The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – House bills target Big Tech

The House Judiciary Committee is marking up bipartisan antitrust legislation today to rein in big tech companies.

The big tech companies this legislation targets: Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google — GAFA, if you will.

Tech groups — Hold up, hold up: Tech industry groups, major tech companies and centrist Democrats pushed for the bill markup to be postponed. Why: For more time to look into the proposals. https://bit.ly/3xMmR6o

‘TECH GIANTS, FEARFUL OF PROPOSALS TO CURB THEM, BLITZ WASHINGTON WITH LOBBYING’:

Via The New York Times’s Cecilia King, David McCabe and Kenneth P. Vogel: https://nyti.ms/3j5FrlX

It's Wednesday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

REST IN PEACE TO OUR COLLEAGUE: We have some very sad news to report. The Hill’s media reporter, Thomas Moore, died suddenly earlier this week. He was a very hard worker, and we will really miss him.

From The Hill’s Steve Clemons: “Very sad news that @thehill and I lost an excellent and hardworking colleague @thdomo Thomas Moore. I will miss him. Life is fragile. Hug your loved ones. Will miss you Thomas. RIP.” https://bit.ly/3zOhhSR

From @fontbandit: “Thomas Moore loved music and reporting, and we talked guitars as much as we talked business. He was one of the best.”

From The Hill’s Zack Budryk: “Our media reporter @thdomo died suddenly yesterday. He was hired during [work from home] so we just met in person on Thursday, but he was always friendly and helpful and loved what he did.” https://bit.ly/2T1YV02

NEWS THIS MORNING

This court case sounds like a Goosebumps book title: ‘The Case of the Cursing Cheerleader’

I’m gonna need a dark room, a flashlight under my chin and a creepy voice. Oh, and I may need a bonfire! Oh, and a group of easily frightened preteens:

“The Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with a teen student who claimed her school district violated the First Amendment by punishing her for a profanity-laced social media post she sent while away from school grounds.” https://bit.ly/3d7ntf8

I know, I know — you’re going to want to hear more to the story?: Basically, a girl tried out for her high school’s varsity cheerleading squad. She instead made junior varsity and posted an angry Snapchat with the caption, “f*** school f*** softball f*** cheer f*** everything.” Her school removed her from the cheerleading team, and her dad then filed a lawsuit, arguing that her post was protected by First Amendment rights. The full story from Vox: https://bit.ly/2SR7JWQ

REACTIONS THAT MADE ME LAUGH:

From Bloomberg’s Ryan Teague Beckwith: “Cheerleaders everywhere today: ‘F*** yeah!’” https://bit.ly/3d6NsDf

If you’ve seen Bring It On, you will appreciate this line: “So I guess it *is* a democracy, not a cheerocracy.” (Via CBS News’s Grace Segers) https://bit.ly/3gWKaDZ

Police, you may not enter:

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel, “The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to grant police more authority to enter the home of a fleeing suspect following a minor offense.” https://bit.ly/3j6bnH1

Details: “The unanimous ruling preserves a legal test that involves weighing the circumstances of a warrantless search to determine its lawfulness under the Fourth Amendment.”

IN CONGRESS

^ Speaking of F-words, you may want to bleep out the word ‘filibuster’ if you’re talking to any Washington Democrats today:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Democrats are confronting the reality that absent any seismic shifts, their top agenda items face long, if not impossible, odds in the Senate amid growing frustration with the legislative filibuster.” https://bit.ly/3xNQq7U

Why now?: “After achieving a unified government for the first time since 2010, Democrats pledged to go ‘big’ and ‘bold’ after four years of the Trump administration. But they are watching as their wish list of bills runs straight into a familiar buzzsaw: the Senate’s own rulebook.”

How the fight over the f***b***** isn’t over: https://bit.ly/3xNQq7U

MEANWHILE — HERE’S WHERE THE INFRASTRUCTURE TALKS STAND:

Not many developments.

“A busy afternoon of meetings between senior White House officials and Senate moderates failed to achieve a breakthrough Tuesday after senior Biden advisers made it clear they do not support several of the senators’ strategies for paying for new infrastructure investment.” https://bit.ly/3zTAWke

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

What, having small children didn’t sound appealing in the past year??:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson, “The number of American women who gave birth last year fell precipitously over 2019, as provisional government data shows a national baby bust getting worse during the coronavirus pandemic.” https://bit.ly/3xMHT52

How steeply did the birth rate drop: It dropped 4 percent from 2019 to 2020. That’s the steepest drop in 50 years.

Read the full report from the National Center for Health Statistics at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://bit.ly/3d9dG8q

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,566,472

U.S. death toll: 602,476

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 319 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.05 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN NEW YORK CITY

Hey, remember that time that everyone overhyped Andrew Yang and then he came in fourth?:

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is leading in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, with 82 percent precincts reporting.

You mean the race that we only really heard about Andrew Yang?: Yup, that one!

Former presidential candidate Yang came in a distant fourth place and was the first to drop out last night.

The current primary results: https://nyti.ms/3gWnNhJ

1) Eric Adams with 31.7 percent

2) Maya Wiley with 22.3 percent

3) Kathryn Garcia with 19.5 percent

4) Andrew Yang with 11.7 percent

Full breakdown of the race from The New York Times’s Katie Glueck: https://nyti.ms/3j60AfZ

IN OTHER NEWS

If you’ve seen the Britney Spears documentary:

Via NBC’s Doha Madani and Diana Dasrath, “Britney Spears is expected to make a rare statement to the court Wednesday in her yearslong conservatorship case, with fans standing by with rapt attention in hopes to more clearly understand the singer’s feelings about her father’s control over her life.”

What to know: https://nbcnews.to/3zNJc5s

Wow, great work everyone. A+:

If you’re a little confused about the caption: It’s quoting a viral video of a man getting heated over whether Glinda The Good Witch is a princess. Watch: https://bit.ly/3zM8vFb

