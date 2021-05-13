The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Colonial pays hackers as service is restored

Presented by Facebook

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Colonial pays hackers $5M | Expects to restore all service by midday | Fauci says vaccinated don’t have to wear masks outside | Palm Beach officials prepare for possible Trump indictment | GOP rep compares Jan. 6 to ‘normal tourist visit’ | Biden’s spending proposals hit speed bumps

NEWS THIS MORNING

Colonial Pipeline is handing over the money:

Via Bloomberg’s William Turton and Michael Riley, “Colonial Pipeline Co. paid nearly $5 million to Eastern European hackers on Friday, contradicting reports earlier this week that the company had no intention of paying an extortion fee to help restore the country’s largest fuel pipeline, according to two people familiar with the transaction.” https://bloom.bg/3tEolgN

Why this is worth mentioning: CNN reported yesterday that Colonial Pipeline was not planning on paying the ransomware group. https://cnn.it/2RO7LOj

Guess who’s back, back, back? Back again!:

The Colonial Pipeline expects to restore its service to all of its markets by midday today. https://bit.ly/33DbEIz

What areas have not yet been restored back to full service: “The company included a map of markets in which service is already fully restored. The map indicates the only segments where full service has yet to be restored include Birmingham, Ala., Selma, N.C., parts of Baltimore, and a segment ranging from Greensboro, N.C., to Dorsey, Md.”

‘BIDEN ADMINISTRATION STRUGGLES TO LIMIT POLITICAL DAMAGE FROM GAS SHORTAGE’:

Via The Washington Post’s Sean Sullivan: https://wapo.st/33C7mB8

It's Thursday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

IN CONGRESS

How some Senate Republicans are taking the Liz Cheney ouster:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senate Republicans are expressing dismay, publicly and privately, over the House GOP’s vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from leadership, which some GOP lawmakers see as a worrisome sign of former President Trump’s continued grip on the party.” https://bit.ly/3w2Ztkq

Keep in mind: “It’s not lost on them that their own leader, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), has also dismissed Trump’s claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election as ‘repeated election lies’ and they themselves are under pressure from Trump to find a new leader.”

How a lot of Republican senators are handling it — please direct your attention elsewhere, plz: “Many GOP senators, however, are keeping quiet about their concerns and would prefer to talk about other subjects, namely what they view as President Biden’s far-too-costly infrastructure agenda and plan to raise taxes on corporations.”

I’m sorry, like a WHAT?:

Republicans repeatedly tried to downplay Jan. 6’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, with one Republican congressman even comparing the day to a “normal tourist visit.” https://bit.ly/2QhiXCA

From freshman Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.): “Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes taking videos and pictures. You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from Jan. 6, you’d think it was a normal tourist visit.”

Keep in mind: Four hundred people have been arrested, five people died and it led to former President Trump’s second impeachment.

*Starts singing* It’S jUsT aNoThEr DaY!

Watch: https://bit.ly/3y6Mv6U

This footage is pretty scary — I wouldn’t call this a ‘normal tourist visit’…: https://bit.ly/3eIi3s8

TIDBIT — A GOP MEMBER DEFENDED A JAN. 6 RIOTER WHO WAS KILLED:

“Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), who has repeatedly been criticized by other lawmakers and outside groups for spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and other issues, on Wednesday cast a rioter shot while trying to break into the House chamber as ‘a veteran wrapped in an American flag’ who was ‘executed.’” https://bit.ly/2SPolxF

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

It’s about the journey, not the destination, amirite?:

Via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane, Morgan Chalfant and Amie Parnes, “President Biden’s latest spending proposals are hitting a series of speed bumps.” https://bit.ly/3uJcjUw

How so: “A disappointing monthly jobs report has Republicans arguing that some of Biden’s proposals included in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill are actually slowing the recovery by disincentivizing workers to get jobs. Economists are split over the issue, but it has served as an opening for Republicans to get a toehold in the unfolding battle for public opinion on Biden’s plans.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3uJcjUw

GOP IS SPLIT ON HOW TO COUNTER BIDEN’S OFFER:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “GOP senators are united in their view that President Biden’s $4.1 trillion package is a non-starter, along with any efforts to undo parts of the 2017 tax-cut bill. But what’s less clear is their top line for a counterproposal and how they would pay for it.” https://bit.ly/33K3KwI

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Papa Fauc has some helpful advice for vaccinated people:

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, said on CBS “This Morning” that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outside. https://cnn.it/2QiM5cG

In Fauci’s words: “We’ve got to make that transition. If you are vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask outside. It would be a very unusual situation, if you were going into a completely crowded situation where people are essentially falling all over each other, then you wear a mask. But any other time, if you’re vaccinated and you’re outside, put aside your mask. You don’t have to wear it.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 32,816,466

U.S. death toll: 583,727

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 265 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 2.16 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN MAR-A-LAGO

Be prepared:

Via Politico’s Tara Palmeri, Ryan Lizza, Rachael Bade and Eugene Daniels, Officials in Palm Beach, Fla. are reportedly preparing for the chance that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance indicts former President Trump while he is living at his Mar-a-Lago resort. https://politi.co/3fecnVZ

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

10:45 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

1:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden, Vice President Harris, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg meet with a group of senators.

2:30 – 5 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3tKr08o

5:15 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris meets with the task force on worker organizing and empowerment.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11:50 a.m. EDT: President Biden delivered remarks on the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3fe4dgi

12:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3hpkgui

4 p.m. EDT: The White House COVID Response team holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3bmVgQH

