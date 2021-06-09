The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Cicadas invade White House press plane

Presented by Facebook

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden leaves for Europe trip | Cicadas swarm White House press plane | Delay trip for 6 hours | Why Biden’s trip timing is inopportune for his domestic agenda | White House cuts off talks with Capito | Fauci on MSNBC at 1 p.m. | Hospitalizations rise in areas with low vaccination rates

NEWS THIS MORNING

Aiiight, cicadas. It has been ~an absolute pleasure~, but your time has come. Please see yourself out.:

A swarm of cicadas invaded (yes, invaded!) the press plane headed to Europe for President Biden’s trip, delaying the flight for six hours until a replacement aircraft arrived.

I’m sorry, WHAT happened?: The disgusting, giant bugs filled the plane’s engines.

What about the journalists on the plane?: “White House travel officials delivered news of the insect malfunction to reporters gathered at the airport hotel, along with assurances that a new plane was headed to Washington from New York. … Pizza was delivered, along with the option to grab a few winks in a room at the hotel. The bar extended its hours for those who decided to stay awake instead.” https://nyti.ms/3g4OotO

The full play-by-play from The New York Times’s Michael D. Shear: https://nyti.ms/3g4OotO

JUST IN CASE PRESIDENT BIDEN WAS FEELING FOMO:

Watch: https://bit.ly/352Fkzl

^Biden then told reporters: “Watch out for the cicadas. I just got one — it got me.” Watch Biden’s full reaction: https://bit.ly/3w7BjFN

REACTIONS FROM JOURNALISTS:

From NBC’s Andrea Mitchell: “Another reason to dislike cicadas: ‘cicada strike’ disabled White House press plane set to depart for G7 in Cornwall last night. Waiting to board replacement aircraft 6 hours later…” https://bit.ly/3gbZEVz

From The New York Times’s Michael D. Shear, “Not a good week for Biden administration planes. First mechanical issues with the @vp plane. Now, the press charter for @potus trip is delayed because the engines were invaded by cicadas, grounding it.” https://bit.ly/357LkGU

From CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: “No, [The Associated Press’s Jonathan Lemire] isn’t kidding, the White House press charter for the foreign trip is delayed several hours because of cicada-related mechanical issues.” https://bit.ly/3pzA6ol

This is truly amazing:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3v7gKIe

It's a cicada-filled Wednesday and no one is pleased about it. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

If you would kindly turn your attention to other agenda items that are, well, not local:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels and Alex Gangitano, “President Biden is headed to Europe on Wednesday, an inopportune time for his first foreign trip as president as his domestic priorities hit the rocks.” https://bit.ly/3wbYWgn

WHAT BIDEN IS LEAVING AT HOME:

Well, there are the stalled infrastructure talks.

And then there’s Joe Manchin, because there’s always Joe Manchin: “Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) … sent a torpedo into the Democratic agenda by making it clear he has no intention of weakening the filibuster even if Republicans block Democratic legislation. He also announced his continued opposition to the … sweeping voting rights legislation that Biden has touted as a top priority.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3wbYWgn

Today in ‘why are things the way that they are?’:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/355n9cd

IN CONGRESS

CBS’s Kathryn Watson accurately tweeted, ‘Happy infrastructure week to all who celebrate’:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, “President Biden on Tuesday cut off prolonged infrastructure negotiations with a GOP group led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and will instead move forward on discussions with a bipartisan group of senators.” https://bit.ly/3ivGDyK

Why: “The two remained far apart on a deal during that discussion despite weeks of talks. The White House as a result is shifting to talks with a bipartisan group that is crafting its own proposal, an administration official confirmed.”

Who is in that bipartisan group — and what to expect: https://bit.ly/3ivGDyK

SENATE DEMOCRATIC COLLEAGUES HAVE HAD IT UP TO HERE WITH MANCHIN:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senate Democrats have been left confused and befuddled by Sen. Joe Manchin, and say they’re trying to figure out what their West Virginia colleague is thinking with his most recent moves in bucking his party.” https://bit.ly/3x44Tfe

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Well, this shows us how well the vaccine really works:

Via The New York Times’s Jesus Jiménez, “The coronavirus might be receding in much of the United States, but it continues to spread in communities with low Covid-19 vaccination rates, where highly contagious virus variants pose a threat to those who have not had shots.” https://nyti.ms/3vbDbvQ

And hospitalizations are rising in areas with low vaccination rates: For example, “in Smith County, Tenn., where only 20 percent of people are fully vaccinated, there has been an almost 700 percent increase in hospitalizations for Covid-19 over the past two weeks, according to a New York Times database. In Trousdale, Tenn., where only 23 percent of people have had two vaccine doses, hospitalizations have also surged by 700 percent in the same period.”

The full story: https://nyti.ms/3vbDbvQ

WHERE WE STAND:

“The United States is now averaging 427 deaths per day from coronavirus, the lowest seven-day average since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to data from @CNN and Johns Hopkins University.” (Tweet from CNN’s Ryan Struyk) https://bit.ly/3vbYFZn

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,393,990

U.S. death toll: 598,333

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 304 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.07 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

ON TAP:

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Biden is on his way to the United Kingdom. Vice President Harris is back in Washington, D.C., from her Mexico trip.

8:10 a.m. EDT: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden left for The United Kingdom.

10:30 a.m. EDT: The Senate met.

WHAT TO WATCH:

10 a.m. EDT: The Senate Commerce Committee held a hearing on NCAA athlete compensation. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3pDuIjL

1 p.m. EDT: Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, appears on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily.” https://bit.ly/3w3TMD4

2 p.m. EDT: State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3v9z5Ex

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

