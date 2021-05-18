The Hill’s 12:30 Report: McCarthy throws Jan. 6 commission into limbo

Presented by Facebook

NEWS THIS MORNING

OK, but instead of calling it ‘The Jan. 6 Commission’, what if we called it ‘The Commission to Investigate Jan. 6’:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said this morning that he does not support the bipartisan commission to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. https://bit.ly/3opHQsi

McCarthy’s reasoning: “Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation.”

What McCarthy would like — the commission to investigate all political violence, just not Jan. 6: McCarthy wants the commission to probe “the ‘political violence’ in American cities, the 2017 shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice or the fatal attack on Capitol Police on April 2.”

Why this matters: While Democrats likely have the votes to pass a commission in the House, they will need the support of at least 10 Republicans to pass the bill in the Senate. McCarthy’s opposition will make this trickier. https://bit.ly/3opHQsi

It's Tuesday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

And this brings us to the conclusion of the honeymoon phase:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “President Biden is enjoying strong approval ratings but faces a troubling stretch ahead as he approaches his four-month mark in office.” https://bit.ly/2S5gEmJ

Well, when you put it that way…: “Inflation ticked up rapidly in April. Job numbers disappointed. Israel and the Palestinians are in a de facto state of war. And, as if all that were not enough, other issues including immigration and the culture war are simmering.”

What this will mean for Biden going forward: https://bit.ly/2S5gEmJ

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Let’s play, electoral map or vaccination rate map:

Via The Hill’s Peter Sullivan, “The U.S. vaccine map looks a lot like a map of how states vote in presidential elections, with most blue states vaccinating at levels well above the national average and GOP states bringing up the rear.” https://bit.ly/2SZrOK9

The states with the highest vaccination rates: “The deep-blue state of Vermont has the highest share of its population with at least one vaccine dose, at 65 percent, according to data compiled by The New York Times, followed by Massachusetts, Hawaii, New Hampshire and Connecticut.”

The states with the lowest vaccination rates: “The state with the lowest vaccination rate, Mississippi, at 32 percent, is deeply red, as are the other four states that round out the bottom five: Louisiana, Alabama, Wyoming and Idaho.”

Full breakdown and what it means going forward: https://bit.ly/2SZrOK9

MEANWHILE — HOW THE NEW CDC MASK GUIDELINES HAVE SPARKED CONFUSION AND OPPOSITION: Via The Hill’s Justine Coleman: https://bit.ly/3v0w3D8

It’s the good news squad!:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3frh4M5

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 32,995,105

U.S. death toll: 586,471

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 274 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.83 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN OTHER NEWS

Divide it, now carry the one, now shift that line over a little. A little more. Nope, too far. OK, PERFECT.:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson, “Republican state legislators see this year’s decennial redistricting process as a prime opportunity to gain House seats in next year’s midterms — with some believing those gains alone can help the GOP take back the majority.” https://bit.ly/2RuCmAz

What’s happening: “Legislators are preparing for the most public redistricting process in American history. Both Democrats and Republicans stand ready to accuse each other of radical gerrymandering, while advances in technology give each side the chance to draw ideal districts that are both pleasing to the eye and politically favorable.”

Why Republicans are starting with the advantage: https://bit.ly/2RuCmAz

I got my mind on the midterms, and the midterms on my mind:

Via The Hill’s Max Greenwood, The Democratic National Committee and its state counterparts are restructuring how funds are shared with state parties that are struggling. https://bit.ly/3v3u94Q

Why you should care: The aid could help rebuild struggling state Democratic parties. Dems are hoping the restructure could help them ahead of the midterms.

‘Time for the recount to go bye-bye’:

Via The Washington Post’s Rosalind S. Helderman, “The Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Monday denounced an ongoing audit of the 2020 election vote as a ‘sham’ and a ‘con,’ calling on the GOP-led state Senate to end the controversial recount that has been championed by former president Donald Trump.” The full story: https://wapo.st/3oq2B76

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Getting traction — omg this is real:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2SY6qF8

Watch: https://bit.ly/2SY6qF8

My favorite reaction: “The CDC recommends keeping both hands on your bicycle, even if fully vaccinated.” (Via NBC’s Gary Grumbach) https://bit.ly/3flE0wg

It’s the simple things:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3wt1t5N

Today in DeBlasio-brings-props-to-his-press-conference:

Last week it was Shake Shack. This week, a Nets jersey.

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3bDrRl8

Watch: https://bit.ly/3bDrRl8

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden is in Michigan today.

9 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

10 a.m. EDT: President Biden left for Detroit. Video of Biden departing on Marine One: https://bit.ly/3tXaWAv

12:30 – 2:15 p.m. EDT: Senators meet for weekly caucus meetings. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3wgEsTq

12:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden tours the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Mich.

4:30 – 6:30 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3hAdSjS

5:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

10:15 a.m. EDT: The White House COVID-19 Response Team held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3hBgIW2

10:30 a.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3fGTWtl

1:40 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2SY3wQK

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

