–> A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden readies for Putin meeting | Prepares by rallying allies at Group of Seven | Tight-lipped on strategy | Sights and sounds from Europe | Garland contains DOJ fallout of obtaining lawmaker records | Sanders announces opposition to bipartisan infrastructure package | Pfizer looks into rare vaccinated COVID patients for booster | Surplus of Girl Scout cookies

THE LATEST FROM BIDEN’S EUROPE TRIP

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, Morgan Chalfant and Laura Kelly, “President Biden is looking to build momentum heading into a highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.” https://bit.ly/3wvTl4S

How Biden has been preparing: “Biden has spent the last few days rallying allies in the Group of Seven (G-7) and NATO around the need to confront Russia and meeting privately with foreign leaders to gauge how he should approach his one-on-one with Putin.”

Basically, Biden’s whispering to other G-7 leaders — ‘Psst, Putin. Pass it on.: “Biden raised Russia in each of his pull-aside meetings with fellow NATO leaders at Monday’s summit, and he has worked to carefully manage expectations for what can come out of the Putin meeting.”

Do we know what Biden will say during his meeting with Putin?: No, Biden has been tight-lipped about his approach.

What to expect: https://bit.ly/3wvTl4S

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

Biden stopped by the 9/11 memorial at NATO’s headquarters: Here’s a photo of Biden visiting the memorial, via The Associated Press’s Jonathan Lemire: https://bit.ly/2SyC6kw

Narrator — ‘Time was not of the essence that day’: Via NBC’s Peter Alexander: “President Biden is more than 2 hours late to his NATO news conference. No explanation from the White House for the extended delay.” https://bit.ly/2TXyeK6

It's Tuesday, the halfway point of June. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

The New York Times tweeted, “Consuming four or five eight-ounce cups of coffee (or about 400 milligrams of caffeine) a day has been associated with reduced death rates, numerous studies suggest.” https://bit.ly/2SAiZXh

Read the full article: “The Health Benefits of Coffee: Drinking coffee has been linked to a reduced risk of all kinds of ailments, including Parkinson’s disease, melanoma, prostate cancer, even suicide.” https://nyti.ms/2SDGApX

NEWS THIS MORNING

A deal 17 years (!) in the making:

“President Biden and European Union (EU) leaders reached an agreement Tuesday to end the 17-year trade dispute over subsidies to Boeing and Airbus, officials said.” https://bit.ly/3wu1SF8

What to expect: “The development … is likely to improve relations between the U.S. and Europe at a time when they are collectively trying to counter China’s rise.”

Details of the deal: https://bit.ly/3wu1SF8

If you like reading other peoples’ emails:

Via The Hill’s Mychael Schnell, “Newly revealed documents obtained by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform reveal that former President Trump and his allies pressured the Department of Justice (DOJ) to back his unproven claims of election fraud in the days and weeks before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.” https://bit.ly/3gsYgfO

Read the documents and emails: https://bit.ly/35rDTKQ

AT THE DOJ

This story isn’t going away anytime soon:

Via The Hill’s Scott Wong and Rebecca Beitsch, “Attorney General Merrick Garland is scrambling to contain the fallout of a widening Justice Department scandal as Democratic allies and the press express outrage over revelations that his agency secretly obtained records of lawmakers, reporters and dozens of others as it carried out aggressive leak investigations during the Trump presidency.” https://bit.ly/3vjrPWM

How Garland is responding: He directed the DOJ’s inspector general to look into it.

And yesterday: “Garland on Monday … met with executives from CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post to explain why the Department of Justice (DOJ) sought records from eight reporters from those outlets.”

The full response from the DOJ: https://bit.ly/3vjrPWM

IF YOU HAVEN’T BEEN FOLLOWING THIS STORY, HERE’S A QUICK PRIMER:

Via The New York Times’s Michael S. Schmidt and Charlie Savage: https://nyti.ms/3iN4MRH

IN CONGRESS

There are a few constants you can count on in life. And a constant infrastructure week is one of those things:

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced yesterday that he would not support the bipartisan infrastructure package negotiated by five Republicans and five Democrats. https://bit.ly/3iH5tvC

Why: He argues it doesn’t do enough.

Does that mean the package is doomed?: It means that every Democratic senator voted ‘yes,’ 11 Republican votes would also be needed. It’s possible, but other Democrats seem disappointed by the negotiated bill, so who knows.

^ IT’S NOT JUST AN UNHAPPY BERNIE — THE INFRASTRUCTURE PACKAGE IS GETTING IT FROM ALL SIDES:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton: https://bit.ly/3d0ik8L

HAPPENING TODAY — TELL US WHATCHA NEED:

Several mayors are testifying before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on their infrastructure needs. Livestream — it started at 10 a.m. EDT: https://bit.ly/3pVowDV

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

New study on post-COVID patients:

Via The New York Times’s Pam Belluck, a new study of health insurance records shows an increase of medical problems among patients who tested positive for COVID-19. https://nyti.ms/3vufGhE

The gist: “The study, tracking the health insurance records of nearly 2 million people in the United States who contracted the coronavirus last year, found that one month or more after their infection, almost one-quarter — 23 percent — of them sought medical treatment for new conditions.”

What to know about the conditions — there was a pretty big range: “Those affected were all ages, including children. Their most common new health problems were pain, including in nerves and muscles; breathing difficulties; high cholesterol; malaise and fatigue; and high blood pressure. Other issues included intestinal symptoms; migraines; skin problems; heart abnormalities; sleep disorders; and mental health conditions like anxiety and depression.”

The full story and more context: https://nyti.ms/3vufGhE

TIDBIT — PFIZER IS LOOKING AT VACCINATED COVID CASES FOR INTEL ON BOOSTERS:

“Pfizer is studying the rare cases in which vaccinated people have gotten infected with the coronavirus in order to determine when booster shots might be needed.” https://bit.ly/3q0eul1

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,475,460

U.S. death toll: 599,950

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 311 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.11 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Omg — make sure you watch around the 50-second mark:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden is in Geneva, Switzerland. Vice President Harris is in Washington, D.C.

3:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief. Keep in mind: That’s 9:30 a.m. in Belgium.

5 a.m. EDT: President Biden meets with Belgium’s King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

6:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden meets with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

6:50 a.m. EDT: President Biden participates in the U.S.-EU summit.

8:40 a.m. EDT: President Biden leaves Brussels and heads to Geneva, Switzerland.

10:25 a.m. EDT: President Biden meets with Switzerland’s president, Guy Parmelin.

11:30 a.m. EDT: Two roll call votes in the Senate, including a confirmation vote for Lina M. Khan as Federal Trade Commissioner.

12:30 p.m. EDT: Senators meet for weekly caucus meetings.

2:30 p.m. EDT: The Senate holds a confirmation vote on Kiran Arjandas Ahuja to serve as Director of the Office of Personnel Management. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3wqKilG

4 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris meets with immigrant women.

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3vtB32G

6:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris hosts a bipartisan group of women senators for dinner at the Naval Observatory.

WHAT TO WATCH:

Yesterday: Vice President Harris delivered remarks at a COVID vaccination event. Here’s yesterday’s livestream link: https://bit.ly/3xlCPEp

1 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen deliver remarks on small businesses. Livestream: https://bit.ly/35oUQWC

2 p.m. EDT: FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. Livestream: https://bit.ly/35tUBJz

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Lobster Day!

