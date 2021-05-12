The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Republican reactions to Cheney’s removal

Presented by Facebook

via GIPHY

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Cheney removed from House leadership over Trump disapproval | Trump celebrates, calls Cheney ‘bitter, horrible human being’ | Ellen ends talk show | Cheney: ‘I will do everything’ to keep Trump from White House | Biden’s meeting with ‘Big Four’ | Dems, GOP skeptical of bipartisan deal | COVID cases explode in Asia | Biden to deliver COVID remarks | Gas shortages in DC-area

NEWS OF THE MORNING

Booted, ejected, dumped, ousted, banished:

Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Scott Wong, “In an extraordinary bow to former President Trump, House Republicans voted Wednesday to purge GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney from her leadership post, punishing the conservative Wyoming Republican for daring to refute Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen.” https://bit.ly/3y3Uv8P

How many Republicans voted to oust her?: Well, the closed-door decision was made by a voice vote, not an individual recorded vote. So we can’t pinpoint who exactly voted either way, but it was apparently overwhelmingly against Cheney.

CHENEY’S PROMISE AFTER HER REMOVAL:

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.” https://bit.ly/3bnq5Vf

Watch Cheney’s full remarks after she was ousted: https://bit.ly/33DUlqM

DONALD TRUMP IS HAVING A PRETTY GOOD MORNING:

Former President Trump celebrated the news with a statement: “Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being. I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party. She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our Country. She is a talking point for Democrats, whether that means the Border, the gas lines, inflation, or destroying our economy. She is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East Disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our Great Military, the worst decision in our Country’s history. I look forward to soon watching her as a Paid Contributor on CNN or MSDNC!” https://bit.ly/3f9ZgoM

It’s Wednesday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

OTHER REACTIONS:

More than 100 influential Republicans are threatening to form a new party: https://bit.ly/3eDUTTC

From former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), a fellow anti-Trump Republican: “Cheney is more dedicated to the long-term health of our constitutional system than she is to assuaging the former president’s shattered ego, and for her integrity she may well pay with her career.” https://bit.ly/3hkPbrN

From Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah), a Republican and frequent Trump critic: “Expelling Liz Cheney from leadership won’t gain the GOP one additional voter, but it will cost us quite a few.” https://bit.ly/3faBQj3

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK The internet has changed a lot since 1996 — internet regulations should too It’s been 25 years since comprehensive internet regulations passed. See why we support updated regulations on key issues, including: – Protecting people’s privacy

– Enabling safe and easy data portability between platforms

– Preventing election interference

– Reforming Section 230

WHAT’S NEXT FOR CHENEY

Liz Cheney sees herself as the leader of the republic while the empire is in power:

Via Axios’s Jonathan Swan and Mike Allen, “Rep. Liz Cheney has told associates she doesn’t plan on going anywhere — and plans to run for re-election.” https://bit.ly/33zwBEd

What to expect from Cheney going forward: “Cheney will [likely] take her case to the public with speeches and other appearances. Cheney and her team has been intentional about painting the stakes as higher than a squabble about a leadership job, but instead about truth and the future of the Republican Party.”

CHENEY IS SET TO BE THE FACE OF ANTI-TRUMP REPUBLICANS:

Via The Hill’s Scott Wong and Mike Lillis: https://bit.ly/3f5JJGc

Yes, but there are still unknowns: “What remains unclear is whether her apostasy leads to a political cul-de-sac or becomes the launching pad to a more prominent role within a Republican Party that’s still grappling with its identity in a post-Trump Washington.”

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Nothing like getting stressed over your self-imposed deadlines:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, “The White House has put the pressure on Congress and its own top negotiators with a pair of self-imposed deadlines for action on infrastructure and policing reform.” https://bit.ly/3tFFDdn

For instance: “White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that President Biden still hoped to sign a policing bill into law by May 25, the anniversary of George Floyd‘s death. And she said the White House is looking for progress on an infrastructure bill by Memorial Day, with expectations for Biden to sign a package into law over the summer.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3tFFDdn

Hey, everyone is on the same page about today!! ^ That is, everything is skeptical that today will go well…:

President Biden’s meeting with congressional leadership today has both Democrats and Republicans skeptical that a bipartisan compromise will be reached. https://bit.ly/3tIjBGX

Instead: Both sides think the other just wants the bipartisan photo-op.

Speaking of the photo-op — here’s a photo from the meeting:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/33CMF81

^Tidbit: “Press pool in the Oval Office for only about a minute. Only Biden spoke, saying he had hopes for ‘compromise’ on infrastructure. He was then asked how he could do that. His joking response: ‘Easy, just snap my fingers, it’ll happen’” (Via The Associated Press’s Jonathan Lemire) https://bit.ly/3oeemOa

MEANWHILE — THE HONEYMOON STAGE IS WEARING OFF:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Fissures within the Democratic Party are starting to open up after a three-month period in which liberals and centrists showed impressive unity at the opening of Joe Biden’s presidency.” https://bit.ly/3tHQjbe

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

The situation in Asia is not great:

Via The Associated Press, “Coronavirus cases are exploding in Asia and the Pacific with over 5.9 million new confirmed infections in the past two weeks, more than in all other regions combined, the International Federation of the Red Cross said Wednesday.” https://bit.ly/3tEDpL5

TIDBIT — THAT’S A LOT OF NEW FURRY FRIENDS!:

Via The Associated Press’s Kelli Kennedy, “Approximately 12.6 million U.S. households got a new pet last year after the pandemic was declared in March 2020, according to a COVID-19 Pulse Study by the American Pet Products Association.” (h/t Reid Wilson) https://bit.ly/3fgCcoj

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 32,780,283

U.S. death toll: 582,867

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 263 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 2.2 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

Wow, YES:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3oed4CO

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Facebook supports updated internet regulations 2021 is the 25th anniversary of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, the last major update to internet regulation. It’s time for an update to set clear rules for addressing today’s toughest challenges. See how we’re taking action on key issues and why we support updated internet regulations.

OTHER NEWS THIS MORNING

Ellen DeGeneres is o-u-t, out:

Via The Hollywood Reporter’s Lacey Rose, daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres told her staff yesterday that she is ending her show. https://bit.ly/3tGdfHW

DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter: “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”

NOTABLE TWEETS:

A powerful front page this morning in Boston:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3hjvkce

Yikes!:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3eC6zGx

Back story: Virginia is under a state of emergency amid fuel shortages from the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack. Where there are gas shortages, via WUSA9: https://bit.ly/33Djceo

By the way (!): The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission tweeted, “Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline.” The commission also posted more tips on how to safely transport and store gasoline: https://bit.ly/33QnLSJ

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

11 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris met with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Noon: Two roll call votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3ygeOA2

3 – 4:30 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3w1a1QQ

3:30 p.m. EDT: Two more roll call votes in the Senate.

WHAT TO WATCH:

Noon: White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3hhtGrK

3:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3vV3Uxm

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Nutty Fudge Day.

And because you read this far, here are bears working overtime to keep the babies entertained: https://bit.ly/2Qate3g