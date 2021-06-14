To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Biden’s European trip | Meets with the Queen | Biden’s upcoming Putin meeting expected to be frosty | Biden to hold solo news conference after | House returns amid infrastructure talks | Happening on Capitol Hill this week | Novavax COVID vaccine shown highly effective in trial | Five big Supreme Court decisions to watch

THE LATEST FROM BIDEN’S EURO TRIP

Now, what’s cooler than being cool? Ice cold!:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant, “President Biden’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva this week marks the latest chapter in a highly adversarial relationship.” https://bit.ly/3wntwDH

What to expect: “The Wednesday meeting is expected to be frosty, and the White House has set expectations low, saying Biden’s goal is to put the U.S. on a path to a more predictable relationship with Moscow.”

Throwback to 2018 — I wouldn’t expect this to be a similar vibe: “It is certain to draw sharp contrast with the 2018 summit between then-President Trump and Putin in Helsinki, during which Trump triggered enormous controversy by doubting the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment of Russian election interference during a joint press conference.”

This will tell you everything you need to know about the tensions: Biden is scheduled to hold a ~solo~ news conference after his meeting with Putin.

What to expect: https://bit.ly/3wntwDH

It’s Monday — welcome back! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS IN EUROPE:

Tidbit — that’s a lot of excellencies: C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman tweeted, “NUMBER OF EXCELLENCIES BIDEN WILL MEET THIS WEEK: Monday: 5, Tuesday: 2, Wednesday: 1” Screenshot to prove it: https://bit.ly/3vhDwxf

The Bidens had a good laugh with the Queen: I would love to know what they were discussing. Photo: https://bit.ly/3wpSLoW

This is that awkward family photo taken at the end of the day when everyone is too tired to pose.:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3xy8enp

Photo of President Biden landing at Windsor Castle on Marine One: Way to make an entrance!: https://bit.ly/3gm2rvd

Today in awesome-meeting-backdrops: Here’s a photo of President Biden meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on a beach. Photo: https://bit.ly/2Tutj30

NEWS THIS MORNING

Don’t hate the player. Hate the rules of the game.:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) signaled Monday that Republicans, if they win back control of the chamber, wouldn’t advance a Supreme Court nominee if a vacancy occurred in 2024, the year of the next presidential election.” https://bit.ly/35icuen

McConnell told Hugh Hewitt: “I think it’s highly unlikely — in fact, no, I don’t think either party, if it were different from the president, would confirm a Supreme Court nominee in the middle of an election.”

*Cue TV host voice* — Coming up next on Supreme Court decisions!:

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel, “The Supreme Court is poised for a whirlwind end of term, with justices expected to clear the court’s docket of more than 20 pending cases before July.” https://bit.ly/3cEEr4n

The cases to watch:

Same-sex foster parents and religious liberty ObamaCare challenge Voting rights NCAA athlete compensation Student free speech

What to expect for each: https://bit.ly/3cEEr4n

THIS WEEK IN CONGRESS

It’ssssss show time!:

The House and Senate are in this week for a busy few weeks of working on President Biden’s domestic policy agenda. https://bit.ly/3xpAg4l

The biggest action item — unsurprisingly infrastructure: “Democrats want to pass Biden’s $2.3 trillion jobs plan, combined with a $1.8 trillion families plan, in July, giving them a matter of weeks to get united behind both a strategy and a bill that can make it through the House and the Senate, where they hold razor-thin majorities.”

Where infrastructure negotiations stand: A group of senators, five Republicans and five Democrats, reached a bipartisan infrastructure deal, “but the proposal has faced a lukewarm reception from both the White House and Senate Democrats.”

Full breakdown from The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3xpAg4l

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING ON CAPITOL HILL THIS WEEK:

Rolling back the use of military force: “House Democrats are set to repeal a 2002 authorization for the use of military force (AUMF) originally passed by Congress for the Iraq War.”

Nominations: “Senators are set to vote Monday evening on Katanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to be a judge for the D.C. circuit, filling the vacancy created by Merrick Garland’s confirmation as attorney general. The Senate is also set to vote on Lisa Khan’s nomination to be federal trade commissioner and Kiran Arjandas Ahuja’s nomination to be Office of Personnel Management director.”

By the way: Fully vaccinated House lawmakers are now not required to wear a mask in the House chamber.

Context and details for each: https://bit.ly/3xpAg4l

Lighter tidbit — HAHA:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3vo2Kty

MY FAVORITE RESPONSES:

NBC’s Garrett Haake: “He ran the Olympics, dude. You had no chance.” https://bit.ly/3pPmy84

Roll Call’s Tom Williams equated it to a similarly funny photo: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is giving a reporter a run for his money. Photo: https://bit.ly/3goRAR2

NBC’s Benjy Sarlin: “always thought it was funny how Romney would make these self-deprecating jokes about how unathletic he was while also being like the most in-shape 74-year old I’ve ever seen” https://bit.ly/3vrEdUt

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Spreading good news like it’s confetti — we may have another vaccine soon!:

Via CNN’s Jacqueline Howard, “The American biotechnology company Novavax announced on Monday that its coronavirus vaccine candidate was found to have an overall efficacy of 90.4% in a Phase 3 trial conducted across the United States and Mexico.” https://cnn.it/3gmn0rx

What happens next: “Despite these impressive results, the vaccine’s future in the United States is uncertain and it might be needed more in other countries. Novavax says it may not seek emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration until the end of September. And with a plentiful supply of three other authorized vaccines, it’s possible that the agency may tell Novavax to apply instead for a full license — a process that could require several extra months.” Full explanation from The New York Times’s Carl Zimmer: https://nyti.ms/3gmgqkH

INTERESTING READ ON CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED COVID PATIENTS:

Via NBC’s Erika Edwards, “Virtually all hospitalized Covid patients have one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated.” https://nbcnews.to/3gkyWdi

Science is incredible: ” ‘I haven’t had anyone that’s been fully vaccinated become critically ill,’ said Dr. Josh Denson, a pulmonary medicine and critical care physician at Tulane University Medical Center in New Orleans.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,462,524

U.S. death toll: 599,779

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 309 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.1 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

The way to my heart:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3wo54Cp

I first thought this was Photoshopped. But I don’t think it is…:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3pHdfHr

Zoom in on the full size photo — it’s pretty cool: https://bit.ly/3pHdfHr

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden is in Brussels, Belgium. Vice President Harris is in South Carolina today.

4:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

6:35 a.m. EDT: President Biden met with the prime minister of Estonia, the president of Latvia and the president of Lithuania.

7:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden met with Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of NATO.

7:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden participates in the NATO Summit.

10:05 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris left for Greenville, S.C.

11 a.m. EDT: President Biden held a bilateral meeting with the president of Turkey.

1:55 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris tours a pop-up COVID vaccination site in Greenville.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate returns.

3:50 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris meets with community leaders to discuss voting rights.

5 p.m. EDT: The House returns from recess.

5:10 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris leaves South Carolina and returns to Washington, D.C.

5:30 p.m. EDT: Two roll call votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3x6aRfQ

6:30 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3izKn2i

WHAT TO WATCH:

12:15 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris delivers remarks at a COVID vaccination event. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3xlCPEp

12:50 p.m. EDT: President Biden holds a press conference from the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3zs8VQy

3 p.m. EDT: A House hearing on evictions during the COVID pandemic. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3pZ4Qzi

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Strawberry Shortcake Day! It’s also National Bourbon Day.

One of the funniest Twitter threads I’ve read in some time:

Teacher @GeorgePointon_ posted a tweet, “I asked my year 1 classes ‘What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you?’ Here is my analysis; A THREAD” https://bit.ly/3gj0P5w

As you’d expect, the responses were pretty amazing.

One of my favorites:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3wAdo1K

The full thread of responses is pretty entertaining: https://bit.ly/3gj0P5w

And because you made it this far, here are two dogs who are quite determined and excellent at team work: https://bit.ly/3vnlIRp

This post was updated at 1:36 p.m.