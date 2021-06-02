The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Dems near breaking point on infrastructure negotiations

via GIPHY

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

I know I’ve said this before — and I’ll probably say it again — but this is a big day for infrastructure negotiations.

^You can remind me of this headline later on.:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Alex Gangitano, “President Biden will sit down with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) on Wednesday as his infrastructure negotiations with Republicans enter a critical and potentially final week.” https://bit.ly/2S47nvp

Is there a deadline?: “Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said over the weekend that the Biden administration needs to have ‘clear direction’ on infrastructure by June 7.” https://bit.ly/3ceYjea

Why today’s meeting is particularly important: “Wednesday’s meeting could be the last opportunity for Biden and Capito, who is leading a group of Republicans, to find a way to come together on a plan to rebuild the nation’s ailing infrastructure.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/2S47nvp

THE WHERE AND WHEN:

Biden and Capito are meeting at 2:45 p.m. EDT in the Oval Office.

Hey Kamala, can you handle, uh, all of voting rights? K THX!:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, “President Biden on Tuesday tasked Vice President Harris with leading his administration’s efforts to protect voting rights, adding an urgent and complex issue to her growing portfolio.” https://bit.ly/3pbZYXb

How Biden made the announcement: “During a speech in Tulsa, Okla., where he marked the 100th anniversary of a massacre in which a white mob killed hundreds of Black people and destroyed a thriving community known as Black Wall Street.”

It’s already Wednesday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Tidbit — check out the New York Times newsroom today:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3vJVXvj

IN CONGRESS

Nancy Pelosi reaches into her Mary Poppins bags of tricks:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) laid out four potential possibilities for investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection; the bipartisan commission failed to pass in the Senate.

The four alternatives:

1: “Allowing the Senate to vote again on the House-passed bill to create an independent commission”

2: “Creating a House select committee”

3: “Allowing multiple committees to continue their ongoing investigations”

4: “Empowering one House committee, such as Homeland Security, to take the lead on investigating Jan. 6.”

How this could play out, via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos: https://bit.ly/2SQYgy2

IN THE GOP

Welcome to your new GOP. I’ll be your host, Donald J. Trump:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “In the later days of his presidency, [former President Trump’s] foes debated whether politics would snap back to normal if he lost his bid for a second term.” https://bit.ly/34Fri6x

The two scenarios: “Some feared he had wrought permanent change on the political landscape. Others viewed his tumultuous presidency as a toxic aberration that might be neutralized soon after he left the White House.”

The verdict: “So far, it looks like the first camp got it right.”

Why critics argue this is the new normal: https://bit.ly/34Fri6x

Maybe he will launch a vlog instead.

‘Click and subscribe! And don’t forget to click the bell for notifications when I post!’:

Former President Trump’s blog, where he used after being banned from Twitter and Facebook, has been shut down. https://bit.ly/34FHa97

The blog: “From the Desk of Donald Trump” https://bit.ly/3uojgKq

Why — what we know: “Trump senior aide Jason Miller confirmed to The Hill that the blog will not be returning, calling it ‘auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on.’ ”

Presidential debates are in jeopardy:

Via The Hill’s Tal Axelrod, “Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel Tuesday warned she may advise future presidential candidates against joining debates hosted by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) unless the group makes significant changes.” https://bit.ly/3uSLw7L

The changes McDaniel wants: The changes include “placing term limits on CPD’s board of directors, enacting a ‘code of conduct’ barring CPD staff from making public comments in support or opposition to any candidate, committing to hosting at least one debate before the start of early voting in any state and publicizing criteria for selecting moderators.”

McDaniel’s deadline for a response: July 31

Back story: “The CPD, a nonpartisan forum that has put on presidential and vice presidential debates since 1988, came under withering criticism from Republicans during the presidential race. Trump issued a slew of condemnations over perceived bias he said some of the moderators harbored, and the CPD ended up canceling the second debate between Trump and now-President Biden after Trump said he would not accept a virtual format following his COVID-19 diagnosis.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Interesting idea — get a haircut, get a shot!:

Via The Washington Post’s Lena H. Sun, a barbershop is offering coronavirus vaccines with its hair services. https://wapo.st/3vK423p

“A new national model? … Black community leaders, the University of Maryland and Biden White House seek to deliver accurate health information, as well as vaccines, through black-owned barbershops and salons.”

The full story: https://wapo.st/3vK423p

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,288,092

U.S. death toll: 595,242

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 296 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.23 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C. Biden is heading to Rehoboth, Del., later today.

9:45 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris ceremonially swore in Eric Lander as the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

10:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

11 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received a COVID briefing.

Noon: President Biden and Vice President Harris have lunch together.

2:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden meets with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) to discuss infrastructure.

5:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave for Rehoboth Beach, Del.

WHAT TO WATCH:

Noon: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3fIjurd

1:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks on the COVID response and vaccination efforts. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3fIjvvh

