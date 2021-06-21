The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Big week for infrastructure negotiations

Presented by Facebook

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden undecided on bipartisan infrastructure deal | Psaki says White House is waiting to see more details | Biden risks break with progressives | Supreme Court’s unanimous NCAA ruling | Schumer tees up election reform vote on Tuesday | Bill to fail, but Dems hoping for united vote | Manchin the holdout | House to nix Trump-era regulations

THE LATEST WITH INFRASTRUCTURE

There’s no ‘I’ in team, but there sure is a ‘ME’:

President Biden has not said whether he will support the $974 billion bipartisan infrastructure package negotiated by 10 Democratic and Republican senators.

New this morning — what is the White House waiting for?: White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden is waiting to see more details of the bipartisan infrastructure package before deciding if he will endorse it. https://bit.ly/35GBht2

Why progressives are worried about Biden supporting the package: Progressives are worried that a bipartisan bill would leave out some of their priorities. And if Democrats try to pass a second, supplemental bill to add their priorities, the political capital will have already been spent.

The big question: Will progressives support the bipartisan plan if President Biden endorses it?

How this could play out, via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton: https://bit.ly/3iYEvjs

THE SCHEDULE ON CAPITOL HILL COMING UP:

“The Senate is poised to leave town for two weeks on Thursday, while the House is in town through next week before leaving until July 19.” https://bit.ly/3gR3sdD

Happy Monday — it is officially summer!!

NEWS THIS MORNING

Colleges, you may offer more perks for student-athletes:

Via The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes, “The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday against the NCAA’s limits on education-related perks for college athletes, upholding a lower court’s decision that was one of the most important in the movement to increase compensation for student-athletes.” https://wapo.st/3cXtjzJ

I.e.: “The court rejected the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s argument that its rules limiting such educational benefits were necessary to preserve the image of amateurism in college sports.”

What this means: https://wapo.st/3cXtjzJ

Read the full ruling: https://bit.ly/2Ud2AbF

HAPPENING ON TUESDAY

For The Sake-of-a-United-Front Act:

The Senate is expected to vote on the major election reform bill, known as the For the People Act. https://bit.ly/3gR3sdD

Is it expected to pass?: Nope, it needs 60 votes to pass. Democrats have nowhere near the votes.

The battle Democrats are picking: Voting as a united front on the election bill. But there’s still one holdout: yep, you guessed it: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.)

But the bill is dead anyway — why do Democrats really want Manchin to vote for the bill?: “Democrats are hoping to be able to unite their 50 members in support of it in an effort to put the political spotlight on Republican opposition.”

Is there a chance Manchin will vote with his party?: Yes, there are negotiations taking place. Manchin argues that the bill is too broad.

What it will take to get Manchin on board, via The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3gR3sdD

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING IN CONGRESS THIS WEEK:

The House is trying to nix Trump-era regulations: “The House is set to nix several Trump-era rules under the Congressional Review Act (CRA), which allows Congress to take aim at recent executive branch rules and regulations.”

^ The three rules House Dems are trying roll back:

1) Involves banks and third-party lenders.

2) Involves workplace discrimination.

3) Methane emissions standards.

More on those Trump-era rules: https://bit.ly/3cX9WH1

War powers: “Congress is set to take another step toward repealing a nearly two-decade-old Iraq War authorization this week.”

And obviously more nominations: The Senate will vote on Christopher Fonzone’s nomination to be general counsel of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and Kiran Ahuja’s nomination to be director of the Office of Personnel Management.

Context and details for each from The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3gR3sdD

IN OTHER NEWS

Let’s play, ‘political headline or “Star Wars” movie name’ … ‘The center strikes back’:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “The political center is striking back — at least for now.” https://bit.ly/35DvSCH

One example: “Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has become the most influential member of the Senate, occupying a perch from which he is able to mute his own party’s most ambitious goals.”

Another example: “Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), an avatar of Clinton-era centrism, easily defeated a challenge from the left earlier this month to secure the party nomination as he seeks to get his old job back.”

Another example: “New York City Democrats will go to the polls Tuesday with relative moderates holding the advantage over more progressive figures, according to polls.”

Yes, but keep in mind: “The situation in Republican circles is very different, with former President Trump casting a long shadow over the party and his internal critics on the ropes. Still, it is notable that Republicans in both New Jersey and Virginia have recently chosen gubernatorial nominees who were not the most pro-Trump options available.”

The full column: https://bit.ly/35DvSCH

I’m sorry, what??:

Via Vice’s Todd Feathers, “A CCTV Company Is Paying Remote Workers in India to Yell at Armed Robbers: Clerks at 7-Eleven and other convenience stores are being constantly monitored by a voice of god that can intervene from thousands of miles away.” https://bit.ly/3vFjEEd

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Yes, let’s keep moving in this direction!:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3vEDEqI

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,542,425

U.S. death toll: 601,825

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 318 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.24 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

