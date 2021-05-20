The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – GOP opposes second Jan. 6-related bill

Presented by Facebook

The House just passed a $1.9 billion spending bill to increase Capitol security after the Jan. 6 attack. https://bit.ly/2QzNawH

^ This a.m.: Via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos, “House GOP leaders [had been urging] Republicans to vote against a $1.9 billion supplemental appropriations bill to bolster security at the Capitol in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.” https://bit.ly/2SeWypV

Example of what’s in the bill: “$529 million for upgrading security at the Capitol, including a retractable fence, hardening doors and adding more security screening vestibules and cameras … Another $40 million would go toward covering the costs of fixing physical damage to the Capitol.”

TIMING:

Yesterday, 175 House Republicans voted against the bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol. https://bit.ly/3f1o3fE

The bill passed 252-175, including the support of 35 House Republicans.

NEWS THIS MORNING

444,000 people applied for unemployment insurance claims last week, a new record low since the pandemic began. https://bit.ly/3yBRFrY

For context: Last week’s revised total of unemployment claims was 478,000.

What this means: “The steady decline of jobless claims is an encouraging sign for the U.S. economy amid intense debate over why many businesses have reported trouble hiring new workers. The conflict over jobless benefits boiled over earlier this month after the April jobs report fell far short of expectations, showing a gain of 266,000 jobs despite projections of more than 1 million jobs created.”

Texas banned abortions after *six* weeks:

Via The New York Times’s Edgar Sandoval and Dave Montgomery, “Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas signed into law on Wednesday one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion measures, banning the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy and thrusting the state into the advancing national debate over reproductive rights.” https://nyti.ms/2QAGtdP

Why six weeks is notable: Women often do not know they are pregnant by the six-week mark.

How you may have heard of the law: It’s often referred to as the “heartbeat law.”

Did we see this coming?: “The bill in Texas also comes two weeks before the end of one of the most staunchly conservative biennial legislative sessions in recent state history. Beyond abortion, Texas lawmakers have taken a very hard-right approach to a number of major issues and culture war subjects, including voting, gun ownership, policing and L.G.B.T.Q. rights.”

Primer on the new law: https://nyti.ms/2QAGtdP

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Via The Hill’s Niv Elis, “An onslaught of surprising economic data is raising difficult questions for President Biden as he attempts to steer the recovery without derailing it.” https://bit.ly/2RwAKWQ

Where Republicans stand: “Republicans have pounced on unexpectedly high inflation readings and a disappointing jobs report for April, arguing they are the products of an overzealous government response that could kneecap the economy.”

Where Democrats stand: “Democrats counter that price hikes will be temporary, and that government programs and spending are needed to ensure a quick rebound and avoid the kind of multiyear sluggish recovery that followed the Great Recession.”

What the neutral arbiters — economists — think: “Economists say both sides, to a certain degree, are flying blind given the potential quirks of an economy reawakening from a pandemic-induced slumber. It could take months before either side is vindicated.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/2RwAKWQ

Kamala is still figuring it out — aren’t we all on some level?:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Morgan Chalfant, “Four months into her time as vice president, Kamala Harris is still finding her footing in the role.” https://bit.ly/3f2414I

The learning curve: “She has struggled to break through as she juggles an evolving portfolio, adapts to a new staff and builds a relationship with Biden, who has a completely different style than her own.”

Keep in mind — Harris is a huge asset to Biden: “Harris is seen as a major reason why President Biden won the White House, and she’s considered an heir apparent for the Democratic nomination in 2024 or 2028.”

How Harris’s role is evolving: https://bit.ly/3f2414I

IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Via Reuters’s Nidal Al-mughrabi and Jeffrey Heller, a day after President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expects de-escalation in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes have resumed. https://reut.rs/3v4L7zR

Did the airstrikes pause?: Yes, for eight hours.

How Biden threw a bit of a curveball:

Via The Washington Post’s Anne Gearan and Sean Sullivan, “President Biden’s unusually blunt demand Wednesday that Israel de-escalate its military attack on Gaza is creating a rare rift between the two countries and dismaying some of Israel’s supporters in the United States, while heartening Democrats who have increasingly pushed for a tougher U.S. stance toward Israel.” https://wapo.st/3v4c0Us

Why this is big: “It was the clearest evidence yet of a rapidly changing political dynamic, at least among Democrats, that is far less accepting of actions Israel says it is taking in self-defense.”

Where we go from here: https://wapo.st/3v4c0Us

IN CONGRESS

Two members of Congress got into it:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3u3pONP

TIDBIT ABOUT THE HOUSE’S SCHEDULE:

“Once votes are finished this morning, the House won’t vote again until June 14” (Via Punchbowl News’s John Bresnahan) https://bit.ly/3yjRp0q

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Pfizer vaccines have a longer shelf life now! Whoop, whoop!:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is now allowing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines to remain thawed for up to a month. https://bit.ly/3f2lyd2

How long the shots can be thawed now?: Up to five days

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,027,456

U.S. death toll: 587,883

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 277 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.8 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3f3H4hs

Noon: A roll call vote in the Senate.

1:30 p.m. EDT: Another roll call vote in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3f8UJnP

WHAT TO WATCH:

12:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3oADrmE

2 p.m. EDT: President Biden signs the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law. President Biden and Vice President Harris deliver remarks. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2QAsIMl

