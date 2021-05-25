The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Greene faces backlash over Holocaust comment

via GIPHY

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden to meet with Putin | House leaders condemn Greene’s Holocaust comments | One year since George Floyd’s murder | Memorials, marches across the US | Police reform legislation hinges on ‘qualified immunity’ | Moderna says it’s safe for adolescents | Romney becomes the first GOP senator to back Jan. 6 commission | Filibuster debate restarts | Andrew Yang’s wife rips ‘racist disfiguration’ of husband cartoon | National Wine Day deals (!)

NEWS THIS A.M.

Today in ‘Things A Kindergartener Could Tell You Are Highly Inappropriate’:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has been repeatedly equating vaccination and mask-wearing rules to the Holocaust.

What started this: Greene tweeted yesterday, “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star. Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.” Her full tweet — let’s just say the replies are *not* friendly to her: https://bit.ly/2SqPmHs

REACTION FROM THE TOP CONGRESSIONAL LEADERS — BIG YIKES:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said in a statement: “Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling.” https://bit.ly/34hie7O

McCarthy continued: “At a time when the Jewish people face increased violence and threats, anti-Semitism is on the rise in the Democrat Party and is completely ignored by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Americans must stand together to defeat anti-Semitism and any attempt to diminish the history of the Holocaust.” https://bit.ly/34hie7On

This section was updated to clarify comments made by McCarthy.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) from the floor: “This morning Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican congresswoman from Georgia, once again compared preparations taken against COVID to the Holocaust. These are sickening, reprehensible comments, and she should stop this vile language immediately.” https://bit.ly/34dE1x4

From Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.): McConnell told CNN that the comments were “outrageous” and “reprehensible.” https://bit.ly/34dE1x4

OTHER REACTIONS:

From Punchbowl News’s Jake Sherman: “I’m torn here. Don’t want to give this idiotic act any oxygen, but as a Jew, I feel compelled to point out how disgusting this is. Nazis murdered 6 million Jews. This kind of bullshit drives me crazy. absolutely crazy.” https://bit.ly/3flfsow

From Politico’s Sam Stein: “As I watch Marjorie Taylor Greene equate Covid vaccination efforts to the Holocaust, I can’t escape the memory of going to Yad Vashem and seeing the exhibit of shoes, preserved from Holocaust victims.” Photo and thread of tweets: https://bit.ly/3vmKXnF

JUST NOW — GREENE RESPONDS TO THE BACKLASH:

Greene posted a seven-tweet thread about her controversial comments.

Her apology — ‘I’m sorry, but…’: “I’m sorry some of my words make people uncomfortable, but this is what the American left is all about. And they are America last in every single way.” Read her full thread of tweets: https://bit.ly/3fNnipA

It’s Tuesday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

A YEAR AGO TODAY

What a year it has been:

It’s been a year since George Floyd was killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. https://bit.ly/3wApR59

How much has changed?: “The question of how much the nation has changed in the wake of the 42-year-old Black man’s death, which sparked a national outcry, the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement and calls for police reform and racial justice in nearly every area of American life, is [a difficult question] to answer.” Where we stand, via The Hill’s Marty Johnson: https://bit.ly/3wApR59

AROUND THE COUNTRY:

What a cute photo of George with his daughter Gianna: I hadn’t seen it until today (via NAACP Legal Defense Fund’s Sherrilyn Ifill) https://bit.ly/3wKGLyr

George Floyd’s brother thinks things have changed: In an interview on CNN’s “New Day” this morning, Philonise Floyd said: “I think things have changed. I think it’s moving slowly, but it’s making progress … I just want everything to be better in life because I don’t want people dying the same way my brother has passed.” https://bit.ly/34esvkW

^ Watch Philonise Floyd’s full interview: https://bit.ly/3fjH6lK

Here’s a list of memorial events and marches across the country today: Via CNN: https://cnn.it/2SrcSE8

Former President Obama posted a statement: https://bit.ly/3vlKSk4

Black families experience ‘year from hell’: Via The Hill’s Aris Folley: https://bit.ly/3fZ8lkL

WHERE THE POLICE REFORM LEGISLATION STANDS:

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is stalled in the Senate, with the debate hinging on “qualified immunity” — whether to protect police officers from civil lawsuits. https://bit.ly/3wy7vlC

Where Republicans stand on the bill: “Republicans have introduced their own police reform legislation that shares significant overlap with the Floyd bill, though it leaves qualified immunity untouched.”

