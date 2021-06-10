The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Social media flooded with ‘ring of fire’ eclipse photos

Presented by Facebook

IN CONGRESS

Taylor Swift could describe this better than I ever could. …….. ^ 'I'm sorry, but bipartisanship can't come to the phone now. Why? Because it's dead.'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters: “It’s pretty clear the era of bipartisanship is over,” predicting that June would “check the box” for Democrats. https://bit.ly/3pDGMSl

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) shot back: Schumer accused Republicans of choosing “the path of obstruction and gridlock.”

The Hill’s Jordain Carney writes how “the Senate’s months-long effort to clinch bipartisan deals — and prove the body can still function — is quickly running out of gas.

How so: “The Senate passed legislation this week aimed at competing with China, in a win claimed by both sides as an example of how the embattled chamber can cut and pass meaningful agreements.”

TIDBIT — THE MOST PURPLE OF BLUES IS ALMOST RED:

“Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) said on Thursday he has no expectation that Sen. Joe Manchin will switch parties, even as the West Virginia Democrat faces fierce backlash from progressives.” https://bit.ly/3wdUbCW

McConnell told Fox News: “Well, Sen. Manchin has pointed out over and over again. He’s been a Democrat all of his life, I am certainly not anticipating that he’s going to cross the aisle.”

NEWS THIS MORNING

OK, that’s a little high for comfort:

Via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane, “Consumer prices rose 5 percent in the 12 months leading up to May, a finding that is higher than expected and certain to raise concerns about inflation that are already being voiced by policymakers in Washington.” https://bit.ly/3vbh2xM

“The consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation, rose at the fastest annual rate since 2008 as suppliers struggled to keep up with sharply rising demand, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).”

THE LATEST WITH INFRASTRUCTURE TALKS

Ya can’t keep everyone happy, amirite?:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Democratic lawmakers are splitting apart over whether it makes sense to continue negotiating with Republicans on a scaled-down infrastructure package after President Biden ended talks with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), the lead Republican negotiator on infrastructure.” https://bit.ly/3g7cc0i

“A new group of Senate negotiators is looking to pick up where Biden and Capito left off, but that’s not welcome news to progressive Democrats, who think too much time has already been spent trying to reach an elusive bipartisan infrastructure deal.”

‘US BUSINESSES WARN CRUMBLING INFRASTRUCTURE IS HURTING THE ECONOMY’:

IN EUROPE

Guess who’s back, back, back, back again?:

Via Politico’s Anita Kumar in Plymouth, England, “In his first remarks as president overseas, Joe Biden attempted to send a message to the rest of the world: America will resume its leadership role, recommit to global alliances and push democracy over the rise of authoritarianism.” https://politi.co/3v5V9A1

Tidbit — Biden didn’t mention former President Trump: “Biden never mentioned his predecessor’s name in his first remarks on his eight-day trip late Wednesday. But he clearly tried to differentiate himself from Donald Trump’s isolationist approach that angered and shocked U.S. allies over the course of four years.”

NEW POLL ON VIEWS OF THE US ABROAD:

“International opinions of the United States have become markedly more positive since President Biden took over from former President Trump, according to a new survey released as Biden prepares for his debut on the global stage at a Group of Seven (G-7) summit.”

The numbers: “Of 12 nations surveyed by the Pew Research Center, a median 75 percent expressed confidence in Biden, more than four times the 17 percent who said the same of Trump in 2020. Twenty-two percent said they have no confidence in Biden, compared with 83 percent who said so of Trump at the end of his presidency.” https://bit.ly/2RJqz1q

Check out first lady Jill Biden’s outfit today:

What a nice setup:

THE TALK OF SOCIAL MEDIA

This looks like something out of the ‘Game of Thrones’ intro:

Via CBS’s Sophie Lewis, “Eager skywatchers across the globe were gifted a spectacular annular solar eclipse Thursday morning — and they didn’t pass up the opportunity to document it. Millions of people around the world marveled at the sight, which appeared as a glowing ‘ring of fire’ in the night sky.” https://cbsn.ws/2RHaeu1

Watch the eclipse happen in real-time:

OTHER SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

The sun was showing off a bit:

Wowowow: Check out these photos released by NASA. The photo over the U.S. Capitol is absolutely stunning: https://bit.ly/3gcTgxg

The New York Times has a helpful Q&A on the eclipse: https://nyti.ms/3vbNvnI

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Some DC-area hospitals are requiring the COVID-19 vaccine:

Via The Washington Post’s Rachel Chason, “The vast majority of hospitals in the District and Maryland will soon start requiring employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday, wading into politically fraught territory that in other parts of the country has led to protests and at least one lawsuit.” https://wapo.st/2TlGqU4

What we know: “Leaders of hospitals and hospital associations said the decision was made to protect patients and staff members, citing the efficacy of the vaccine and noting its minimal side effects. Individual hospitals will establish their own timelines by which employees must be vaccinated, and some say they have no immediate plans to terminate employees who do not comply — instead, they will be required to undergo regular coronavirus testing.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,415,062

U.S. death toll: 598,318

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 305 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.12 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Kamala Harris got some tough reviews from her foreign trip:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes, “Before Vice President Harris’s plane touched down at Joint Base Andrews after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the narrative of her first foreign trip had already been cast. Biden allies and even some people close to Harris said they viewed her trip to Guatemala and Mexico as a ‘disaster,’ as one put it.” https://bit.ly/3pHD8ql

How so: “They said they were left wondering why she seemed so ill-prepared to handle basic questions like ‘Why you haven’t been to the border?’ that have been telegraphed by Republicans and conservative media as well as more mainstream outlets given her focus on the Northern Triangle countries and immigration. Harris’s comments about visiting the border during the trip left almost everyone shaking their heads inside and outside the White House.”

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Google search’s autofill was spot-on yesterday:

Proud of us!:

ON TAP:

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Biden is in Cornwall, U.K.

8:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden receives the President’s Daily Brief.

9:55 a.m. EDT: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave St. Ives Cornwall and head to Carbis Bay, Cornwall.

10 a.m. EDT: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson.

10:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hold a bilateral meeting.

11:30 a.m. EDT: Two roll call votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3g8ruSg

1:45 p.m. EDT: Another roll call vote in the Senate.

WHAT TO WATCH:

1:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks in St. Ives, Cornwall, on the COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3vfByxc

2 p.m. EDT: State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2REZmga

2 p.m. EDT: A House Homeland Security hearing on children at the border. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3gg0H6V

