bubble.”

Why the housing market is pretty nuts these days: “For nearly a year, the combination of low mortgage rates, a flood federal stimulus, lockdowns and teleworking — all sparked by the coronavirus pandemic — has fueled a rapid increase in demand for houses.”

Who this is especially a problem for: Entry-level housing buyers. How so: https://bit.ly/3edNryD

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Tidbit:

Talk about a throwback to when you could buy a house for $31,500 …

Watch: https://bit.ly/3nLPk8S

Lol, kids these days don’t even realize what they have…:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3aZL1Bp