MORE NEWS THIS MORNING

Something to celebrate this morning!:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3wul19G

Calling all flies who could be on that wall — this is your TIME:

President Biden will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month in Geneva. https://bit.ly/3uevZyA

When: June 16

Is this a surprise?: Nah, this meeting had been in the works for a while. But choosing the location had been a complication. https://politi.co/3fjZRoV

Is Biden traveling just for the meeting?: “Biden is slated to attend a Group of Seven (G-7) summit in the United Kingdom from June 11-13 and travel to Brussels for a NATO summit and meetings with European Union leaders on June 14.”

Oooh, teens may be able to have the ‘Pfizer or Moderna?’ conversations:

Moderna says that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and appears to be effective for children ages 12-17. https://cnn.it/3fkIggU

But keep in mind: “The trial wasn’t designed to look specifically at efficacy. However, initial observations found that none of the children who received the vaccine got sick with Covid-19 starting 14 days after their second dose.”

What we know, via CNN: https://bit.ly/34hie7O

IN CONGRESS

*clears throat to channel my inner auctioneer voice*

Senators, senators, we need 10 GOP senators. Do I hear one GOP senator? Yes, yes, Mr. Romney in the back! One. Two, two, do I hear two?:

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has become the first Republican senator to announce support for the bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. https://bit.ly/2QQoVdW

How many Republican ‘yes’ votes are needed: 10 to avoid the filibuster

Which GOP senators should we be turning our attention toward?: “Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) previously told reporters that he was inclined to vote for it. Meanwhile, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has started discussions with Democrats about potential amendments to the House bill.”

THE THREAT OF THE FILIBUSTER IS BACK — NO REAL SURPRISE THERE:

“The Senate is heading for its first filibuster fight of the year over creating a commission to probe the Jan. 6 attack, reviving frustration over the procedural roadblock.” https://bit.ly/3fPl3Cy

MEANWHILE, WITH THE INFRASTRUCTURE TALKS — A SHOT OF ADRENALINE COULDN’T HURT, THAT’S ALL I’M SAYING:

The bipartisan infrastructure talks are basically on life support. Where they stand: https://bit.ly/2QTtzIa

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Interesting read — the COVID-19 rate is only really dropping among vaccinated people:

Via The Washington Post’s Dan Keating and Leslie Shapiro, “The country’s declining covid-19 case rates present an unrealistically optimistic perspective for half of the nation — the half that is still not vaccinated.” https://wapo.st/3bMxZI3

How so: “As more people receive vaccines, covid-19 cases are occurring mostly in the increasingly narrow slice of the unprotected population. So The Washington Post adjusted its case, death and hospitalization rates to account for that — and found that in some places, the virus continues to rage among those who haven’t received a shot.”

What the adjusted numbers show when only accounting for unvaccinated Americans: “The national death rate is roughly the same as it was two months ago and is barely inching down. The adjusted hospitalization rate is as high as it was three months ago. The case rate is still declining after the adjustment.”

The full breakdown: https://wapo.st/3bMxZI3

TIDBIT — NYC IS KICKING REMOTE LEARNING TO THE CURB:

Via The New York Times’s Eliza Shapiro, New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio (D) announced that remote learning will not be an option for students in the fall. https://nyti.ms/2RLC8VR

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,144,178

U.S. death toll: 590,697

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 287 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.78 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/2SoDENI

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Omg:

Watch: https://bit.ly/34hLr2t

Getting traction — from Andrew Yang’s wife:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3ulzrrl

Here’s the cartoon in question: https://bit.ly/3vmn9jB

ON TAP:

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

10:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

12:30 – 2:15 p.m. EDT: Senators meet for weekly caucus luncheons. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3wxCle4

1:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris meet with the family of George Floyd in the Oval Office.

2:30 p.m. EDT: One roll call vote in the Senate.

5:55 p.m. EDT: President Biden leaves for Wilmington, Del.

9:05 p.m. EDT: President Biden returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

12:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/34cgGvQ

1:30 p.m. EDT: The White House’s COVID-19 response team holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3vlfFxq

2:30 p.m. EDT: A Senate hearing on preventing gun violence. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3ywvB1X

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Wine Day!!

Interesting read — cursive isn’t completely dying:

Via The New York Times’s Jesus Jiménez, “Although cursive handwriting ‘is a dying field,’ as one teacher said, it has made a comeback in some schools, including one in Maine where two students won awards this month.” https://nyti.ms/34hoNY6

Check out the winning cursive submission: https://bit.ly/3fCq5lq

And because you read this far, here’s a baby who sees through all of the nonsense:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3fGI8Hu

This post was updated at 12:50 p.m.