The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Senate releases Jan. 6 report

THE LATEST WITH JAN. 6

I don’t care how it happens, but please figure out what is necessary to make sure that never happens again:

Two Senate committees released a 127-page report this morning on the severe intelligence failures that resulted in the U.S. Capitol under siege by rioters while former Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were in the building. https://bit.ly/3ct2ymj

The gist of the report: “It pieces together multiple warnings of violence that were poorly circulated and largely went unheeded by top leaders in several agencies. That left Capitol Police forces unprepared for clashes with hundreds of protesters outside and inside the building.”

This is pretty scary — and intensely frustrating: “The report shows how people coming to Washington, D.C., shared online maps of the tunnels underneath the Capitol used by lawmakers. It offers a glimpse of previously unreported threats from those planning to attend the rally and makes it clear people discussed bringing weapons.”

From Senate Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.): “The failures are obvious. I think to me it was all summed up by one of the things in our report where one of the officers was heard on the radio that day asking the tragically simple question: ‘Does anybody have a plan?’ Sadly, no one did.”

The Senate committees that created this report: The Senate Rules Committee and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee

Full breakdown of the report, via The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch and Cristina Marcos: https://bit.ly/3ct2ymj

See for yourself — here’s the full Senate report: https://cnn.it/3gkSZH5

Do it, do it, do it, you won’t!:

Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Scott Wong, House Democrats are calling on Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to hold another vote on forming an independent commission to investigate Jan. 6. https://bit.ly/3zb7xSA

Why: They think it’s possible to pass the bill.

I’ll lay it out for you: If every Democrat votes in favor of the commission, they would need 10 Republicans to clear the threshold for a filibuster. Six Republicans voted in favor plus retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said he would have voted “yes” if he were there for the vote. That means Democrats would need to convince three more Republicans.

Not everyone is convinced that strategy will work: “Privately, some Senate Democrats say holding a second vote won’t lead to passage. ‘The outcome won’t change,’ said one Senate Democrat.”

It's Tuesday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

IN CONGRESS

Will someone please get me a ‘Joe Manchin’ keyboard shortcut?:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Sen. Joe Manchin’s defiant statement that he will not vote for a sweeping election reform bill nor vote to get rid of the filibuster has progressive groups and some Democratic lawmakers wondering when Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will get tough with the West Virginia Democrat.” https://bit.ly/3inbw8w

Schumer actually has some leverage here: “Manchin is a member of Schumer’s leadership team and Schumer has several points of leverage, including the power to replace him as chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.”

Yes, but: That’s not how Schumer generally rolls. “He keeps [his Democratic colleagues] close and hardly ever criticizes Democratic senators who cause him headaches.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/3inbw8w

HOW DEMOCRATS ARE REACHING A TURNING POINT WITH MANCH — YEP, HE’S MANCH NOW:

Via The Hill’s Hanna Trudo: https://bit.ly/3zbM6R9

This morning — Mama Nance took a shot at Manch … Wow, that was legitimately an accidental pun. I’ll see myself out now:

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday urged the Senate to approve a sweeping expansion of voting protections, dismissing the objections of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) with warnings that the integrity of elections is at stake.” https://bit.ly/3x7b8ze

In Pelosi’s words: “H.R. 4 must be passed, but it will not be ready until the fall, and it is not a substitute for H.R. 1 … Congressman John Lewis wrote 300 pages of H.R. 1 to end voter suppression. H.R. 1/S. 1 must be passed now. It would be our hope to have this pass the House and Senate in a bipartisan way.”

Keep in mind: “Pelosi did not mention Manchin in Tuesday’s letter, but her decision to invoke Lewis made clear that he was on her mind.”

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

It got a bit tense:

In a tense back and forth with NBC’s Lester Holt, Vice President Harris, who is In charge of the Biden administration’s response to the flow of migrants, defended her decision not to visit the U.S.-Mexico border. https://bit.ly/3zbz9qA

Holt asked Harris twice about not visiting the border: “At some point, you know, we are going to the border,” Harris told Holt the second time he asked her. “We’ve been to the border. So this whole thing about the border. We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.”

Holt followed up: “You haven’t been to the border.”

Harris responded: “And I haven’t been to Europe. And I mean, I don’t … understand the point that you’re making. I’m not discounting the importance of the border.”

Video of the interview: This back and forth happened around the 04:30 mark: https://on.today.com/3x3gKKE

HOW THE POLITICAL WIND IS SHIFTING AGAINST BIDEN:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage: https://bit.ly/3ze0ZCo

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

The next phase is beginning:

Via CNBC’s Nate Rattner, “Florida and Alabama will no longer report daily COVID cases and fatalities as vaccinations rise and states begin shifting to the ‘next phase’ of the pandemic.” https://cnb.cx/3x7FEcc

Why this is big: “The changes signal a shift in attitudes toward the pandemic as the U.S. averages about 16,000 new infections per day over the past week, a low level not seen since the early days of the outbreak.”

Where the two states stand: “Florida is reporting an average of 8 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week and Alabama about 8.5 cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, far below their pandemic highs of 84 and 87 per 100,000, respectively.” https://cnb.cx/3x7FEcc

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,378,859

U.S. death toll: 597,984

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 303 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.03 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/3w5Cvcz

ON TAP:

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Biden is in Washington, D.C. and Vice President Harris is in Mexico.

10:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

11:20 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

11:30 a.m. EDT: Two roll call votes in the Senate.

2:40 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris meets with women entrepreneurs at the Sofitel Mexico City Reforma.

3 p.m. EDT: Up to six roll call votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3fYYOeC

4 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris meets with labor leaders.

11:35 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris returns to Washington, D.C.

WHAT TO WATCH:

10 a.m. EDT: The CEO of Colonial Pipeline testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3pEVMzq Primer on the testimony: https://wapo.st/3zc5CwT

10:15 a.m. EDT: The White House COVID-19 Response Team held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3uXX1dP

1 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki, deputy director of the National Economic Council Sameera Fazili, and senior director for international economics and competitiveness Peter Harrell hold a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2RyZzlb

2 p.m. EDT: Bill Nye, yes the science guy (!), testifies on climate change. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3v5cU2h

5:35 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris delivers remarks and takes questions at the Sofitel Mexico City Reforma. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3vc7aUF

