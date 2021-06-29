The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Goldman Sachs – Barr ruffles feathers over book excerpt

Presented by Goldman Sachs

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Barr ruffles feathers over Trump’s fraud claims | Enrages Dems who think he’s trying to rebuild image | Manchin on board with Dem-only infrastructure package | Wants to see what’s in the bill | Delta variant causes officials to rethink protocols | Bidens to visit building collapse site

TALK OF THE MORNING

Feathers have been ruffled:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Brett Samuels, “Former Attorney General William Barr has created a political firestorm with interviews for a new book that call former President Trump’s claims about fraud in last year’s election ‘bullshit’ and detail how Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) pressed him to publicly dispute Trump’s assertions.” https://bit.ly/2TlMzQB

Democrats are not pleased with Barr: “Barr has enraged Democrats and liberal commentators who say he is seeking to rehabilitate an image badly damaged by the Trump years, when he was a forceful advocate for the president, particularly during the release of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.”

READ THE BOOK EXCERPT — ‘INSIDE WILLIAM BARR’S BREAKUP WITH TRUMP’:

The Atlantic’s Jonathan D. Karl writes: “In the final months of the administration, the doggedly loyal attorney general finally had enough.” The full story: https://bit.ly/3dnS88c

It’s Tuesday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

ANNOUNCED THIS MORNING

The Bidens are visiting Surfside, Fla.:

On Thursday, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are visiting the site of the partial building collapse in Surfside, Fla., where at least 11 people have been confirmed dead and 150 remain missing. https://bit.ly/3dqPX3r

Tidbit about the timing: “The White House said previously that officials were conscious of not taking away from local resources on the ground when considering a trip during which Biden could survey the damage of the building.”

From White House press secretary Jen Psaki: “In terms of a visit by the president, we always want to ensure that we’re not pulling from local resources. We don’t want to draw resources that are needed in the ongoing search and rescue operations and efforts. We will remain in close contact with officials on the ground.”

IN CONGRESS

Choo choo, Joe Manchin is hopping on the Democratic infrastructure train.

Heck, they could build a literal Democratic infrastructure train with everyone’s wishlist:

Centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.V.) said he’s willing to support a Democratic-only infrastructure package that bypasses the Republican filibuster. https://bit.ly/3jnja35

Yes, but: Manchin said it shouldn’t be linked to a separate bipartisan framework.

Manchin said on MSNBC: “We’re going to have to work it through reconciliation, which I’ve agreed that that can be done. I just haven’t agreed on the amount, because I haven’t seen everything that everyone is wanting to put in the bill.”

Timing: “Manchin’s comments come after he told reporters late last week that he viewed a Democratic-only reconciliation bill as ‘inevitable,’ handing a significant boost to Democrats’ strategy.”

HOW BIDEN AND PELOSI ARE ON A COLLISION COURSE:

“President Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) are on a collision course, at least at the moment, as they race to realize their sweeping infrastructure agenda heading into next year’s midterm elections.” How so: https://bit.ly/3jqUVkQ

A Jan. 6 rioter who encouraged the attack of an NYT photographer was arrested:

Via The Washington Post’s Spencer S. Hsu, “A Pennsylvania woman was arrested Monday and accused of recording and encouraging an assault on a New York Times photographer inside the Capitol when it was stormed on Jan. 6, according to charging papers.” https://wapo.st/3w5pkaP

The charges: “Sandra Weyer of Mechanicsburg was charged by complaint Friday with obstructing Congress as it met to confirm the results of the 2020 presidential election, a felony, as well as four misdemeanor counts of trespassing and disorderly and disruptive conduct.”

GETTING TRACTION

Jill Biden made it on the cover of Vogue:

Via CNN’s Kate Bennett, “After a four year hiatus of first ladies gracing the cover of the fashion magazine, Jill Biden is on the August issue, which goes on sale on July 20. Biden, who posed for the pictures this spring at the White House, wears a navy, floral Oscar de la Renta dress for the cover shot, leaning on the balcony overlooking the South Lawn.” https://cnn.it/35XFbh4

Check out the cover: https://cnn.it/35XFbh4

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

The delta variant is making officials rethink things:

Via CNN’s Madeline Holcombe, “The more dangerous and more transmissible Delta variant has spread to nearly every state in the US, feeding health experts’ concern over potential COVID-19 spikes in the fall.” https://cnn.it/3qzoRwn

“The Delta variant now accounts for about 1 in every 5 new coronavirus infections in the US, the CDC has said. And with more than half of the population still not fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, health experts and officials worry that regions with low amounts of virus protection could see surges in the fall and winter.”

Covid measures could change, even for the vaccinated — here’s an example: “Already in Los Angeles County, the pace of this variant’s spread has motivated officials to reinstate mask guidance for public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.”

What to know: https://cnn.it/3qzoRwn

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,641,487

U.S. death toll: 604,152

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 324 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 875,452 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

I know I showed you a similar clip yesterday, but this is pretty interesting:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3w2Az40

Three taken off Trump’s holiday card list:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3dnOqvi

ON TAP:

The House is in. The Senate is out. President Biden is in Wisconsin today. Vice President Harris is in Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

10 a.m. EDT: President Biden leaves for Wisconsin.

1:15 p.m. EDT: First votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3h3Fpd5

1:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden tours La Cross Municipal Transit Utility in La Crosse, Wis.

1:50 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris meets with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

5 p.m. EDT: Last votes in the House.

6:05 p.m. EDT: President Biden returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3h1PxTq

2 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2SxMwki

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Almond Buttercrunch Day. Again, I don’t make the rules.

And to distract you from your Tuesday afternoon, let’s play: Find the Dog: https://bit.ly/2Tch4Zs

Watch: https://bit.ly/2Tch4Zs