The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden steps in Israel-Hamas violence

President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this morning to discuss the violence between Israel and Hamas — and said he expects a “significant de-escalation.”

So did Netanyahu agree?: White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jeanne–Pierre would not say whether Netanyahu agreed. https://bit.ly/3eXUFHh

Is this the first time Biden and Netanyahu have spoken since the recent escalation of violence?: No, the two have spoken four times in the past week. But this is the first time that Biden specifically told Netanyahu to de-escalate.

What we know about the call, according to the White House: “The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel’s progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States. The President conveyed to the Prime Minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire.”

For context over the past week: “The Israeli military has conducted hundreds of airstrikes against what it says are Hamas targets in Gaza over the past week. Hamas has fired over 3,000 rockets at civilian targets in Israel. There have been dozens of civilian deaths among Israelis and Palestinians, including children.” More from The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant: https://bit.ly/3eXUFHh

INTERESTING READ ON THE GENERATIONAL DIVIDE AMONG DEMOCRATS:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “There is a growing gulf between older, more centrist Democrats and younger, more progressive members of the party. It’s not just about the current conflict. It’s about two starkly different visions of Israel itself.” https://bit.ly/3eX8mGq

TALK OF THE MORNING

The House is voting this afternoon on a bill to create a bipartisan, 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attacks.

Late this a.m. — No, no, no, no, no:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) just announced that he opposes the bipartisan bill to create a Jan. 6 commission. https://bit.ly/3wwhdF9

Why: McConnell called the bill “slanted and unbalanced.”

Why this is important: Democrats need 10 Republican votes to pass the Senate bill to create the commission. The Senate Republican leader’s opposition will surely complicate it.

House GOP: ‘OK, THIS is the last squabble. After this, united and smooth-sailing:

The vote has, once again, split the Republican Party, after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) threw a curveball on Tuesday by announcing his opposition to the bipartisan agreement. https://bit.ly/3u2GcOD

Why McCarthy opposes the legislation: McCarthy doesn’t want the probe to just investigate Jan. 6. He wants to investigate all political violence. Think: The 2017 shooting during a GOP practice for the Congressional Baseball Game — and a recent incident when a Capitol Police Officer died.

Why Democrats don’t want to do that: “Doing so would dilute the commission’s focus on both Jan. 6 and Trump, which has been a goal of the GOP.”

Why some Republicans still may go against McCarthy and support the bill: “Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, as well as national security leaders outside of Congress, however, have for months called for an independent commission modeled after the one formed in the wake of 9/11 to evaluate one of the worst security lapses in U.S. history.”

DONALD TRUMP OBVIOUSLY HAS AN OPINION ON THIS:

Former President Trump called for the debate over a Jan. 6 commission to end “immediately.” https://bit.ly/3wnp5IV

Trump released a statement last night: “Republicans in the House and Senate should not approve the Democrat trap of the January 6 Commission. It is just more partisan unfairness and unless the murders, riots, and fire bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, and New York are also going to be studied, this discussion should be ended immediately.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Come one, come all — and bring that card!:

Via The New York Times’s Matina Stevis-Gridneff and Monika Pronczuk, “The European Union agreed on Wednesday to reopen its borders to visitors who have been fully vaccinated with an approved shot, or those coming from a list of countries considered safe from a Covid perspective, its executive said, putting the rules in place just in time for the summer tourist season.” https://nyti.ms/2S999v2

What are the approved shots?: “Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 32,999,741

U.S. death toll: 587,245

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 276 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.77 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

THROWBACK

Remember that fiery 2020 presidential debate where Biden and Harris got into it?:

Via Politico’s Edward-Isaac Dovere, “The never-before-told story of what happened behind the scenes as Harris prepared for that debate, and Biden and his team in turn responded, explains how close Harris came to not getting picked for the ticket—and why she and Biden both have worked so hard to build up their relationship in the months since.” https://politi.co/3u1RC51

Tidbit — what now first lady Jill Biden said after that debate: “ ‘With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis?’ she said on a phone call with close supporters a week later, according to multiple people on the call. ‘Go f— yourself.’ ”

The full story: https://politi.co/3u1RC51

If you want a refresher: Here’s the blowup during the June 2019 debate: https://cnn.it/3v1izHz

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Well, that’s not something you read in the White House pool report every day:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3v10BoA

*Cue radio signal* U.S. president on the loose. I repeat, our president is on the loose.:

Watch: https://bit.ly/33UPm52

^Keep in mind: A Secret Service agent rode with Biden. https://bit.ly/2T1Frsi

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden is in Connecticut. Vice President Harris is in Washington, D.C.

8:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden left for New London, Conn.

9 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

Noon: A roll call vote in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3ftCHLF

1:30 p.m. EDT: First votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/2RyQDvX

4:15 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris holds a virtual meeting with Guatemalan justice sector leaders.

4:35 p.m. EDT: President Biden returns to the White House.

5 p.m. EDT: Last votes in the House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden spoke at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s graduation ceremony in New London, Conn. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3ywvTWD

6 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris delivers remarks at the Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Unity Summit. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3fyjoAO

