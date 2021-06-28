The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Goldman Sachs – Biden muddies infrastructure deal

Presented by Goldman Sachs

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Supreme Court declines to hear transgender school bathroom case | House to vote on Jan. 6 select committee | Biden walks back infrastructure threat | Infrastructure deal back on track after stumbles | Study suggests Pfizer, Moderna vaccines offer lasting protection | White House lit up in rainbow colors | U.S. Olympic gymnastics team selected

NEWS THIS MORNING

The Supreme Court is shaking its head ‘nope’:

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel, “The Supreme Court on Monday declined an appeal from a Virginia school board in a long running battle over bathroom access, effectively handing a victory to transgender student Gavin Grimm.” https://bit.ly/3xYClo4

What we know about the appeal: “The court’s denial to grant the appeal means that fewer than four justices agreed to take up the case … The move came in an unsigned order, with two of the court’s more conservative justices, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, indicating they would have taken up the appeal.”

What this means: “The development leaves in place a federal appeals court ruling in favor of Grimm, a transgender student who first sued his school district in Gloucester County, Va., in 2015 for access to the boys’ bathroom.”

Details of the case: https://bit.ly/3xYClo4

THE SUPREME COURT’S BIGGEST QUESTION RIGHT NOW — WILL JUSTICE BREYER RETIRE?:

The implications, via The Hill’s Harper Neidig: https://bit.ly/3w1uF31

It's Monday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

THE LATEST WITH THE INFRASTRUCTURE DEAL

Cleanup on aisle 46:

Via The New York Times’s Nicholas Fandos, “A fragile bipartisan infrastructure deal appeared to be moving forward once again on Sunday, as moderate Republicans said they had been reassured that President Biden would not hold it hostage while Democrats simultaneously work on a larger, partisan economic package.” https://nyti.ms/3xfaik4

“After 48 hours of chaos, the statements by leading Republicans prompted a sigh of relief for the White House, where Mr. Biden and top aides had worked through the weekend to keep the eight-year, $1.2 trillion investment to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure from falling apart.” The full story: https://nyti.ms/3xfaik4

The gist of the mess: When Biden announced the bipartisan infrastructure deal, he said he would only sign the bill if it came in tandem with the supplemental Democratic budget reconciliation bill. That infuriated Republicans, and Biden later walked back his comments.

‘BIDEN’S FRANTIC WEEKEND SAVES INFRASTRUCTURE DEAL BUT LEAVES HIM ON THINNER POLITICAL ICE’:

Analysis from CNN White House reporter Stephen Collinson: https://cnn.it/2Syze7l

This morning — Mitch McConnell wants a separation:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill.” https://bit.ly/35ULl1D

In McConnell’s words: “Unless Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi walk-back their threats that they will refuse to send the president a bipartisan infrastructure bill unless they also separately pass trillions of dollars for unrelated tax hikes, wasteful spending, and Green New Deal socialism, then President Biden’s walk-back of his veto threat would be a hollow gesture.”

Keep in mind: “McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign the bipartisan deal if it was the only thing that came to his desk, saying over the weekend that the veto threat wasn’t his ‘intent.’” https://bit.ly/35ULl1D

THIS WEEK IN CONGRESS

Jan. 6, Jan. 6, Jan. 6, Jan. 6:

House Democrats are moving forward with a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack after Republicans blocked a bipartisan independent commission to probe the siege. https://bit.ly/3xVlvq2

When the House will vote on the select committee: This week — before the three-week July 4 recess.

Though Democrats preferred the failed bipartisan plan, here’s an advantage to Plan B: “A select committee would empower Democratic leaders to dictate the ground rules of the investigation, including the scope, the numerical composition of members, the parameters surrounding the panel’s subpoena powers and the timeline for ending the probe.”

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING IN THE HOUSE THIS WEEK:

Confederate statues: “The House will vote on legislation to remove statues of people who served the Confederacy or otherwise worked to uphold slavery that are currently displayed in the Capitol.”

Iraq: “The House is set to vote to repeal the 1991 Iraq War authorization, giving a big boost to a years-long effort to roll back the authorization for the use of military force (AUMF).”

Context and details for each from The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3xVlvq2

A LIGHTER TIDBIT:

CQ Roll Call’s Niels Lesniewski tweeted, “Pro (forma) tip. If you’re a reporter at the Capitol today and you want the senator presiding to stop and chat, ask him about the AUMF.” https://bit.ly/3jljLSY

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

‘I, Moderna, take you … from this day forward’ … ‘And I, Pfizer, take you … from this day forward’:

Via The New York Times’s Apoorva Mandavilli, a new study shows that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines may offer extended protection without a booster shot.” https://nyti.ms/2UczmJS

Details: “The findings add to growing evidence that most people immunized with the mRNA vaccines may not need boosters, so long as the virus and its variants do not evolve much beyond their current forms — which is not guaranteed. People who recovered from Covid-19 before being vaccinated may not need boosters even if the virus does make a significant transformation.”

What we know: https://nyti.ms/2UczmJS

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,625,854

U.S. death toll: 603,966

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 323 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 804,634 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

ON TAP:

The House is in. The Senate is out. President Biden is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Harris in Los Angeles and will return to Washington, D.C. today.

9:50 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

4 p.m. EDT: President Biden meets with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in the Oval Office.

4:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris leaves Los Angeles and returns to Washington, D.C.

6:30 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3dobz0t

WHAT TO WATCH:

12:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3jmUIPE

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum will represent Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics next month.

Also joining: MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey will compete as individuals. Everything you need to know: https://bit.ly/3gYWsNi

THIS MORNING — NBC TODAY’S HODA KOTB INTERVIEWED THE TEAM THIS MORNING:

Here’s the full interview: https://on.today.com/3qx4IHs

