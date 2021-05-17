The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Supreme Court to hear abortion ban, with 6-3 conservative majority

Presented by Facebook

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Supreme Court to hear big abortion case | Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban | Challenge to Roe vs. Wade | Biden to deliver vaccination update at 1pm | House to advance Jan. 6 commission | Trump expected to resume rallies in June | Spotted at Trump Tower | IRS starts child tax payments on July 15 | Tax day deals and freebies

NEWS THIS MORNING

This is a pretty big deal:

The Supreme Court has agreed to review Mississippi’s ban on nearly all abortions after the 15-week threshold of pregnancy. https://nbcnews.to/3wfAgTF

The first reason this case is big : The new 6-3 conservative majority in the Supreme Court raises the chances of success for anti-abortion advocates.

The second reason this case is so big: “Mississippi’s abortion restriction was the first to reach the court from a wave of state laws intended to challenge the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which declared that access to abortion was a constitutional right.”

When the court will hear the case: Next term, which starts this fall

It's Monday — welcome back, friends! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

IT’S TAX DAY

May 17 is the new April 15:

Today is the Internal Revenue Service’s deadline to file 2020 federal taxes.

What time are they due?: If you’re mailing them, they must be postmarked by today. If you’re filing online, you have until midnight. https://bit.ly/2RnVVKN

Need some extra time? Here’s how to file a tax extension: Via CNBC: https://cnb.cx/3bx0yc9

How to track when you will get your tax refund: Via CNet: https://cnet.co/3hxTpvZ

BY THE WAY — IRS CHILD TAX CREDITS WILL START ON JULY 15:

What to know, via The Hill’s Naomi Jagoda: https://bit.ly/33T7aO1

Did I hear free doughnuts!?:

Via USA Today’s Kelly Tyko, here’s a list of Tax Day freebies and specials: https://bit.ly/3onMruZ

My personal, openly biased favorite: “Every Monday through May 24, get a free medium coffee and a free Original Glazed doughnut. No purchase is necessary, and this offer is open to everybody.” That is in addition to Krispy Kreme’s free doughnut special for vaccinated customers.

THIS WEEK IN CONGRESS

Figuring out what in the H-E-double-hockey-sticks went wrong:

The House is moving towards setting up a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. https://bit.ly/3oqTnYy

Timing: After months of disagreements over the commission, the top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee came to an agreement — and agreed to an even number of Democrats and Republicans on the panel.

New tidbit: Via Roll Call’s Chris Marquette, “Capitol Police faced equipment shortage during Jan. 6 attack: Rioters in many cases had more, and better, protective equipment than the officers they were fighting.” https://bit.ly/33SnBtM

The two votes this week: “The [first piece of] legislation calls for an investigation into the riot and ‘the interference with the peaceful transfer of power’ … [the second bill is] a $1.9 billion funding bill meant to address weaknesses in the Capitol complex made clear during the Jan. 6 attack.”

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING ON CAPITOL HILL THIS WEEK:

A bipartisan effort to combat China’s competitiveness: “Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has teed up The Endless Frontiers Act, which cleared the Commerce Committee last week and would invest billions in science and emerging technologies in an effort to compete with China.”

Condemning the Atlanta shootings: “The House will vote on a resolution condemning a series of shootings around Atlanta in mid-March that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent.”

Context and details for each from The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3tSQUaq

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Happening at 1 p.m. — tell us everything you know, JB:

President Biden is delivering remarks on COVID-19 and the vaccination effort. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3fhc50g

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 32,942,237

U.S. death toll: 585,986

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 274 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.98 million dose

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN THE MIDDLE EAST

It’s pretty bad in Gaza:

Via The New York Times’s Marc Santora and Dan Bilefsky, “As the grinding and increasingly bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas militants moved into the second week, the violence showed no signs of abating as Israel pounded targets in Gaza overnight and Hamas continued to unleash a barrage of rockets at towns across southern Israel.” Live updates: https://nyti.ms/3eVzG86

Early this a.m.:

“The Israeli military on Monday said it had destroyed nine miles of tunnels in its most recent barrage of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and leveled the homes of nine Hamas commanders.” https://bit.ly/3uU71FL

BECAUSE THE CONFLICT HAS SUCH A LONG HISTORY — HERE ARE A FEW HELPFUL READS:

‘After years of quiet, Israeli-Palestinian conflict exploded. Why now?’: Via The New York Times’s Patrick Kingsley: https://nyti.ms/2QnvoN4

Here’s a primer on the conflict: From BBC: https://bbc.in/3oovIaT

IN BEDMINSTER, N.J.

Oh no, it’s May 2021 and I already have ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want,’ ‘Tiny Dancer’ and ‘God Bless The USA’ stuck in my head:

^For those who haven’t been to a Trump rally, those songs are almost always played.

Via The Daily Mail’s Rob Crilly, former President Trump is expected to resume his political rallies in June, with plans to ramp up the frequency of his appearances. https://bit.ly/2SS62b3

BEDMINSTER? HASN’T TRUMP BEEN IN MAR-A-LAGO?:

Yes, but Trump left his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort on Mother’s Day and will be spending his summer at his Bedminster, N.J. resort. https://bit.ly/3uTokqw

The Daily Mail mentioned that Trump has been seen at Trump Tower in New York. https://bit.ly/2SS62b3

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

8:20 a.m. EDT: President Biden left Wilmington, Del., and returned to Washington, D.C.

9:50 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

2:15 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris meets with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to discuss the Northern Triangle.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets.

5:30 p.m. EDT: One roll call vote in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3fn0zAO

6:30 – 7 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3buuki0

WHAT TO WATCH:

Noon: White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3fsISzT

1 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 and the vaccination effort. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3fhc50g

