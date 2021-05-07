The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – More states are passing voting restrictions

Presented by ExxonMobil

First, it was Georgia. Then it was Florida. Now Texas is passing voting restrictions.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a new bill into law Thursday.

The Texas state House passed a bill overnight.

^This after more than 52 companies, including Microsoft and American Airlines, signed an open letter opposing new voting restrictions in Texas.

But wait, that’s not all: “Iowa and Georgia have already passed bills that not only impose new restrictions but grant those states’ legislatures greater control over the electoral process.” https://nyti.ms/3vR3to6

These bills, pushed by Republicans, include restricting absentee ballots, tightening early voting opportunities and limiting drop boxes.

IN THE ECONOMY

I’m no mathematician but this seems…less:

Via The Hill’s Niv Elis, the economy added 266,000 jobs in April, way under the million expected: https://bit.ly/3vNXpwj

The slowdown in job growth is a sign that the U.S. is still struggling to recover from the pandemic, despite a COVID-19 relief bill working its way through the economy and vaccination rates peaking in April.

Tidbit — leisure and hospitality jobs are a slow burn:

Via the Bureau of Labor Statistics: https://bit.ly/3xSQ8NM

IN COURTS

We’re working on a pill for that:

A man accused of breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6 is blaming watching Fox News.

“He became hooked with what I call ‘Foxitus’ or ‘Foxmania’ and became interested in the political aspect and started believing what was being fed to him,” his attorney said during a hearing, according to multiple reports. https://bit.ly/2RzjX54

BREAKING – FEDERAL CHARGES IN DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD:

Four former Minneapolis police officers, including Derek Chauvin, are charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights last year. Via The Hill’s Marty Johnson: https://bit.ly/3o4y3rC

ON CAPITOL HILL

He said the quiet part out loud:

In their quest to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her position in leadership, her fellow Republicans in leadership such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.) have framed the issue as one of distracting from a unified party message.

But Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), in an interview Thursday night on Fox News, made it very clear he sees the choice as between former President Trump’s and Cheney’s versions of the GOP: “I’ve always liked Liz Cheney, but she’s made a determination that the Republican Party can’t grow with President Trump. I’ve determined we can’t grow without him.” https://bit.ly/3tmJNqk

Much ado over Medicare:

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are facing Manchin madness in their push for lowering the Medicare eligibility age.

“[T]he two progressives face a serious obstacle in [Sen. Joe Manchin (D.W.Va.)], a key centrist in the 50-50 Senate who opposes making Medicare available to millions more Americans, citing concerns about the long-term solvency of the program.”

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton: https://bit.ly/2RsTUwx

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Pharma vs. progressives:

Via The Hill’s Peter Sullivan, battle lines are being drawn over President Biden’s support for vaccine waivers: https://bit.ly/3nXZwLe

Biden said this week that the U.S. will support a waiver for COVID-19 vaccine patents. Progressives have urged the move. However, “[t]he pharmaceutical industry and congressional Republicans blasted Biden’s announcement on Wednesday, saying it undermines incentives for American innovation and will not actually solve the complex problem of getting more doses to lower-income countries.”

READY FOR THEIR CLOSE-UP:

Pfizer-BioNTech will be the first company to request an upgrade to full approval from emergency authorization on its COVID-19 vaccine: https://bit.ly/3b9IrJm

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 32,606,724

U.S. death toll: 580,076

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 252 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: 2.09 million does a day

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

