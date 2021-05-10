The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden reverses Trump limits on transgender protections

Presented by Facebook

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden reverses Trump limits on transgender protections | Biden to meet with McConnell, McCarthy, Pelosi and Schumer | Infrastructure plan negotiations | Plans Thursday meeting with GOP senators | House hearing on Jan. 6 attacks | Cicadas appear in Bethesda

NEWS THIS MORNING

To steal from Missy Elliott, ‘Come on, Is it worth it? Let me work it … flip it and reverse it’:

The Biden administration just announced that it will provide health care discrimination protections for gay and transgender people, reversing Trump-era limits. https://bit.ly/3hsP0e7

Back story: “The previous administration’s HHS policy kept protections against discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. But the then-update narrowed the definition of sex to only mean ‘biological sex,’ cutting out transgender people from the protections.”

From HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra: “Fear of discrimination can lead individuals to forgo care, which can have serious negative health consequences. Everyone — including LGBTQ people — should be able to access health care, free from discrimination or interference, period.” https://bit.ly/3xZmvu1

Read the HHS announcement: https://bit.ly/3vSjry4

HEADLINES FROM SEVERAL OUTLETS:

The New York Times: “Biden administration prohibits health care discrimination against transgender people.” https://nyti.ms/3w8yjJ1

Fox News: “Biden HHS reverses Trump-era policy limiting transgender health rights: Trump policy allowed hospitals, insurers to refuse services such as abortions and gender transitions.” https://fxn.ws/2Q4xYr9

NBC News: “Biden administration announces reversal of Trump-era limits on protections for transgender people in health care.” https://nbcnews.to/3o4weuG

The Huffington Post: “Reversing Trump, U.S. Restores Transgender Health Protections: The Department of Health and Human Services affirmed that federal laws forbidding sex discrimination in health care also protect gay and transgender people.” https://bit.ly/3ezhJvR

Newsmax: “Biden Admin Restores Transgender Health Protections, Reversing Trump.” https://bit.ly/3xY2Iv7

EARLIER THIS MORNING

Violence in Jerusalem:

Via CNN’s Andrew Carey and Hadas Gold, “Hundreds of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police at one of Jerusalem’s holiest sites on Monday, as tensions in the city continue to soar.”

What happened: “Footage from social media showed Israeli police inside Al Aqsa mosque and its surrounding compound, throwing stun grenades, and Palestinians throwing rocks at officers. Around 50 injured Palestinians were taken to hospital for treatment, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.”

Plus: “A car drove into two pedestrians near the Lion’s Gate entrance to the Old City after it was pelted with stones, according to video of the incident. The car, carrying religious Israelis, came under attack by young Palestinians as it tried to change direction, before accelerating forward and mounting the curb, sending two Palestinians hurling backward.”

What we know: https://cnn.it/3uCrxKW

From The Associated Press: “Explosions have been heard in Jerusalem after air raid sirens sounded.” https://bit.ly/3vWIkc4

IN CONGRESS

I take your big number. I replace it with another big number:

President Biden and Democrats have been proposing at $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) signaled over the weekend that he is open to $800 billion in infrastructure spending. https://bit.ly/3bc6mru

For context a few weeks ago, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) put forward a slimmed down, $568 billion rebuttal to the Democratic infrastructure plan. https://bit.ly/3w0Vxkd

Let’s hammer this out:

President Biden is meeting with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday to negotiate the Biden administration’s ambitious spending proposals. https://bit.ly/33ti0tO

The big action item on Wednesday: “The meeting is expected to largely focus on Biden’s $4 trillion spending plan, which is divided up between a $2.3 trillion jobs proposal and a second $1.8 trillion bill focused on education and childcare.” https://bit.ly/3tzuIBV

^ That’s not all, folks!: On Thursday, Biden will meet with a group of Republican senators to negotiate the infrastructure package. Including: Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), who introduced a smaller rebuttal infrastructure spending package.

Some tension in the room:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, President Biden has a pretty frosty relationship with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). This is their first meeting since Biden took office. https://bit.ly/33ti0tO

Why their relationship is a bit frosty: “McCarthy’s refusal to recognize Biden as president-elect in the weeks that followed the 2020 election, his vote to reject the certification of electoral results declaring Biden the winner of certain states and his unwillingness to distance himself from former President Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot have put an early strain on any potential collaboration between the House GOP leader and the president.”

It’s a contrast from Biden’s relationship with McConnell: “Biden has a long relationship with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), brokering deals with the Senate Republican leader when Biden served as former President Obama’s vice president. He’s continued to talk with McConnell since becoming president, and the two are known to have a cordial relationship.”

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING ON CAPITOL HILL THIS WEEK:

Election reform: “The Senate Rules Committee will hold a vote Tuesday on Democrats’ top legislative priority: The For the People Act.” Tidbit: “Democrats in the House and Senate designated the bill as their first of the new Congress — giving it bill number H.R. 1 and S. 1, respectively — to signify its importance to their agenda.”

Jan. 6 attack: “Administration Committee Chair Zoe Lofgren is holding high-profile hearings this week on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the building and interrupted the counting of the Electoral College vote for hours.” Happening today: “Michael Bolton, the inspector general for the Capitol Police, is scheduled to testify on Monday, when he’s expected to discuss his latest report on the Capitol attack.”

China: “The Senate Commerce Committee is expected to take up the Endless Frontiers Act, spearheaded by Schumer and Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), after a markup last month was delayed when committee members filed roughly 200 amendments to the bill.”

And, of course, more nominations: “The Senate will take its first vote on Monday at 5:30 p.m. on whether or not to advance Andrea Palm to be a deputy secretary of Health and Human Services. After the Senate wraps up Palm’s nomination, they’ll turn it Cynthia Marten’s nomination to be a deputy secretary of State for political affairs.”

Context and details for each from The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3tzuIBV

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

I could cry reading this, remembering how badly we wanted this last year:

Via The New York Times, “All across the country, mask mandates are easing, restrictions are lifting and many states have gone back to business as usual. It appears much of the country will be open with few restrictions in the coming months.”

Here are the reopening plans for all 50 states — and where their mask mandates stand: https://nyti.ms/3eBmOnr

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 32,708,500

U.S. death toll: 581,756

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 260 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 2.02 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

INTERESTING READ

What ultimately helped Biden win in November — young and diverse voters:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson, “A diverse coalition of young and new voters propelled President Biden to victory in November, according to a major new study of the 2020 electorate, while former President Trump made inroads among Hispanic voters in key states.” https://bit.ly/2R85c9F

How we know: “The report, from the Democratic data analytics firm Catalist, found the most diverse electorate in American history showed up to vote in last year’s elections. Twenty-eight percent of voters last year were nonwhite, up 2 percentage points from the 2016 presidential election.”

Full breakdown: https://bit.ly/2R85c9F

Read the report — ‘what happened in 2020’: https://bit.ly/2SGDhhy

ON TAP:

The Senate returns today. The House is out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

10:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden spoke with NATO’s eastern flank allies.

Noon: Vice President Harris has lunch with U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets.

5:30 p.m. EDT: One roll call vote in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3eAw6QE

WHAT TO WATCH:

Noon: White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3vYqe9l

1:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks on the economy. Vice President Harris attends. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3faRZom

3 p.m. EDT: The House Administration Committee holds a hearing on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2SF4KQJ

