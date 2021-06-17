The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Supreme Court unveils two major opinions

via GIPHY

–> A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Supreme Court upholds ObamaCare in 7-2 decision | Sides with Catholic adoption agency that turned away same-sex couples | Biden to sign bill making Juneteenth a holiday | 14 Republicans vote against otherwise unanimous Juneteenth bill | Takeaways from Biden-Putin summit | Biden says he got what he wanted out of summit | Manchin closed-lipped on election bill | 1,098-carat diamond found

NEWS THIS MORNING ObamaCare lives to see another day:

The Supreme Court just rejected a Republican challenge to the Affordable Care Act (ACA). https://bit.ly/3q1EEEd

The decision: 7-2. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

What to know about the case: “The case arose after 18 Republican states brought a legal challenge in 2018 aimed at striking down the ACA … The GOP challengers focused on the ObamaCare tax penalty meant to induce the purchase of health insurance by most Americans. They argued that President Trump’s 2017 tax cut, which zeroed out the penalty, made that provision unconstitutional. Without the tax penalty, they argued, ObamaCare effectively lost its constitutional footing.” Full breakdown from The Hill’s John Kruzel: https://bit.ly/3q1EEEd

Read the court’s decision: https://bit.ly/3gECMgn

The argument from the dissenting justices:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3vDAinM

It's Thursday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

ALSO IN THE SUPREME COURT

The Supreme Court took the Catholic adoption agency’s side:

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel, “The Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Thursday that the city of Philadelphia ran afoul of religious protections when it cut ties with a Catholic adoption agency over its refusal to place foster children with same-sex couples.” https://bit.ly/3wz9lDa

Read the full opinion: https://bit.ly/3wBMx5J

HAPPENING TODAY

Good job, everyone. Almost everyone agreed to something.:

President Biden is signing a widely supported bill today to make Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in America, a federal holiday. https://bit.ly/3cP9R8a

When Biden will sign the bill — At 3:30 p.m. EDT: He and Vice President Harris will also deliver remarks during the signing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3vwUtUw

The House vote yesterday: The House voted 415-14 to make it a holiday.

What about the Senate? It passed with unanimous consent.

Who voted against it?: 14 House Republicans. Here’s the list of whom: https://bit.ly/2UenNSL

Why several Republicans voted against it: “Multiple Republicans expressed concern during House floor debate that officially calling the holiday Juneteenth National Independence Day could lead to confusion with Independence Day on July 4.”

^ Don’t worry, we promise to keep them straight!

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

When you get breakfast with your friends to debrief after a big night out:

President Biden is back in the White House after his highly anticipated summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The gist of how Biden feels post-summit: Biden says he got what he wanted out of the summit. I.e.: It got the ball rolling with diplomacy. https://bit.ly/2TJwrYU

FIVE TAKEAWAYS FROM THE SUMMIT:

“The White House was careful to downplay expectations for the summit … Biden instead sought to frame the meeting as an exercise in worldly pragmatism.” “The most contentious subject from the two leaders’ dueling news conferences was an unexpected one — the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.” “Much of the commentary that initially followed Wednesday’s summit measured Biden’s performance against [former President Trump].” Trump set the bar low with his controversial Putin meeting in 2018, so Biden had a big advantage. “Putin’s desire to flex Russian muscle on the world stage is well known.” “The summit provided some positive mood music for Biden and Putin, but it is unclear whether it presages any real change.”

More context and details to each, via The Hill’s Niall Stanage: https://bit.ly/3q1t0ct

IN CONGRESS

Joe Manchin: I’m FULL of surprises!:

“Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is keeping his colleagues guessing on whether he will back a sweeping election bill during a high-profile vote next week.” https://bit.ly/35syqnn

Why this is key: “Democrats are expected to hold a key test vote next week on S. 1, titled the For the People Act. The debate will spotlight a simmering months-long fight over voting rights. The measure is guaranteed to run headlong into a filibuster, but Democrats are hoping to at least put up a unified front and keep the focus on GOP opposition — not their own divisions.”

Lol — all of you know how much I appreciate bad puns:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3gCJpji

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

If you’ve been hearing talk about the ‘delta variant,’ here’s what that is:

Via CNBC’s Holly Ellyatt, “The Covid-19 delta variant originally discovered in India is now spreading around the world, becoming the dominant strain in some countries, such as the U.K., and likely to become so in others, like the U.S.” https://cnb.cx/3gwGc5W

How many countries has it spread to?: The World Health Organization says at least 80 countries.

‘How worried should you be about the Delta variant?’: Via CNN’s Zachary B. Wolf: https://cnn.it/3q1Vd2C

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,499,445

U.S. death toll: 600,658

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 313 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.17 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

10 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/35wS01y

12:15 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris has lunch with CIA Director Bill Burns.

Launching Monday — a new newsletter on the block!: The Hill’s Sustainability Newsletter will focus on the best and most promising practices and policies that ensure society’s needs of the present don’t undermine the needs of the future. Sign up here: https://bit.ly/3jtvjBL

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EDT: The White House COVID Response Team held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3q1cLfk

3:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. Biden and Vice President Harris deliver remarks. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3vwUtUw

