The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden to review infrastructure deal

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Pelosi announces select committee for Jan. 6 probe | White House aides, bipartisan senators reach infrastructure deal | Biden to review the details | ‘Biden whisperer’ behind the deal | Romney orders pizzas for evening negotiations | Britney Spears speaks out against conservatorship | Says it’s ‘abusive’ | Fauci says vaccinated people can do whatever they want on July 4 | National Bomb Pop Day

LATEST WITH INFRASTRUCTURE

They’ve reached a deal to possibly make a deal with the head dealmaker:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, a bipartisan group of senators who have been working on the infrastructure negotiations say they have reached a deal with White House aides. President Biden will be briefed on the deal today to decide whether to move forward. https://bit.ly/3qo0eCR

How we know — Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters: “Republicans and Democrats have come together, along with the White House, and we’ve agreed on a framework and we’re gonna be heading to the White House tomorrow.”

^ See it’s not ~always~ Joe Manchin that we’re talking about. 😉

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) confirmed that a deal was reached: “They said it sounded good,” Manchin said of the deal. “We said we’re all on the same page.”

^ OK, well I didn’t ~just~ mention Manchin…

The gist of the deal — basically the top-line numbers and how to pay for it: “The plan, according to the senators, consists largely of details the bipartisan group has released in recent weeks as the senators tried to gain momentum for their proposal. It includes roughly the same amount of new spending, $579 billion, for a total of $974 billion over five years or $1.2 trillion over eight years.”

So, now what?: Wait to see if Biden agrees to this.

What to expect: https://bit.ly/3qo0eCR

It's Thursday — a week from today and it's July! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill's 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

Who helped orchestrate the deal:

Via The Washington Post’s Jeff Stein and Tyler Pager, “Biden whisperer, longtime Washington lobbyist helps secure breakthrough in infrastructure talks: Steve Ricchetti is playing a key role in guiding the president through negotiations, drawing on decades of experience and relationships.”

The full story: https://wapo.st/3h7GS0O

Tidbit — pizzas on Mitt!:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3h5owNR

If you’re playing the ‘drink when you read Joe Manchin’s name’ game, take a sip!:

In an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said he’s sick of talking about the intraparty battles around Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) https://bit.ly/3vNFLIM

In Sanders’s words: “I’m tired of talking about Mr. Manchin and Ms. Sinema. We have got to do what we can to bring people together. The American people, I think, all over this country understand now is the time to act.”

NEWS THIS MORNING

BREAKING — Pelosi announces how the Jan. 6 Capitol attack will be investigated:

Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis, “House Democrats will soon establish a special congressional committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Thursday.” https://bit.ly/3d8j7Ek

What this means: “The move, coming almost six months after the deadly riot, indicates that Democrats have no intention of letting Republicans stymie a comprehensive examination of the violence and what led up to it.”

Keep in mind: “The select committee, to consist of lawmakers from both parties, was not the Democrats’ first choice for an investigative strategy. But Senate Republicans last month blocked legislation to establish an independent panel — modeled on the 9/11 commission — to conduct the probe.”

The eviction moratorium has been extended:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday announced that it will extend the nationwide pause on evictions for one more month — until the end of July. https://bit.ly/3j97L6Y

IN CONGRESS

That’s what we call ‘picking their battles’:

Via The New York Times’s Jonathan Weisman and Nick Corasaniti, “Congressional Democrats, searching for any way forward on legislation to protect voting rights, find themselves softening their once-firm opposition to a form of restriction on the franchise that they had long warned would be Exhibit A for voter suppression: voter identification laws.” https://nyti.ms/3vSIiS3

Democrats used to HATE voter ID laws: “But in recent years, as the concept of voter identification has become broadly popular, the idea that voters bring some form of ID to the polls has been accepted by Democrats ranging from Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia on the center-right to Stacey Abrams of Georgia, a hero of the left.”

The battles Democrats are choosing to pick: “Newer state laws that restrict early voting and mail-in voting, limit ballot drop boxes and allow partisan elected officials to take on a greater role overseeing elections…”

GETTING TRACTION

Britney wants out of this Crazy, Toxic Circus so she can Work B****’ … Basically, she no longer wants to be A Slave 4 U:

Via CNN’s Chloe Melas, “Britney Spears broke her silence in a court hearing on Wednesday regarding her court-ordered conservatorship that has been in place for nearly 13 years.” https://cnn.it/3gQreYr

What Spears is arguing: “She said she felt she had been forced to perform, was given no privacy and was made to use birth control, take medication and attend therapy sessions against her will. Spears said on Wednesday that she was put on lithium, despite her objections … Lithium is commonly used to treat bipolar disorder, which often causes episodes of depression and mania — a feeling of uncontrolled irritability or excitement. It can also be used to treat depression.”

Excerpt from Spears: “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby,” Spears said. “I have an I[U]D inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children, any more children … I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive.”

Read her full statement: https://bit.ly/3vWuE06

What happens next: A court hearing is scheduled for July 14.

Here’s the full story: https://cnn.it/3gQreYr

IN THE GOP

It’s me! Your best friend Nikki! You remember all of our good times!:

Via The Hill’s Max Greenwood and Tal Axelrod, Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is seeking to court Republicans after her falling out with former President Trump. https://bit.ly/3xTHspF

What Nikki Haley is up to: “[She] will headline the Iowa GOP’s annual Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines on Thursday, the latest step in a months-long effort to rehabilitate her image in conservative circles after criticizing former President Trump over the Jan. 6 riot.”

Since Jan. 6: “She has endorsed female Republican candidates, met with House conservatives on Capitol Hill and praised Trump publicly — all the while fueling speculation that she’s planning to mount her own bid for the White House.”

Is it working?: Well, Republicans seem pretty split on her efforts. The full story: https://bit.ly/3xTHspF

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

A round of Fauci Pouchies on the house!:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3zXNGX9

The full story: “Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on NBC’s Today show Wednesday that the Delta variant will dominate in many parts of the US in several weeks to a month – but fully vaccinated people can do all the things they want on July 4.”

The good news/bad news: The vaccines work well against the new variant, but people who are not vaccinated are the concern. https://cnn.it/3jbCccz

^ If you’re wondering what a ‘Fauci Pouchy’ is: It’s a cocktail in a Capri Sun-type pouch. Washingtonian has an explainer. https://bit.ly/3zUblaW

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,578,862

U.S. death toll: 602,838

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 319 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.05 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

This is still so hard to watch:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2U0OFoW

Hello, senator! Goodbye, senator!’:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2T5vASt

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden is in Raleigh, N.C. Vice President Harris is in Washington, D.C.

10:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

11 a.m. EDT: Two roll call votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/2UAqT3F

1:45 p.m. EDT: A judicial confirmation vote in the Senate.

2 p.m. EDT: President Biden leaves for North Carolina.

3:30 – 5 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3jnmcVl

4:50 p.m. EDT: President Biden visits a mobile vaccination unit in Raleigh, N.C., and meets with families of frontline workers.

7:55 p.m. EDT: President Biden returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

2:45 p.m. EDT: White House principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2TTxXbb

4:15 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris holds virtual meetings to encourage communities to get vaccinated. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3xMddkg

5:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks in Raleigh, N.C., on the importance of vaccinations. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3h0RU7P

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Pralines Day and National Bomb Pop Day!

And because you make it to the end, here’s a puppy trying out to be a kangaroo: https://bit.ly/3zVcIWX