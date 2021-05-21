The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Chris Cuomo says advising brother was a ‘mistake’

Presented by Facebook

Yeppp, probably not the best look:

According to a Washington Post report yesterday, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo helped his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) with how to handle his sexual harassment allegations.

How so, from the Post report: “[Chris] Cuomo, one of the network’s top stars, joined a series of conference calls that included the Democratic governor, his top aide, his communications team, lawyers and a number of outside advisers … The cable news anchor encouraged his brother to take a defiant position and not to resign from the governor’s office, the people said. At one point, he used the phrase ‘cancel culture’ as a reason to hold firm in the face of the allegations, two people present on one call said.” The full story: https://wapo.st/3wlZ78w

Some context to why this is not ok: Columbia Journalism School professor and New Yorker staff writer Nicholas Lemann explained, “If you are actively advising a politician in trouble while being an on-air host on a news network, that’s not okay.”

Cuomo then apologized on-air last night:

Watch his 2-minute apology: https://bit.ly/2TayiWE

Context: https://bit.ly/2SfO69U

Yikes — check out today’s cover of the New York Post: https://bit.ly/3bJaoId

It's Friday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

IN CONGRESS

A little problemo with the Jan. 6 probe:

It’s looking unlikely that the bipartisan independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attacks will pass in the Senate, so Democrats are starting to look into other options. https://bit.ly/3oFkAqy

What key Democratic chairman do not want: Their own committee investigations

An alternative Democrats are considering: Setting up a select committee, similar to the House Select Committee on Benghazi.

The difference: A select committee would be controlled by Democrats instead of the bipartisan committee that Senate Republicans are likely to vote down.

Why Republicans are against the bill to create the bipartisan commission: They want the scope of the investigation to include all political violence, not just Jan. 6. I.e.: Republicans want to downplay the Capitol siege.

What to expect: Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton: https://bit.ly/3oFkAqy

This made me laugh:

^That’s Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) by the way.

IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Things have calmed down, at least for now:

Via CNN’s Amir Tal, Andrew Carey and Angela Dewan, “Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire, after more than a week of conflict left hundreds dead, most of them Palestinians. The truce signals an end to the immediate bloodshed, but will likely leave both sides further apart than ever.” https://cnn.it/3v9LI3j

The extent of the bloodshed: “Israeli airstrikes killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry there. At least 12 people in Israel, including two children, have been killed by Palestinian militant fire from Gaza, according to the IDF and Israel’s emergency service.”

WATCH THE CELEBRATIONS AFTER THE CEASEFIRE TOOK EFFECT:

REACTION FROM PRESIDENT BIDEN:

Biden said in brief remarks, “We have held intensive high-level discussions hour by hour, literally … with an aim of avoiding the sort of prolonged conflict we have seen in previous years when hostilities have broken out … I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live in safety and security … My administration will continue our quiet and relentless diplomacy toward that end. I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress and I am committed to working toward it.” Context to Biden’s remarks: https://bit.ly/3415SR8

IN THE GOP

The Secret Service is racking up quite the tab at Mar-a-Lago:

Via The Washington Post’s David A. Fahrenthold and Josh Dawsey, “Former president Donald Trump charged the Secret Service more than $40,000 this spring for rooms that Trump’s own protective detail used while guarding him at his Mar-a-Lago Club, according to federal spending records.” https://wapo.st/342e4kb

How??: “The records show that Trump’s club charged the Secret Service $396.15 every night starting Jan. 20, the day he left the White House and moved full-time into his Palm Beach, Fla., club.”

The full story — and records: https://wapo.st/342e4kb

I’m the gift that keeps on givin,’ ya’ll!:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, Democrats are torn over whether former President Trump’s absence helps or hurts the party. https://bit.ly/2RClYxN

Dems’ new reasoning for their congressional losses: “Democrats have a new explanation for why they performed poorly in congressional races in last November’s election, even as President Biden swept into the White House. A large part of the answer is: Trump.”

Why: “A post-election ‘autopsy’ by the House Democrats’ campaign arm, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), suggests that then-President Trump juiced Republican turnout in a way that neither pollsters nor his political opponents predicted.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

I can’t believe how happy these, normally fairly boring photos make me feel:

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,057,617

U.S. death toll: 588,559

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 279 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.83 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN THE DMV

Because I love and respect you all too much, I will not display any cicada photos in this newsletter without warning:

^ But… for anyone that’s curious, the 17-year Brood X cicadas have emerged and it’s really … something.

Here are some photos of the cicada invasion in the Washington, D.C.-area — click at your own peril:

My blood pressure is so high from finding these photos and videos for you. I think I’m going to turn my attention to the happy animal closing video now…

An unnamed family member, who has been enjoying my misery over the cicadas, flagged this Reuters article for me today.

‘Guess who’s coming to dinner? Virginia chef serves up tasty cicada tacos’

NOTABLE TWEETS:

This is pretty funny — don’t hate the player, hate the rules that you set for the game:

Sen. Richard Burr found a comfy perch in the Capitol:

ON TAP:

The House is in. The Senate is out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

10 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

12:35 p.m. EDT: President Biden welcomes South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the White House.

2:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EDT: The White House COVID Response Team held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3oDjkE9

Noon: White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a press conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3hJTugy

1 p.m. EDT: President Biden awards the Medal of honor to Army Colonel Ralph Puckett in the East Room of the White House. Livestream: https://bit.ly/344DYng

5 p.m. EDT: President Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in hold a joint press conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3hJTNrI

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

