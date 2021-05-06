The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – Florida’s restrictive voting bill signed into law

Presented by ExxonMobil

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Florida’s restrictive voting bill signed into law | Bill signed live on Fox News | Cheney writes op-ed on ‘Trump cult of personality’ | Some Republicans see double standard for Cheney | Biden slams GOP’s ‘mini-revolution’ | HBO releases photos of ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff

NEWS THIS MORNING

OK I know ‘Floribama Shore’ exists, but how another new reality show — will call it ‘Florigeorgia Ballots’:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson, “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday signed a sweeping new election reform measure that would restrict access to the ballot box, the latest Republican-led effort to change election procedures sparked by former President Trump’s defeat six months ago.” https://bit.ly/33i6HEG

How DeSantis signed the bill: Live on Fox News

What the legislation will do:

“limit voter access to absentee ballot drop boxes used by most Florida counties”

“require voters who want to cast absentee ballots to submit new requests every election cycle, rather than every four years”

“ban anyone other than election workers from distributing food or water to anyone waiting in line within 150 feet of a polling place”

”require voters who want an absentee ballot or to change their party registration to submit a driver’s license number, a state identification number or the last four digits of their Social Security number along with their request”

Full breakdown: https://bit.ly/33i6HEG

Tidbit — local media was shut out of the bill signing:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3nSEVrI

Happy Thursday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

PROGRAMMING NOTE: I will be off tomorrow for a long weekend. The Hill’s Alicia Cohn will be writing tomorrow’s edition of The Hill’s 12:30 Report. Send her any tips and cute animal videos ;

A MESSAGE FROM EXXONMOBIL An idea to help decarbonize heavy industrial areas ExxonMobil is introducing an idea for carbon capture and storage that has the potential to effectively decarbonize the Houston Ship Channel. That’s big – like taking 20 million cars off the road. Learn more at EnergyFactor.com

NEWS THIS MORNING

Get low(er), get low(er), get lowwww(er):

Via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane, “Weekly first-time claims for unemployment insurance fell below 500,000 last week for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department.” https://bit.ly/33jC0yO

TALK OF THE MORNING

If we’re calling this a Republican civil war, Trump has already won:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “Thursday marks four months to the day since the Jan 6. insurrection [former President Trump] incited, for which he was impeached. At the time, top GOP figures including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) spoke out against Trump. McConnell at one point hinted at the possibility of a significant GOP vote to remove the then-president, in the apparent hope of ridding the party of the insurrection’s stain.” https://bit.ly/3uoUWIp

That was then. This is now: “It’s all changed now. Trump’s most aggressive GOP critic, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), looks likely to be ousted from her House leadership position within days. McConnell, who spoke out in Cheney’s defense during a February push against her, has conspicuously declined to do so this time.” And Cheney is not backing down.

Stanage’s full column — it’s a pretty interesting read: https://bit.ly/3uoUWIp

Getting traction — Some Republicans see a double standard:

Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Scott Wong, “Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) remains safe as the minority leader. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) survived a recent censure vote at home. And few on Capitol Hill are going after the likes of Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), Fred Upton (R-Mich.), Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) or John Katko (R-N.Y.).” https://bit.ly/2RyQTuv

“Yet for Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), the No. 3 House Republican, the cost of denouncing former President Trump appears almost certain to be her expulsion from leadership, perhaps as early as next week. And that’s sparking a backlash from some Republicans who see a vicious double standard in the GOP’s hard-charging effort to demote the most powerful woman in the party’s ranks.”

The full story: https://bit.ly/2RyQTuv

PRESIDENT BIDEN WEIGHED IN — CALLING THE INFIGHTING A ‘MINI-REVOLUTION’:

“It seems as though the Republican Party is trying to identify what it stands for. And they’re in the midst of significant sort of mini-revolution going on in the Republican Party … I’ve been a Democrat for a long time. We’ve gone through periods where we’ve had internal fights, disagreements. I don’t remember any like this. We badly need a Republican Party. We need a two-party system. It’s not healthy to have a one-party system. And I think the Republicans are further away from trying to figure out who they are and what they stand for than I thought they would be at this point.” https://bit.ly/3ukZEHc

*Poring over the text for any hidden ‘help’ cries or messages:

Liz Cheney wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post, hitting the “Trump cult of personality.”

Excerpt: “In public statements again this week, former president Donald Trump has repeated his claims that the 2020 election was a fraud and was stolen … there is good reason to believe that Trump’s language can provoke violence again. Trump is seeking to unravel critical elements of our constitutional structure that make democracy work — confidence in the result of elections and the rule of law. No other American president has ever done this.”

Read Cheney’s full op-ed: https://wapo.st/3eoI8wk

BY THE WAY, CHENEY’S DONORS ARE STILL SUPPORTIVE:

Via CNBC’s Brian Schwartz: https://cnb.cx/33o5FqR

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

I am HERE for this headline:

Via The Washington Post’s Joel Achenbach and Lena H. Sun,

“CDC says coronavirus could be under control this summer in [the] U.S. if people get vaccinated and are careful.” https://wapo.st/3nZWoyD

More specifically: “Coronavirus infections could be driven to low levels and the pandemic at least temporarily throttled in the United States by July if the vast majority of people get vaccinated and continue with precautions against viral transmission, according to a strikingly optimistic paper released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The full story: https://wapo.st/3nZWoyD

NEW POLL — ONLY 9 PERCENT OF UNVACCINATED WILLING TO GET A VACCINE:

“Only 9 percent of respondents said they hadn’t yet gotten the shot but intended to do so, according to the survey, published in the April edition of the Kaiser Family Foundation’s Vaccine Monitor.” More from the poll, via The New York Times’s Jan Hoffman: https://nyti.ms/33krqrt

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 32,559,283

U.S. death toll: 579,302

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 250 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 2.13 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

A MESSAGE FROM EXXONMOBIL An idea to help decarbonize heavy industrial areas ExxonMobil is introducing an idea for carbon capture and storage that has the potential to effectively decarbonize the Houston Ship Channel. That’s big – like taking 20 million cars off the road. Learn more at EnergyFactor.com

NOTABLE TWEETS:

*Starts singing Paul McCartney* — ‘It’s just another day!’:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3toGEWU

GOOD POINT.:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3usdvM6

Big day at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.!:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3urxUkb

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Louisiana. Vice President Harris is in Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

10:10 a.m. EDT: President Biden left for Louisiana.

11:30 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris held a roundtable on voting rights.

5:20 p.m. EDT: President Biden tours Carrollton Water Plant in New Orleans.

9:05 p.m. EDT: President Biden returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

1 p.m. EDT: Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm testifies on President Biden’s 2022 budget request. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3nTym8j

2 p.m. EDT: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo testifies on President Biden’s 2022 budget request. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3nRC9Df

2:25 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks in Louisiana on his infrastructure package. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3nVVtiS

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Crepe Suzette Day.

*Begins quietly humming the Game of Thrones theme song*:

HBO released the first images of its ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff series, ‘House of the Dragon.’ The photos: https://bit.ly/3xSVBUD

When will this show debut: In 2022

And because you read this far, here’s a little boy who will probably think twice next time about playing football with his dog: https://bit.ly/2SlUhJG