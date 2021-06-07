The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Dems face unity challenge in chaotic June

TALK OF THE MORNING

Papa Chuck has some team bonding to do:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is facing major tests of his ability to unite the Democratic caucus heading into a turbulent summer stretch.” https://bit.ly/3w0c4VD

How so — you *know* who Dems are thinking about: “Schumer, who has touted unity as a crucial asset, will now need to rally Senate Democrats to stick together amid new signs of division between moderate Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and a progressive wing that is increasingly restless five months into the party’s control of Congress.”

Why the stakes are preeeeetty high: “Whether he succeeds will have sweeping ramifications for not only President Biden’s agenda, with fights over a slew of policy goals in June and July and separate talks on infrastructure coming to a head, but also the party’s message in the 2022 midterm elections. Schumer is up for reelection next year amid constant speculation about a potential progressive primary challenger.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3w0c4VD

JOE IS THE NEW MITCH:

In an interview this morning, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) equated Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). https://bit.ly/2TEIFCc

Bowman said on CNN’s “New Day”: “Joe Manchin has become the new Mitch McConnell. Now Joe Manchin is doing everything in his power to stop democracy and stop our work for the people.”

Happy Monday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK The internet has changed a lot since 1996 — internet regulations should too It’s been 25 years since comprehensive internet regulations passed. See why we support updated regulations on key issues, including: – Protecting people’s privacy

– Enabling safe and easy data portability between platforms

– Preventing election interference

– Reforming Section 230

NEWS THIS MORNING

An FDA stamp of approval!:

Via The New York Times’s Pam Belluck and Rebecca Robbins, “The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the first new medication for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly two decades, a contentious decision, made despite opposition from the agency’s independent advisory committee and some Alzheimer’s experts who said there was not enough evidence that the drug can help patients.” https://nyti.ms/3x6Ms9J

What to know about the new medication: “The drug, aducanumab, which will go by the brand name Aduhelm, is a monthly intravenous infusion intended to slow cognitive decline in people in the early stages of the disease, with mild memory and thinking problems.”

Why this is so big: “It is the first approved treatment to attack the disease process of Alzheimer’s instead of just addressing dementia symptoms.”

Yes, but keep in mind: There’s a pretty big debate over whether the drug actually works.

Everything we know: https://nyti.ms/3x6Ms9J

Jeff Bezos is going to space!:

Via The Washington Post’s Taylor Telford and Christian Davenport, “A couple weeks after Jeff Bezos officially steps down as CEO of Amazon, he’ll leap into something more mythic: riding to the edge of space aboard one of his own rockets, alongside his brother.” https://wapo.st/3ikNDhS

Details: “The plan is that Bezos, his brother, Mark, and the winner of an online auction for Blue Origin’s nonprofit foundation will be on the New Shepard on July 20 — which is also the anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969.”

Details: https://wapo.st/3ikNDhS

That’s Supreme Court speak for ‘naaah, someone else can handle this’:

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel, “The Supreme Court on Monday turned down a lawsuit alleging that the United States’ all-male military draft amounts to unconstitutional discrimination on the basis of sex.” https://bit.ly/3x2Dfzl

The suit: “The challenge, brought by a men’s rights group, claimed that the male-only draft is unlawful in light of a 2013 policy shift by the Defense Department that opened up combat roles to women.”

President Biden got involved: “The Biden administration had asked justices to turn away the bid since lawmakers are actively considering the scope of the national registration requirement and noted that the court previously said the issue was better suited to Congress than judges.”

The court’s reasoning: “Three justices wrote to express agreement with the court’s decision to decline the case. They cited the Biden administration’s rationale, but seemed to indicate that they would be open to hearing the case if Congress fails to act.”

THIS WEEK IN CONGRESS

Senators, start your warmup jogs and stretches!:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Senate Democrats are returning to Washington on Monday to kick off a three-week sprint that will define Capitol Hill between now and when they leave at the end of the month for their next recess.” https://bit.ly/3z2rhHX

The biggest clashes: The voting rights bill and the infrastructure negotiations.

HEADACHE NO. 1 — INFRASTRUCTURE:

Why this week in particular is big for infrastructure: Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the lead Republican negotiator on infrastructure, is speaking with President Biden again today.

Where the infrastructure negotiations stand: “Despite weeks of behind-the-scenes haggling, the two sides still seem deeply divided over both the price tag and the scope of a potential deal, leading to growing calls from Democrats for the White House to walk away.”

The tricky part for Democrats: If they decide to pass an infrastructure package without Republican support, they will need the support of all 50 senators — something they do not have.

HEADACHE NO. 2 — THE FILIBUSTER:

For Democrats to achieve their campaign promises, nixing the 60-vote threshold would be an option. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) oppose getting rid of the filibuster.

Happening tomorrow: Democrats are gathering for a closed-door lunch tomorrow. It will be their first meeting since Manchin and Sinema doubled down on their opposition to nixing the filibuster.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING IN CONGRESS THIS WEEK:

China: “The Senate will wrap up work on legislation aimed at combating China’s competitiveness this week, after agreeing to kick it until after the Memorial Day recess.”

Jan. 6 Capitol siege: “The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Senate Rules and Administration Committee are poised to release their report this week on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.”

And then, of course, more judicial nominations.

Context and details for each congressional action item this week: https://bit.ly/3z2rhHX

Op-ed — I see what he did here with that headline!: https://bit.ly/2T3iTr2

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

COVID shots! COVID shots! Come and get your COVID shots!:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Amie Parnes, “President Biden has less than a month left to reach perhaps his toughest coronavirus vaccination goal yet.” https://bit.ly/3v8DVSF

The goal: For at least 70 percent of the U.S. adult population to have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.

^For context: Around 63 percent of the U.S. adult population has received at least one dose.

Why that’s a difficult challenge: “The pace of vaccinations [is slowing] and those without their shots are increasingly hesitant to get them or are harder to reach.”

The news to celebrate in the U.S.: “COVID-19 cases and deaths fell to their lowest levels since March 2020 over the past week.”

The White House’s strategy now: https://bit.ly/3v8DVSF

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,364,653

U.S. death toll: 597,668

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 302 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 996,357 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Why Facebook supports updated internet regulations 2021 is the 25th anniversary of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, the last major update to internet regulation. It’s time for an update to set clear rules for addressing today’s toughest challenges. See how we’re taking action on key issues and why we support updated internet regulations.

NOTABLE TWEETS:

*Happy tear* — It makes me so happy that prom is happening this year:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3gfVydB

Wow, what an image:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3uYH8nI

ON TAP:

The Senate is back in today. The House is out. President Biden is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Harris is in Guatemala and is heading to Mexico this evening.

9:50 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

10:35 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris met with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.

2:45 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris holds a roundtable with Guatemalan community leaders.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3z6j05N

4:35 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris participates in an intergenerational innovators and entrepreneurs event.

4:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden meets with Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of NATO.

5:30 p.m. EDT: A cloture vote in the Senate.

8:50 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris leaves Guatemala and flies to Mexico City.

WHAT TO WATCH:

12:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki and national security adviser Jake Sullivan hold a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3z65PSh

12:35 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris holds a press conference with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3iponae

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Chocolate Ice Cream Day.

And to brighten your Monday, here are two ADORABLE best friends:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3iox5pm