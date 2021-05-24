The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Biden to mark Tuesday anniversary of George Floyd’s death

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden to meet with George Floyd’s family for 1-year anniversary | Misses deadline for policing bill to be passed | How Floyd’s death shifted Biden’s reality | Senate’s jammed week before Memorial Day | Works on China competitiveness bill, Jan. 6 commission, infrastructure negotiations | Lighter glimpse into Biden’s day | 25 states fully vaccinated half of adults

HAPPENING TOMORROW

The one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death:

President Biden will meet with the family of George Floyd tomorrow at the White House on the anniversary of Floyd’s death. https://bit.ly/3wtn1Px

TIMING — FLOYD POLICING BILL IS STALLED IN THE SENATE:

President Biden had set a May 25, 2021, deadline to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Congress is expected to miss that deadline, though, as at least 10 Senate Republican votes are needed. https://cnb.cx/3ukWVMZ

The gist of what’s in the bill: The bill would ban chokeholds and end “qualified immunity” for law enforcement. NBC’s breakdown of what’s in the bill: https://nbcnews.to/3wufIqJ

INTERESTING READ — HOW GEORGE FLOYD SHIFTED BIDEN’S REALITY:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Morgan Chalfant: https://bit.ly/3bNwaKO

It’s Monday. Umm, how is this the last week of May…? Anyway, I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and happy hour suggestions to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

Pretty interesting stat:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3uiLNjT

Photo of the crowd around Phil Mickelson yesterday: https://bit.ly/3495ekC

NEWS THIS MORNING

A witness in the Trump impeachment trial is suing:

Via The Hill’s Dominick Mastrangelo and Harper Neidig, “A former top diplomat who testified against former President Trump during his first impeachment trial is suing former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the State Department, alleging that his legal fees were not paid as promised.” https://bit.ly/3fB7c2s

Details: “Trump’s former ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, is seeking $1.8 million in damages from Pompeo and the State Department in a suit filed in federal court in the District of Columbia on Monday.”

What Sondland is alleging: “Pompeo had promised him that the government would cover the necessary legal costs of complying with a House subpoena stemming from the inquiry but later backed out of the agreement when it became apparent that the former ambassador’s testimony would be damning for the Trump White House.”

Back and ready for vaccinated crowds!:

Via The Hollywood Reporter’s Alex Weprin, “CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will return to The Ed Sullivan Theater on Broadway on June 14, the network said Monday morning.” https://bit.ly/2QL10MS

How it will work: “All guests of the show will need to require proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and face masks will be optional for those in the crowd. Crew members will continue to be tested for the virus on a regular basis.”

THIS WEEK IN CONGRESS

Eye on the prize, senators! It’s almost Memorial Day weekend:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “The Senate is set to have a jammed-packed week as senators try to bring a massive piece of legislation across the finish line and huddle behind the scenes on a slew of increasingly time-sensitive issues. The House is out of town until mid-June. The Senate is likely to leave on Thursday afternoon for a one-week break.” https://bit.ly/3oID8pI

WHAT’S ON THE MENU THIS WEEK:

China competitiveness bill: “The Senate is quietly making progress on a bill to invest more than $100 billion to counter China’s competitiveness, a rare area that has attracted across-the-aisle agreement. The Senate voted last week to start debate on the bill, and Schumer wants to get it wrapped up before the chamber leaves town.”

Jan. 6 commission: “Republicans are hardening against a House-passed bill to establish a commission to probe the Jan. 6 attack, signaling that without significant shifting it’s unlikely to get the 10 GOP votes to pass the Senate.” It’s possible the Senate could vote on the bill this week, but the China bill may keep the Senate busy.

Infrastructure: “Infrastructure talks between the Biden administration and a key group of GOP senators are bogging down over big differences between the scope of the bill, the price tag and how to pay for it.” Keep in mind: “Time is quickly running out to strike a bipartisan deal. Democrats and the White House have pointed to the end of May as the timeline for Republicans signaling whether they will get on board.”

Voting rights: “Democrats are poised to have another family meeting this week on the For the People Act, the party’s top legislative priority heading into 2022.”

Context and details for each: https://bit.ly/3oID8pI

HOW DEMOCRATS ARE SEIZING ON THE GOP’S OPPOSITION TO A JAN. 6 COMMISSION:

Via The Hill’s Max Greenwood: https://bit.ly/3bPS2oK

The gist: The chances of a bipartisan commission are increasingly low, but some Democrats think that could backfire for Republicans in the midterms.

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Wow, go team!:

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins tweeted, “25 states and DC have now fully vaccinated at least half their adult populations, per CDC data. The state with the highest number of adults fully vaccinated is Maine.” https://bit.ly/2SnxRrq

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,118,927

U.S. death toll: 589,920

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 286 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.83 million doses per day

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN THE SUPREME COURT

A big motivator for Dems:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Democratic senators say if the Supreme Court strikes a blow against Roe v. Wade by upholding a Mississippi abortion law, it will fuel an effort to add justices to the court or otherwise reform it.” https://bit.ly/3uhzX9u

How so: “The Supreme Court’s conservative majority this week agreed to hear the Mississippi case, which could dramatically narrow abortion rights by allowing states to make it illegal to get an abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3uhzX9u

LIGHTER READ

A day in the life of President Biden:

The Washington Post’s Ashley Parker has an interesting glimpse into the day of President Biden. https://wapo.st/3hPBEZp

“Current and former advisers say Biden’s typical day reveals a creature of habit with well-worn routines and favorite treats, from orange Gatorade to chocolate chip cookies; a tactile politician eager to escape the Washington bubble who meets privately with people who write him letters; and the patriarch of a sprawling Irish-Catholic clan who abruptly interrupts high-level meetings to take calls from family members.”

Funny tidbit, which I can relate: “Biden sometimes takes his lunch on the go to various meetings, in what [Sen. Chris] Coons [(D-Del.)] described as ‘not quite a lunch pail, but it’s his little bag of stuff, so if he gets peckish in a meeting he can have something healthy’— often a protein bar, a peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwich and a travel-size orange Gatorade. ‘He has the tastes of a 5-year-old,’ a longtime Biden adviser quipped.” https://wapo.st/3hPBEZp

^ I’ve been told the same thing, Joe.

The inside look into Biden’s day: https://wapo.st/3hPBEZp

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Whoops, brb!:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3hQ0pVa

A joke too obvious to ignore:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3vj2OM3

ON TAP:

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:50 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

1:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden receives a hurricane briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3ugvMLt

5:30 p.m. EDT: The Senate holds a cloture vote on the nomination of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EDT: National security officials testified on space program funding. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3yBQV5W

Noon: White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3fgauJv

2:15 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris hosts a listening session on access to affordable, high-speed internet for all Americans. Livestream: https://bit.ly/348vn30

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Escargot Day.

And because you made it this far, here’s a turtle looking for a comfy spot to nap:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3ugvR1B