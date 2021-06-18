The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Nation marks first Juneteenth as national holiday

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

First Juneteenth observed as national holiday | What's open and what's closed | States scramble to shut down | Biden to deliver vaccination effort update at 2:15 p.m. | Five takeaways from Supreme Court's ObamaCare decision

HAPPENING TODAY

Another national holiday on the block:

President Biden signed a bill yesterday to make Juneteenth a national holiday, effective immediately.

What Juneteenth is commemorating: The end of slavery in the United States. The New York Times has a helpful explainer on the holiday: https://nyti.ms/30Un1vu

QUESTIONS YOU MAY HAVE:

Are banks open today?: Via USA Today’s Jessica Menton, yes, most banks will be open because of the fast turnaround: https://bit.ly/2Uffnum

And is the stock market open?: Yes, it will be open today and Monday, according to Barrons: https://bit.ly/3vHFh6N

Here’s how states scrambled to shut down for the national holiday: Via CNN’s Paul LeBlanc: https://cnn.it/3xznSyv

What’s open and closed: In The Washington, D.C., area specifically, here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed, via WTOP: https://bit.ly/3qf9jxW

ONLY ONE STATE DOES NOT RECOGNIZE JUNETEENTH AS A STATE HOLIDAY OR DAY OF OBSERVANCE:

That state is South Dakota. Interesting read from The Hill’s Reid Wilson: https://bit.ly/2SAgapj

TIDBITS:

Oh.:

Read the excerpts — yikes: https://bit.ly/35wzO8m

A lighter tidbit: Reuters’s Pete Schroeder tweeted, “We should announce new holidays with less than 24 hours notice more often. I like the gleeful chaos.” https://bit.ly/3xuUA4f

IN CONGRESS

One point to the centrist side of the scoreboard:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Centrists have gained leverage in the Senate battle over an infrastructure package after 11 more senators backed a $974 billion infrastructure framework.” https://bit.ly/3q81BFI

How so: “Twenty-one senators in all are supporting the proposal, which is much smaller than what the White House and liberals prefer. The group includes 11 Republicans, nine Democrats and an independent who caucuses with Democrats.”

Meanwhile with progressives: “Liberals who were calling on fellow Democrats to ‘cut bait’ only a few days ago now grudgingly acknowledge they will have to review the details of what the centrists will come up with before deciding their next move.”

What to expect going forward: https://bit.ly/3q81BFI

Disappearing into the abyss:

Via The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel, “The public option insurance plan has fallen off the national radar, despite being a major point of contention between moderates and progressives just a year ago during President Biden’s campaign.” https://bit.ly/3iQYSi9

The redirected attention: “But rather than holding Biden’s feet to the fire on the issue, progressives are concentrating on other health care priorities, like ensuring drug pricing reform and expanded Medicare are included in a massive infrastructure package.”

FIVE TAKEAWAYS ON THE SUPREME COURT’S OBAMACARE DECISION:

Via The Hill’s Peter Sullivan: https://bit.ly/2SN2l6K

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill last night:

TIDBIT — YESTERDAY WAS SEERSUCKER DAY IN THE CAPITOL:

Here’s a photo of those who celebrate: https://bit.ly/2UinRAT

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Interesting read on J&J — not many people got it:

Via The New York Times’s Noah Weiland, “When Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine was authorized for emergency use in late February, it was seen as a breakthrough for reaching vulnerable and isolated Americans, a crucial alternative to vaccines that require two shots weeks apart and fussier storage.” https://nyti.ms/2UkMTzv

Yes, but: “With only 11.8 million doses administered in the United States so far — less than 4 percent of the total — the ‘one and done’ vaccine has fallen flat.”

Doses are starting to expire: “States have warned for weeks that they may not find recipients for millions of doses that will soon expire, partly because the vaccine’s appeal dropped after it was linked to a rare but serious blood-clotting disorder and injections were paused for 10 days in April.”

How this could play out: https://nyti.ms/2UkMTzv

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,510,275

U.S. death toll: 600,944

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 315 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.33 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Washington, D.C., and is heading to Wilmington, Del. this afternoon. Vice President Harris is in Atlanta today.

9:30 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris left for Atlanta.

10:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

11:55 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris toured a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

2:55 p.m. EDT: President Biden leaves for Wilmington, Del.

4:40 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris meets with community leaders at Clark Atlanta University to discuss voting rights.

6:15 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris returns to Washington, D.C.

3 p.m. EDT Monday: The Senate returns. The Senate’s full agenda: https://bit.ly/3d9ZFr9

Launching Monday — a new newsletter on the block!: The Hill’s Sustainability Newsletter will focus on the best and most promising practices and policies that ensure society’s needs of the present don’t undermine the needs of the future. Sign up here: https://bit.ly/3jtvjBL

WHAT TO WATCH:

1:40 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris delivers remarks at a vaccination mobilization event at Clark Atlanta University. Livestream: https://bit.ly/35AhhIg

2:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 vaccination effort. Livestream: https://bit.ly/35wE1Jc

