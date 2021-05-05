The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – Trump moves to his own blog as Facebook ban remains in place

Presented by ExxonMobil

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Peloton recalls all treadmills after reports of injuries | Offers customers full refund | Facebook panel rules Trump ban continues | Trump launches his own platform amid bans | Axios: Trump likely to run in 2024 | Judge vacates CDC’s eviction moratorium | Canada authorizes Pfizer for adolescents | Scalise supports Cheney ouster | Cinco de Mayo deals

NEWS OF THE MORNING

Facebook’s Oversight Board ruled this morning that former President Trump’s ban on Facebook and Instagram will continue. https://bit.ly/3ehPZvo

The board wrote in a statement: “The Board found that, in maintaining an unfounded narrative of electoral fraud and persistent calls to action, Mr. Trump created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible.” Read the full ruling from Facebook: https://bit.ly/3ultKdJ

Yes, but: The board found that an indefinite suspension was not an appropriate response.

So, now what?: “Within six months of this decision, Facebook must reexamine the arbitrary penalty it imposed on January 7 and decide the appropriate penalty,” the panel said.

THE WASHINGTON POST HAS A HELPFUL EXPLAINER ON THE CASE AND BACK STORY:

Via Rachel Lerman and Heather Kelly: https://wapo.st/3tiue2R

Businessman, reality show star, president of the United States and now — blogger!:

Former President Trump unveiled a new platform yesterday to communicate with the public, amid his Facebook and Twitter bans. https://bit.ly/3uojgKq

See for yourself: Here’s the platform — it’s basically a blog: https://bit.ly/3eh14Nj

INTERESTING READ — ‘WHY TRUMP’S NEW BLOG COULD LEAD TO MORE SOCIAL MEDIA TAKEDOWNS’:

Via Politico’s Cristiano Lima and Nick Niedzwiadek, “Trump’s message may still not find its way back to Facebook and Twitter.” https://politi.co/3eQLuHk

The gist: “Most major platforms prohibit users from circumventing their suspensions by turning to alternative accounts to put up posts.”

The full story: https://politi.co/3eQLuHk

Positive or negative, EVERYONE you know will have an opinion on this news:

Via Axios’s Jonathan Swan, “Sources close to Donald Trump believe he’s increasingly likely to run in 2024 — and that was even before the Facebook Oversight Board inflamed conservatives by upholding the ban on the former president.” https://bit.ly/3xOsySh

It's Wednesday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

OTHER NEWS THIS MORNINNG

Peloton recalls all treadmills (!):

Via CNBC’s Lauren Thomas, Peloton just announced the recall of all its treadmills after reports of injuries and one death. https://cnb.cx/33hiVNT

Did we see this coming?: Sorta. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned customers last month of reports of injuries. The commission has been looking into the issue and Peloton decided to voluntarily recall the products.

What should you do if you have one?: “The company is advising customers who already have either the Tread or Tread+ products to immediately stop using the equipment and contact Peloton for a full refund or other qualified remedy. It added it is working on a repair to be offered to treadmill owners in the coming weeks.”

Everything we know: https://cnb.cx/3tlyDCf

Apparently, the CDC can’t freeze evictions:

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel, “A federal judge on Wednesday vacated a nationwide freeze on evictions that was put in place by federal health officials to help cash-strapped renters remain in their homes during the pandemic.” https://bit.ly/3b7eFES

What that means: “The ruling was a win for a coalition of property owners and realtors, who brought one of several challenges against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium, which was put in place under former President Trump and later extended through June.”

IN CONGRESS

The Liz Cheney mob is growing:

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced his support of ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her leadership position as House Republican Conference chair and replacing her with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) https://bit.ly/33hASMj

Why this is newsy: “Cheney is in hot water with her colleagues for repeatedly criticizing former President Trump. She survived an effort to oust her from the third-ranking House GOP position earlier this year, but with Scalise and his boss, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), now backing the effort, she seems assured of leaving her position.”

“Top allies of McCarthy have already vowed to remove Cheney from the top leadership spot, arguing that the No. 3 Republican has repeatedly undermined GOP messaging and efforts to take back control of the House in the 2022 midterm elections.” https://bit.ly/33hASMj

TIDBIT — TELL US WHAT YOU REALLY THINK, KEVIN:

Via Axios’s Kadia Goba, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was caught on a hot mic before his “Fox & Friends” interview on Tuesday. https://bit.ly/3xN23ws

What McCarthy told host Steve Doocy about Cheney: “I think she’s got real problems. I’ve had it with … I’ve had it with her. You know, I’ve lost confidence. … Well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place.”

Keep in mind: “To date, McCarthy has left some of his more pointed criticisms to his lieutenants, but this firmly puts him on the record — even if it was accidental.”

FROM THE DEMOCRATIC PERSPECTIVE:

“House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Wednesday that it is a ‘shame’ that Republicans are on the verge of ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as a member of House leadership because she rejects former President Trump’s false claims about election fraud.” https://bit.ly/33iYlNe

Hoyer told The Washington Post during a live event with columnist Karen Tumulty: “I think Liz Cheney’s greatest offense apparently is she is principled and she believes in the truth.”

Trump is on board with the ‘Cheney out, Stefanik in’ plan:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels and Scott Wong, Former President Trump spoke with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) this morning and then offered his support. https://bit.ly/2QOCkmU

Trump released this statement: “Liz Cheney is a warmongering fool who has no business in Republican Party Leadership. We want leaders who believe in the Make America Great Again movement, and prioritize the values of America First. Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP Conference Chair. Elise is a tough and smart communicator!”

JUST NOW FROM STEFANIK— THANK YOU! THANK YOU!:

She tweeted, “Thank you President Trump for your 100% support for House GOP Conference Chair. We are unified and focused on FIRING PELOSI & WINNING in 2022!” https://bit.ly/3h4jXEY

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Canada is groovy on teens getting the Pfizer vaccine:

Via The Washington Post’s Miriam Berger, “Canada on Wednesday morning authorized use of Pfizer-BionTech’s coronavirus vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, marking the first time the country has greenlighted a coronavirus vaccine for adolescents.” https://wapo.st/3eWZUFL

What about the U.S.?: Authorization in the U.S. could happen as early as next week.

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 32,514,808

U.S. death toll: 578,524

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 248 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 2.19 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Harris is in Rhode Island today.

9:50 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

10:05 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris left for Providence, R.I.

1 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris participates in a small business event.

2:05 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris participates in a women-led small business roundtable. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also participates.

4:55 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris returns to Washington, D.C.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EDT: The White House COVID Response Team held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2QY3ZBN

12:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack hold a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3b5cUrP

2 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks on his infrastructure plan. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3xLUEh1

