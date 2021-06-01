The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden faces pressure amid infrastructure negotiations

via GIPHY

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden to meet with key GOP senator on infrastructure | Key moment for Biden’s agenda | Biden’s Oklahoma trip | Aims to address racial wealthy disparity | Flynn speaks at QANON supporter conference | Denies suggesting Myanmar-style coup | Japan vaccinates Olympic athletes | DC resumes parking enforcement | Osaka pulls out of French Open

TALK OF THE MORNING

Infrastructure week is the new Groundhog Day:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels and Morgan Chalfant, “President Biden is at a crossroad in infrastructure talks that could determine how much of his agenda he will accomplish before the midterm elections.” https://bit.ly/3z3BuE2

What to expect in the next few weeks: Whether Biden will work with Republicans and go the bipartisan route with an infrastructure package or pass what Democrats want along a close party-line vote.

Where the negotiations stand: “Republican senators on Thursday put forward a roughly $1 trillion offer that may represent Biden’s last, best chance at a meaningful bipartisan deal. But agreeing to the GOP offer would spurn progressive Democrats who view it as a non-starter, and could subsequently imperil the likelihood of getting climate change, education, voting rights and other Biden priorities passed.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3z3BuE2

HAPPENING ON WEDNESDAY — A MEETING WITH AN IMPORTANT PIECE TO THE PUZZLE:

President Biden is meeting with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) on Wednesday to discuss the infrastructure negotiations. https://bit.ly/3fXQ6Mt

It's Tuesday and it is officially June. Happy Pride Month!

GETTING TRACTION

I had to do a double-take on this story:

Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser to former President Trump, denies suggesting that a Myanmar-style coup should happen in the United States.

OK, I’ll start from the beginning: During a conference of QANON conspiracy theorists, an audience member asked Flynn: “I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?” Flynn’s response: “No reason. I mean it, it should happen here.” https://bit.ly/3i3rVPk

Flynn denied this yesterday: In a Telegram post, Flynn denied suggesting that a coup should happen. Flynn’s denial: “I am no stranger to media manipulating my words and therefore let me repeat my response to a question asked at the conference: There is no reason it (a coup) should happen here (in America).” https://bit.ly/3i5SinB

^ Read Flynn’s full post: https://bit.ly/3wSXX4N

See for yourself — here’s video of Flynn’s appearance:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3c8NwC8

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan asked Trump supporters whether they support a coup — watch the responses:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3ySbTxI

The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman retweeted the CNN clip and added some of her own reporting: “Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information).” https://bit.ly/2TpdquK

LIZ CHENEY ALSO WEIGHED IN:

“No American should advocate or support the violent overthrow of the United States,” said Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the former House Republican Conference chair who was recently ousted for her criticism of former President Trump. https://bit.ly/3uJVbNE

IN CONGRESS

Don’t get too attached to the filibuster, that’s all I’m saying:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Democrats are setting the stage for a massive brawl over the fate of the legislative filibuster as they face growing pressure to get rid of the roadblock.” https://bit.ly/2Rbw4FL

The straw that may break the camel’s back: “With Republicans waging their first successful filibuster attempt, and more fights looming on the horizon, Democrats are driving toward a tipping point on what to do about the procedural hurdle, which requires most legislation to get 60 votes to make it through the Senate.”

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Happening this afternoon:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, “President Biden on Tuesday will lay out his administration’s efforts to close the racial wealth gap during a visit to Tulsa, Okla., to mark the 100th anniversary of the Black Wall Street Massacre, in which white mobs killed hundreds of Black people in the city’s Greenwood neighborhood.” https://bit.ly/3uDCMlB

What to expect: “Biden will announce an initiative to target federal purchasing power to benefit more minority-owned businesses, and the administration will also detail multiple housing-focused rules that strengthen anti-discrimination measures rolled back during the Trump administration, administration officials said.”

What we know about Biden’s proposals: https://bit.ly/3uDCMlB

The talk of DC-area social media:

President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff met at the famous French restaurant Le Diplomate on Monday. https://bit.ly/3vGwVNP

Hey, look! It’s Secretary Mayor Pete!:

IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

Pour one out for the parking ticket hiatus we all had:

Via The Washington Post’s Luz Lazo, “The city’s 240 parking officers are resuming full enforcement of parking regulations Tuesday, ending a 14-month break that saved residents and visitors millions of dollars in fees and fines.” https://wapo.st/2SK0WxJ

“Also returning June 1: towing of illegally parked vehicles and requirements to renew vehicle registrations and inspections. The city is also launching a four-month amnesty program for drivers with outstanding tickets, giving them a chance to pay overdue parking, photo-enforcement and moving violations without penalties.”

Details: https://wapo.st/2SK0WxJ

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Interesting read — want to see Anthony Fauci’s emails from the beginning of the pandemic?:

The Washington Post’s Damian Paletta and Yasmeen Abutaleb obtained 866 pages of emails of Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, from March and April 2020. https://wapo.st/3wOWpsA

The gist of the emails: “The correspondence … opens a window to Fauci’s world during some of the most frantic days of the crisis, when [he] was struggling to bring coherence to the Trump administration’s chaotic response to the virus and President Donald Trump was seeking to minimize its severity.”

Here’s an email exchange: When Fauci received threats from Trump supporters who blamed him for the economic impact of closing everything down, top Chinese health official George Gao emailed Fauci.

Gao emailed on April 8: “I saw some news (hope it is fake) that [you] are being attacked by some people. Hope you are well under such a irrational situation,” Gao wrote on April 8.

Fauci’s response: “Thank you for your kind note. All is well despite some crazy people in this world.”

Scroll through to read the emails: https://wapo.st/3wOWpsA

Japan is vaccinating its Olympic athletes:

Via The Associated Press, Japan has begun vaccinating the athletes who plan to compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games in July. https://bit.ly/3uCnP3b

Just today: 200 athletes were vaccinated.

For context: Just 2-3 percent of Japanese citizens are vaccinated.

When the Olympics are scheduled to begin: July 23 (!)

You’ll probably see this headline around, but don’t take this too literally. But even so, yay!:

Via BBC’s Ella Wills, “The UK has announced zero daily Covid deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the first time since last March.” https://bbc.in/34D0HXW

But keep in mind: “Reports of daily deaths are often lower at weekends and at the start of the week. This is because less counting takes place while statisticians are off – and adding in the bank holiday weekend will make this figure less certain still. Any deaths that happen on Tuesday will be reported in days to come.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,264,690

U.S. death toll: 594,572

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 295 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.32 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN OTHER NEWS

Naomi Osaka pulled out of the French Open:

Via ESPN’s D’Arcy Maine, “Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open, announcing Monday on social media that she will ‘take some time away from the court’ one day after she was fined and threatened with harsher sanctions for skipping her mandatory media obligations.” https://es.pn/3g65dDI

Keep in mind: “Osaka, 23, also revealed that she has experienced depression and anxiety since winning her first major at the 2018 US Open and explained that speaking to the media often makes her nervous.”

The full story: https://es.pn/3g65dDI

NOTABLE TWEETS:

A crowded DCA gate right before the holiday weekend:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Oklahoma today.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

11 a.m. EDT: President Biden left for Oklahoma.

2:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden tours Greenwood Cultural Center. Housing and Urban Development secretary Marcia Fudge, Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice, and Senior Advisor to the President Cedric Richmond also attend.

8:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

Noon: White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2RRlJ2h

4:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3yWaHt1

