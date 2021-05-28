The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Senators back in session after late-night hold-up

via GIPHY

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: BREAKING: Senate reaches deal on Jan. 6 commission, readies to leave town | Senate back in session after late-night holdup | Ron Johnson held up bill over frustrations | Gas prices at 7-year high for Memorial Day | Cicada lands on CNN reporter | Reporter describes harrowing experience on CNN | Biden visits ice cream shop | National Burger Day deals

TALK OF THE MORNING

A bunch of tired, grumpy, ready-for-the-weekend senators are directing their glares and grumbles at Sen. Ron Johnson:

The Senate, which was expected to complete work last night, is back in session today after Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and other conservatives raised objections. https://bit.ly/2SERtr9

Why senators must be pretty tired: They adjourned at 3 a.m. and then met at 9 a.m. today to try to finish its work.

The bills senators are working on: One is on China’s competitiveness, and the other is to form a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Why Johnson objected: Over frustrations that his amendment didn’t make it into the final China bill.

Watch the action live: Here’s the C-SPAN livestream of today’s Senate session: https://bit.ly/2QZo7Dw

BREAKING — WE HAVE A DEAL!:

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) reached a deal with a group of conservative Republican senators, which will allow them to leave Washington early this afternoon. https://bit.ly/3vv4GBH

The gist of the deal: The Jan. 6 commission vote will happen today, but the China competitiveness bill vote will be postponed until next month.

BREAKING — THERE WON’T BE A BIPARTISAN JAN. 6 COMMISSION:

Senate Republicans just blocked the bill for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol siege.https://bit.ly/3fsJGFW

The vote: 54-35. 60 votes were needed to pass it.

Happy Friday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

PROGRAMMING NOTE: The 12:30 Report will not publish on Monday for Memorial Day. Enjoy the long weekend! I’ll be back in action Tuesday. Same time. Same place.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Take it down a few notches, gas prices:

After the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, gas prices for Memorial Day weekend are at a seven-year high.

The numbers: “AAA reported the current average gas price is $3.04 compared to $1.97 last year during the holiday weekend.”

The AAA report: https://bit.ly/3vvATIN

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/3fqRaJE

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Now I know I’m supposed to be an unbiased journalist, but chocolate chocolate chip is a pretty boring flavor:

^ I have a feeling many of you disagree — and that I will hear all about it in my inbox this afternoon 😉

Watch: https://bit.ly/3vx2fOO

GETTING TRACTION

Omg — Manu handled this REMARKABLY well.:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3fuKCcZ

This morning’s follow-up interview has me laughing out loud — omg his new title kills me:

The chyron reads, “Manu Raju | CNN Chief Cicada Correspondent.”

Watch — his interview starts at the 45-second mark: https://bit.ly/34v8ira

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny tweeted: “Congrats to [Manu Raju] on his new position at the network.” https://bit.ly/3p5NZdx

IN THE GOP

If this is what Paul Ryan is saying in public, what do you think he’s telling his family and friends?:

During an address at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) took several shots at former President Trump. https://bit.ly/2SvBuf7

And when I say ‘took shots,’ I mean: Ryan said voters “will not be impressed by the sight of yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago.”

How Ryan described the end of Trump’s presidency: “dishonorable and disgraceful”

He did give Trump credit where he thought credit was due: “Look, to his credit, Donald Trump brought many new voters into our party, and we want them to stay. He’s a former president now, but the issues and values that held so many Republican voters and turned so many Democrats into Republicans — those issues and values still matter.”

Ryan didn’t just keep the fun to Trump. He went after President Biden, too: “Everything has to be about race, gender and class. Every person is just a stand-in for one group interest or another. That’s identity politics, constantly accusing, suspecting, claiming victimhood, pulling us apart from one another,” Ryan said of Biden.

^ BECAUSE THERE WAS JUST NO WAY TRUMP WOULDN’T RESPOND:

Former President Trump released a statement slamming Paul Ryan. https://bit.ly/34pzh7w

Excerpt: “Paul Ryan has been a curse to the Republican Party. He has no clue as to what needs to be done for our Country, was a weak and ineffective leader, and spends all of his time fighting Republicans as opposed to Democrats who are destroying our Country.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

OK, this is good news. I’ve been worried about all the new four-legged friends:

Via The Hill’s Justine Coleman, animal rescue groups say that they haven’t seen a big wave of returned pets who were adopted during the pandemic. https://bit.ly/3uvYEz6

INTERESTING THROWBACK:

Check out the 12:30 Report from a year ago today. COVID-19 deaths had just hit 100,000: https://bit.ly/2U9wN8V

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,219,595

U.S. death toll: 593,314

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 291 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.62 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

I’m sorry, but WHAT IN THE WORLD?:

The “fresh!” sticker gets me.

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3uyQXZ8

ON TAP:

The House is out. The Senate is still in. President Biden is in Virginia and is heading to Delaware today. Vice President Harris is speaking at the Naval Academy graduation in Annapolis, Md.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

11:45 a.m. EDT: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden left for Hampton, Va.

2:40 p.m. EDT: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave for Wilmington, Del., for the long weekend.

WHAT TO WATCH:

10:20 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris delivered the keynote address for the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2021 graduation. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3fw5TTq

10:45 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) delivered remarks on the progress Virginia has made against COVID-19. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3oZNYrv

Noon: White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3upwgip

1:20 p.m. EDT: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden deliver remarks in Hampton, Va. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3vunAbG

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Hamburger Day and National Brisket Day!

And for holiday weekend planning purposes, tomorrow is National Biscuit Day, Sunday is National Mint Julep Day and Monday is National Macaroon Day!

Thank you, Thrillist, for doing the Lord’s work:

Here’s a list of where to get burger specials today in honor of National Burger Day! The list: https://bit.ly/3vvaTh1

And to make you smile ahead of the long weekend, here are two birds who I swear have been married for 50+ years.

Watch: https://bit.ly/34nQy1b