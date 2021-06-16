The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from the Biden-Putin summit

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: BREAKING: Biden-Putin summit finishes early | Putin says meeting was ‘constructive’ | Biden to deliver remarks soon | Sights and sounds from the Biden-Putin summit | Biden, Putin shake hands | Tense body language | Russian security shove U.S. press | Tensions boil over negotiations among Dems | Capitol tiptoes back to normality post-pandemic | Cups reopens | Harris hosts female senators for dinner | Served cheese puffs she made herself

BREAKING

Well, that was quick:

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin just finished their highly anticipated summit, ending the meeting much faster than had been expected. https://bit.ly/2RZwU8W

What we know: “The Biden-Putin summit has ended, with the official time stamp just about 3 hours and 21 minutes. A White House official says the meetings were actually held together, not the separate breakout session as expected. Bottom line — a shorter summit than anyone anticipated.” (Via CNN’s Jeff Zeleny) https://bit.ly/2UcU4JS

For context: White House officials predicted that the meeting could last for around five hours. https://bit.ly/2RZwU8W

VLADIMIR PUTIN JUST HELD A PRESS CONFERENCE:

Russian President Vladimir Putin just spoke with reporters following his meeting with President Biden.

Putin called the meeting ‘constructive’: “There was no hostility,” Putin said about his discussions with Biden. “Quite the contrary.”

Putin on cyberattacks: The Washington Post’s Matt Viser tweeted that “Vladimir Putin claims most cyberattacks originate from the US and the West, and not from Russia.” https://bit.ly/3vwRHyg

Livestream of Putin’s remarks: https://bit.ly/3q1bF3p

Photo of the room where Putin spoke with the press: https://bit.ly/3vuMcjT

HAPPENING SOON — ^BIDEN TELLS US HIS SIDE OF THE STORY:

President Biden is scheduled to hold a solo press conference to explain from his perspective what happened during the Putin summit.

Livestream of Biden’s remarks: https://bit.ly/3q14tnN

It's Wednesday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

THE LATEST FROM GENEVA

Actual footage of Joe Biden getting ready to rumble:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Alex Gangitano, “President Biden kicked off a summit in Geneva with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday with a handshake and a photo opportunity before the two disappeared behind closed doors with high-level U.S. and Russian officials to discuss a range of issues in what was expected to be a tense first meeting between the two presidents.” https://bit.ly/3pXEVrL

Logistically, how the meeting went down: Biden and Putin first held a bilateral meeting. When that finished, they extended the meeting to a group of American and Russian officials for an expanded bilateral meeting. Details from Politico’s Anita Kumar and Quint Forgey: https://politi.co/3vzRydA

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS FROM THE MEETING:

Yikes: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins tweeted, “The only press access at the Biden-Putin summit ended in chaos as several US reporters were left out of the room amid pushing and shoving. TV pool says Russian security ‘pulled on our clothes and shoved us as we tried … to stay.’ Biden’s remarks were very difficult to hear.” https://bit.ly/3zpNtvP

Here’s a photo of the skirmish:

And here’s video of reporters getting shoved: https://bit.ly/2Tw0zXP

Biden and Putin watched it all go down: Via Politico’s Anita Kumar, here’s a photo of Biden and Putin watching “the media scuffle”: https://bit.ly/3iN59vw

What a cool library!: Here’s video of the start of the meeting: https://bit.ly/3iKlNf6

Video of the handshake:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3gEmYtL

What a beautiful day in Geneva: Here’s a photo from CNN’s Betsy Klein: https://bit.ly/3iHO8CV

And more photos from Geneva: Via The Associated Press’s Jonathan Lemire. Wow, I would love to live there: https://bit.ly/2SD6WZk

Hahaha, amazing:

Throwback: Via CBS News’s Mark Knoller, “Photo-op was also jammed and chaotic at first Reagan-Gorbachev Summit in Geneva in 1985.” Photo: https://bit.ly/35pW03Q

IN CONGRESS

Patience is wearing thin these days:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton and Mike Lillis, “Democratic tensions over infrastructure and the Biden agenda showed signs of boiling over Tuesday as one progressive lawmaker after another blasted a bipartisan framework negotiated by centrists in both parties.” https://bit.ly/2RZ4CeM

Where the bipartisan infrastructure package stands: “The scaled-down agreement backed by a bipartisan group of 10 senators appears on life support days after it was announced, with progressives pressuring the White House to move on from bipartisan talks.”

Where the frustrations come into play: “While Biden has repeatedly said he’d prefer a bipartisan deal on infrastructure, the two parties appear to be far apart over what the proper size of a package should be, or how to pay for it. And progressives in both the Senate and House are losing patience with the process.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/2RZ4CeM

Meanwhile with the Trump DOJ subpoenas:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Senate Democrats are quickly running into a GOP buzzsaw as they probe the Trump-era Justice Department’s collection of lawmaker records.” https://bit.ly/3zyonL6

What’s happening now: “As part of the fierce backlash from Capitol Hill, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee launched a probe this week and are threatening to subpoena former Attorneys General William Barr and Jeff Sessions if they don’t testify voluntarily. But that effort faces a significant GOP roadblock since Republicans on the Judiciary Committee will need to back any effort to compel documents or testimony from potential witnesses.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3zyonL6

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Capitol Hill is back, baby!:

Via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos, “Virtual caucus meetings, mask requirements and long, socially distanced votes are officially a thing of the past as Congress — and the U.S. at large — is starting to turn the page on the COVID-19 pandemic.” https://bit.ly/3q1Ds3K

“After returning from a three-week recess, House Democrats on Tuesday held their first in-person caucus meeting in more than a year. Lawmakers also returned to Washington this week without having to abide by a universal mask requirement in the House chamber anymore. Masks are now sparse throughout the Capitol complex, among both parties, aside from a few staff and lawmakers who continue to wear them at their own discretion.”

This line made me laugh: “Members of Congress — a notoriously extroverted bunch — are clearly reveling in freely glad-handing and embracing on the floor after months of being told to keep each other at arm’s length.” You can say that again!

TIDBIT — CUPS IS BACK OPEN ON CAPITOL HILL!:

Photo from CNN’s Jeremy Herb: https://bit.ly/2S09ekS

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,486,992

U.S. death toll: 600,292 — yup, we have, unfortunately, reached the 600k death threshold. https://bit.ly/3gsSrAs

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 312 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.14 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Okayyyy, I’m going to need that recipe ASAP:

BACK STORY:

Vice President Harris hosted female senators for dinner in her residence. “CNN … reported that Harris had invited all 24 female senators — 16 Democrats and eight Republicans.” https://cnn.it/2Sxu77s

Photos from the dinner: https://bit.ly/3gHvFDX

Including a look at the menu: It appears that they were served roasted mahi-mahi and warm strawberry-rhubarb croustades. Yum — here’s the full menu: https://bit.ly/3xEFbP5

There is *a lot* going on in this photo:

