The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Sights and sounds from Biden’s UK visit

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: G-7 leaders pledge 1B COVID-19 vaccine doses | Sights and sounds from the U.K. | Jill Biden, Kate Middleton meet with schoolchildren | Kate asked about niece Lilibet | No. 2 at CDC says U.S. not ready for next pandemic | Trump DOJ seized House Dems’ data from Apple | Progressives wary of bipartisan infrastructure deal | Md. child’s ‘missing cicada’ poster

ON BIDEN’S EUROPEAN TRIP

A round of COVID-19 vaccines, on the house! — World leaders pledge 1 billion doses:

Via The New York Times’s Marc Santora, “The leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies are expected to pledge one billion doses of Covid vaccines to poor and middle-income countries on Friday as part of a campaign to ‘vaccinate the world’ by the end of 2022.” https://nyti.ms/2U0B80Q

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS FROM THE UK:

Tidbit about the school: “They visited a state-funded school that works with students who have dealt with trauma and supports their mental health. The children are 4- and 5-year-olds and learn to care about animals as a way to develop their skills for nurturing.” (Via The Hill’s Alex Gangitano) https://bit.ly/3zdUpMt

CNN’s Betsy Klein added: “The children at this school in Cornwall have been learning about famous landmarks in the G7 countries, including the White House and Buckingham Palace” Photo of first lady Jill Biden and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, talking with the children: https://bit.ly/3wf9Phj

Tidbit about Kate’s new niece:

Watch the Duchess of Cambridge’s full response: https://bit.ly/3iyR1pr

Happy Friday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

GETTING TRACTION

Yikes — you will be hearing about this reporting for months to come:

Via The New York Times’s Katie Benner, Nicholas Fandos, Michael S. Schmidt and Adam Goldman, “As the Justice Department investigated who was behind leaks of classified information early in the Trump administration, it took a highly unusual step: Prosecutors subpoenaed Apple for data from the accounts of at least two Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, aides and family members. One was a minor.” https://nyti.ms/3vbzExz

Including: Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.), the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) told the Times last night that he was notified that his data had been subpoenaed as well.

In total: “The records of at least a dozen people tied to the committee were seized in 2017 and early 2018.”

The full story — it’s a very big deal: https://nyti.ms/3vbzExz

REACTION FROM NBC’S MARK MURRAY:

“It’s one thing to view last night’s bombshell NYT story about Trump’s DOJ thru the perspective of an ex-president who’s left the political stage for good. It’s another [to] look at it with Trump remaining the GOP’s de-facto leader and 2024 frontrunner.” https://bit.ly/3xdcIiX

IN CONGRESS

How do you like them apples!?:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “A bipartisan group of 10 senators Thursday afternoon announced an agreement on a ‘compromise framework’ to invest $1.2 trillion in infrastructure over the next eight years.” https://bit.ly/2TPZpGI

What we know about this deal: “Sources familiar with the deal said it would provide $974 billion over five years. They also said the framework is focused on ‘core, physical infrastructure’ and would not increase taxes, though it includes an option to index the gas tax to inflation. Further, it would provide $579 billion in new funding over what would otherwise be spent without any new legislation.”

WHY PROGRESSIVES SEEM WARY OF THE DEAL:

Progressives are worried that including all the bipartisan aspects to infrastructure in one bill will make it harder for Democrats to pass another piece of legislation later on. I.e.: They’ve lost all leverage that would sweeten the deal for a future package. https://bit.ly/3znaIGD

Action items that progressives are referring to: “That bigger package could include many progressive prizes, such as climate change legislation, $400 billion for long-term home care and language to lower the cost of prescription drugs.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

A CDC official is sounding the alarm bells — she says we aren’t prepared for the next pandemic:

Via The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel and Reid Wilson, “The No. 2 official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that without consistent, long-term funding for public health, the U.S. won’t be any better prepared for the next pandemic.” https://bit.ly/2U0MVMD

“In an interview with The Hill on Wednesday, Anne Schuchat, the CDC’s principal deputy director, said the U.S. was not prepared for COVID-19 due to years of inadequate investment in public health infrastructure.”

Schuchat told The Hill: “I think the critical learning about how to do better next time is the need to greatly invest in public health, and not just respond to emergencies. This is a big job, and it can’t be like Ebola or H1N1 where there’s emergency funding and then everything goes away. This needs to be sustained, or we will be exactly where we were last year.”

Keep in mind: Schuchat has been at the CDC for 33 years and is retiring this month.

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,427,288

U.S. death toll: 598,756

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 306 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.14 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN OTHER NEWS

Angela, welcome to our nation’s humble abode:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit President Biden at the White House on July 15. https://bit.ly/3wfE4oy

Trying to make that July 4 deadline!:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, “Vice President Harris will travel to South Carolina and Georgia next week, her first stops on a national vaccination tour as the Biden administration makes a final push to meet its coronavirus vaccine goal for the Fourth of July.” https://bit.ly/3geGkGX

Details, if you care: “Harris will visit Greenville, S.C., on Monday and Atlanta next Friday.”

The goal: Having 70 percent of U.S. adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in the United Kingdom. Vice President Harris is in Washington, D.C.

6:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

9:10 a.m. EDT: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson.

9:20 a.m. EDT: President Biden participated in a family photo with G-7 leaders. The photo — what a beautiful backdrop: https://bit.ly/3wjJBKW

9:45 a.m. EDT: President Biden attended a G-7 Summit session.

10:30 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris delivered remarks on the administration’s investments in child care.

1:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden participate in a reception, photo and dinner with G-7 leaders and the royal family.

Monday: The Senate returns. The Senate’s full agenda for Monday: https://bit.ly/3x6aRfQ

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EDT: NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone and Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier testified on the defense priorities for 2022. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3wfsee6

